Barbeque
Seafood
American

Log Cabin BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

480 W. Hickpochee

Labelle, FL 33935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LaBelle's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets, crispy on the outside, moist in the inside.

Fried Okra

$7.99

A Southern classic. Served with homemade ranch.

Fried Corn Cob

$4.99

Deep fried Corn on the Cob.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Battered Mozzarella, fried and served with Marinara.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Battered and fried to a perfect crisp.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Battered and fried to a golden crisp.

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Lightly battered fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce.

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Hot crispy fries topped with melted Cheddar & Bacon.

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Topped with your choice of: Smoked Chicken | Pulled Pork | Sliced Beef | Chicken (White or Dark) | Ribs

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Crinkle-cut sweet potato fries.

Pork Snacker

$4.49

Saucy pork in a toasted hot dog bun.

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg & cheddar cheese. Topped with Ham & Turkey.

BBQ Salad

$12.99

Our large salad topped with your choice of: Smoked Chicken | Pulled Pork | Sliced Beef | Chicken (White or Dark) | Ribs.

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Large salad topped with your choice of: Shrimp (6) + 1.00 | Fish +2.00.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with parmesan & croutons. Top it with grilled chicken.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

A large hose salad topped with your choice 0f chicken

Large Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.

Sandwiches & Such

LaBelle's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-pulled Pork on Kaiser roll or Texas toast

Triple Hog

$13.99

Hand-Pulled Pork with cheese sauce, ham and bacon on Kaiser roll

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Beef on Kaiser roll or Texas toast.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Hand breaded fried to perfection chicken strips

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken breast on Kaiser roll

Fish Sandwich

$13.49

Giant Fish fillet on Kaiser roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Smoked Beef, grilled onions, peppers & Swiss

Belly Buster Hot Dogs

$7.99+

Jumbo all beef hot dog(s)

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Ham & Turkey & Bacon

Log Cabin Burger

$13.99

Burger with bacon, cheddar & bbq sauce

BLT

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast

Build Your Burger

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cold Ham Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Cold Turkey Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Dinners

Slow smoked, succulent, Pulled Pork Roast

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.49+

Slow smoked, succulent, Pulled Pork Roast

Smoked Sliced Beef Dinner

$14.99+

Sliced, smoky, and delicious.

Baby Back Ribs

$24.99+Out of stock

Fall-off the bone goodness!

Smokin Spare Ribs

$18.49+Out of stock

Meaty spare ribs, basted and slow smoked.

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$12.49+

Try this BBQ favorite

Cabin Combo 2

$19.99

Can't decide on one?... Choose: Smoked Chicken | Smokin’ Spare Ribs | Sliced Beef | Pulled Pork.

Cabin Combo 3

$22.49

Can't decide on one?... Choose: Smoked Chicken | Smokin’ Spare Ribs | Sliced Beef | Pulled Pork

Cabin Combo 4

$24.99

Can't decide on one?... Choose: Smoked Chicken | Smokin’ Spare Ribs | Sliced Beef | Pulled Pork

Cabin Feast

$59.99Out of stock

Served Family Style: Texas Toast, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and French Fries.

Hoppin Johns

$11.99

Black-eyed peas over white rice topped with our Pulled Pork. Chopped tomatoes & onions on the side Texas Toast

Open Face Pork Dinner

$12.49

Smoked Pulled Pork over Texas Toast topped with your choice of gravy

Open Face Beef Dinner

$12.49

Sliced Smoked Beef over Texas Toast with your choice of gravy

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$11.99

Cubed Beef steak, choose brown or white gravy & Texas Toast

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Lightly fried Boneless Chicken breast, choose your gravy & Texas Toast

Chopped Beef Steak Dinner

$11.99

Served with hot grilled onions and beefy brown gravy & Texas Toast

From The Sea

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Hand battered and Lightly fried

Captains Platter

$19.99

Fish Platter

$14.99

Giant Fish fillet cooked your way

Add Ons

Shrimp Add On

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Add On

$4.99

1/4 Smoked Chicken Add On

$5.99

American Cheese

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$1.50

Chicken Tender Add On

$2.49

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Black Eye Peas

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Grits

$2.49Out of stock

Baked Potato

$2.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Sliced Tomato

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Soup

$1.99+

Texas Toast

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

White Rice

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Southern Potato Salad

Amish Potato Salad

Out of stock

N/A Bev

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Sweet

$2.99

Arnold Unsweet

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

RootBeer

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Water Cup/ Ice

Breakfast: White Milk

$2.99

Breakfast: Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Breakfast: Coffee

$2.99

Breakfast: Hot Tea

$2.49

Breakfast: Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Breakfast: Orange Juice

$2.99

Breakfast: Apple Juice - 20oz

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Small Bev

$1.99

Large 32oz To Go Cup

$0.35

Gallon Of Sweet Tea

$6.99

Beer

Budweiser

$3.99

Budlight

$3.99

Ultra

$3.99

Corona

$3.99

Bucket Of Budlight

$17.50

Bucket Of Budweiser

$17.50

Bucket Of Ultra

$17.50

Bucket Of Corona

$17.50

Mango Seltzer

$3.99

Black Cherry Seltzer

$3.99

Lemon Lime

$3.99

Strawberry Seltzer

$3.99

Wine

White Zin

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Cabernet

$6.99

SPECIALS

Redneck Nachos

$7.99

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Melt

$10.99

Meatloaf

$10.99Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$17.99

No Side Option

$8.99Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits With ONE Side

$12.99Out of stock

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sliced Pickles and Mac & Cheese

Thanksgiving

$10.99Out of stock

Cabin Bites

$13.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Melt

$10.99Out of stock

Prime Rib 12oz

$21.99Out of stock

Farmers Breakfast

$10.99Out of stock

Froglegs

$21.99Out of stock

No Side Options

Out of stock

Bread Option

$10.99Out of stock

Pre Order Holiday Thanksgiving

$14.99

Meat Option

$10.99Out of stock

Family Chicken

Family Chicken

$21.99

Smoked Meats

Smoked Meats

$28.99

Family Chic/Ribs

Family Chicken/Ribs

$29.99

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Slaw

$3.99+

Mac

$3.99+

Mash

$3.99+

Bulk Meat

# Ribs

$14.99

# Chicken

$10.99

# Pork

$10.99

# Beef

$12.99

Brisket

$17.99

Bulk Soup

Soup

$1.99+

Bulk Pudding

Pudding

$3.99+Out of stock

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$1.99+Out of stock

Specials 2

Thanksgiving

$13.79Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$17.99

Meatloaf

$11.49Out of stock

Froglegs

$21.99Out of stock

Bunny Day

$14.94Out of stock

Mahi With Chips && Coleslaw

$13.79Out of stock

Jalapeno Hoagie

$10.34Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is a local staple that has been a pillar in Labelle since 1981. This is a must try. Please come in and enjoy. We'd love to serve you!

Location

480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle, FL 33935

Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image

