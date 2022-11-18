Barbeque
Seafood
American
Log Cabin BBQ
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
This is a local staple that has been a pillar in Labelle since 1981. This is a must try. Please come in and enjoy. We'd love to serve you!
Location
480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle, FL 33935
Gallery
