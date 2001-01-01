Food

Add Ons

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Guacamole

$1.50

Ham

$2.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Steak

$7.00

Turkey

$2.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Cordon Bleu Bites

$13.00

Flatbread

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Fries

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Lumpia

$15.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

Mini Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Mini Corndogs

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Nachos

$20.00

Pizza Sticks

$13.00

Potato Skins

$17.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Wings

$18.00

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$9.00

Country Fried Steak Full Order

$17.00

Country Fried Steak Half Order

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Meat & Eggs Full Order

$13.00

Meat & Eggs Half Order

$9.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Steak & Eggs Full Order

$25.00

Steak & Eggs Half Order

$18.00

Breakfast Add Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

French Toast

$3.00

Gravy

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Pancake

$3.00

Sausage Links

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich

English Muffin

$14.00

Sourdough Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Best In Town

$16.00

Jalapeno Burger

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

Peanut Butter Bacon

$19.00

Tex-Mex

$17.00

Chili

Cup of Steak Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Steak Chili

$9.00

Omelets

Chili Cheese

$15.00

Denver

$15.00

Meatlovers

$16.00

Veggie

$15.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$17.00

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Don's Chicken Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad

$17.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$17.00

Burger Dip

$17.00

Cajun Chipotle Chicken

$17.00

Club

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Meaty Melt

$19.00

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

Sordough Reuben

$18.00

Sourdough Patty Melt

$17.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$17.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fried Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp & Veggies

$20.00

Specials

Sunday Prime Rib

$20.00

Monday Beef Stroganoff

$16.00

Tuesday Burger

$14.00

Wednesday Wings

$10.00

Thursday Pub Steak

$10.00

Friday Fish & Chips

$13.00

Friday Fish Taco

$13.00

Saturday Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cali Pasta Salad

$9.00

Macaroni Salad

$9.00

Steaks

Pub Steak

$20.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Sunday Prime Rib

$20.00

Bar

NA Beverages

16oz gun

$2.50

32oz gun

$3.50

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Can Diet Sprite

$1.75

Can Mtn Dew

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Coffee

Milk

Tea

Water Bottle

Tomato

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

16oz gun

$2.25

32oz gun

$3.25

Diet Rockstar

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull Coconutberry

$4.00

Redbull Peach

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Beer

Big Wave

$6.50+

Blue Moon

$6.50+

Bodhi

$6.50+

Boneyard

$6.50+

Bud

$5.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Cider

$6.50+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Hefe

$6.50+

Irish Death

$6.50+

Johnny Utah

$6.50+

Mac and Jack's

$6.50+

Manny's

$6.50+

Space Dust

$6.50+

Tropic Haze

$6.50+

Ziggy Zoggy

$6.50+

Bud

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Small White Claw

$5.00

Big White Claw

$7.00

Rainer

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Heidelberg

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.50

AMF

$12.00

B-52

$10.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blow Job

$8.50

Blue Gatorade

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.75

Buttery Nipple

$8.75

Cadillac Margarita

$10.75

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.75

Cosmopolitan

$7.75

Dirty Shirley

$7.50

Duck Fart

$9.00

Electric Iced Tea

$12.00

Electric Watermelon

$12.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.50

Grape Gatorade

$9.00

Grape Knee Hi

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.75

Greyhound

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.75

Jolly Rancher

$9.50

Kamizaze

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.50

Liquid Marijuna

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.75

Mimosa

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.75

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Pineapple Upsidedown

$8.75

Pink Starburst 16oz

Pink Starburst 32oz

Pornstar

$9.50

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$8.76

Smith & Kerns

$8.00

Smith & Wesson

$9.00

Spiderbite

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.50

Touch Down

$10.00

Trash Can

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Vitamin C Drink

$9.50

Vitamin C Shot

$9.00

Washington Apple Drink

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.50

Gin Singles

Well Gin

$6.50

Aviation

$11.00

Empress

$12.50

Nolet

$10.75

Tanqueray

$11.00

Gin Doubles

Well Gin DBL

$13.00

Aviation DBL

$22.00

Empress DBL

$25.00

Nolet DBL

$21.50

Tanqueray

$19.50

Tanqueray DBL

$22.00

Rum Singles

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.25

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Captain Morgan Coconut

$8.75

Curzan 151

$11.00

Kraken

$8.75

Malibu

$6.75

Myers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Rum Doubles

Well Rum DBL

$13.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.50

Captain Morgan Coconut DBL

$17.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$17.50

Curzan 151 DBL

$22.00

Kraken DBL

$17.50

Malibu DBL

$13.50

Myers DBL

$14.00

Sailor Jerry's DBL

$16.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$15.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.25

Tequila Singles

Well Tequila

$6.50

Casamigos

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.25

Cazadores Repasado

$9.50

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.25

El Jimador

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.50

Herradura Repasado

$15.00

Hornitos

$10.75

Lunazul

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron

$13.50

Tarantula

$7.00

Tequila Doubles

Well Tequila DBL

$13.00

Casamigos DBL

$28.00

Cazadores Blanco DBL

$18.50

Cazadores Repasado DBL

$19.00

Clase Azul DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera DBL

$90.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$20.50

El Jimador DBL

$22.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$29.00

Herradura Repasado DBL

$30.00

Hornitos DBL

$21.50

Lunazul DBL

$19.00

Milagro DBL

$18.00

Patron DBL

$27.00

Tarantula DBL

$14.00

Vodka Singles

Well Vodka

$6.50

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.25

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.25

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.25

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Orange

$9.50

Ketel One Citron

$9.50

Ketel One Orange Blossom

$9.50

Smirnoff

$8.25

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.25

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.25

Three Olives Grape

$6.75

Tito's

$9.00

Trademan Apple

$8.00

Tradesman Ghost Pepper

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$8.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.25

Vodka Doubles

Well Vodka DBL

$13.00

Belvedere DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose DBL

$22.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Tea DBL

$16.50

Ketel One DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Orange DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Citron DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Orange Blossom DBL

$19.00

Smirnoff DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Raspberry DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$16.50

Three Olives Grape DBL

$13.50

Tito's DBL

$18.00

Trademan Apple DBL

$16.00

Tradesman Ghost Pepper DBL

$18.00

Pink Whitney DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$16.50

Whiskey Singles

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Black Velvet

$7.00

Blanton

$39.00

BSB

$8.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.50

Bullet Rye

$11.50

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Fireball

$7.50

George Dickle

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.75

Pendleton

$11.25

R & R

$6.75

Redemption Rye

$11.50

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.25

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Whiskey Doubles

Well Whiskey DBL

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$23.00

Black Velvet DBL

$14.00

Blanton

$78.00

BSB

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$23.00

Bullet Rye

$23.00

Crown Apple DBL

$20.00

Crown DBL

$20.00

Crown Peach DBL

$20.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$20.00

Fireball

$15.00

George Dickle

$14.00

Jack Daniels Apple DLB

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Fire DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$20.00

Jameson Black Barrel DBL

$28.00

Jameson DBL

$19.00

Makers Mark

$25.50

Pendleton

$22.50

R & R DBL

$13.50

Redemption Rye

$23.00

Skrewball

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$16.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.50

Yukon Jack DBL

$13.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Pinot Gris

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Zinfandel

$5.25

Liquor

Well Gin

$6.50

Aviation

$11.00

Empress

$12.50

Nolet

$10.75

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin DBL

$13.00

Aviation DBL

$22.00

Empress DBL

$25.00

Nolet DBL

$21.50

Tanqueray

$19.50

Tanqueray DBL

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.75

Baileys

$8.25

Chambord

$6.25

Frangelico

$7.25

Goldschlager

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$11.50

Jagermeister

$9.25

Kahlua

$8.25

Martell

$8.00

Midori

$10.25

Peach Shnapps

$5.75

Raspberry Liquer

$5.75

Rumplemintz

$9.75

Sambuka

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$11.50

Baileys DBL

$16.50

Chambord DBL

$12.50

Frangelico DBL

$14.50

Goldschlager DBL

$15.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$23.00

Jagermeister DBL

$18.50

Kahlua DBL

$16.50

Martell DBL

$16.00

Midori DBL

$20.50

Peach Shnapps DBL

$11.50

Raspberry Liquer DBL

$11.50

Rumplemintz DBL

$19.50

Sambuka DBL

$16.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.25

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Captain Morgan Coconut

$8.75

Curzan 151

$11.00

Kraken

$8.75

Malibu

$6.75

Myers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Well Rum DBL

$13.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.50

Captain Morgan Coconut DBL

$17.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$17.50

Curzan 151 DBL

$22.00

Kraken DBL

$17.50

Malibu DBL

$13.50

Myers DBL

$14.00

Sailor Jerry's DBL

$16.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$15.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.25

Well Scotch

$6.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.25

Well Tequila

$6.50

Casamigos

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.25

Cazadores Repasado

$9.50

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.25

El Jimador

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.50

Herradura Repasado

$15.00

Hornitos

$10.75

Lunazul

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron

$13.50

Tarantula

$7.00

Well Tequila DBL

$13.00

Casamigos DBL

$28.00

Cazadores Blanco DBL

$18.50

Cazadores Repasado DBL

$19.00

Clase Azul DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera DBL

$90.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$20.50

El Jimador DBL

$22.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$29.00

Herradura Repasado DBL

$30.00

Hornitos DBL

$21.50

Lunazul DBL

$19.00

Milagro DBL

$18.00

Patron DBL

$27.00

Tarantula DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka

$6.50

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.25

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.25

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.25

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Orange

$9.50

Ketel One Citron

$9.50

Ketel One Orange Blossom

$9.50

Smirnoff

$8.25

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.25

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.25

Three Olives Grape

$6.75

Tito's

$9.00

Trademan Apple

$8.00

Tradesman Ghost Pepper

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$8.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.25

Well Vodka DBL

$13.00

Belvedere DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose DBL

$22.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Tea DBL

$16.50

Ketel One DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Orange DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Citron DBL

$19.00

Ketel One Orange Blossom DBL

$19.00

Smirnoff DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Raspberry DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$16.50

Three Olives Grape DBL

$13.50

Tito's DBL

$18.00

Trademan Apple DBL

$16.00

Tradesman Ghost Pepper DBL

$18.00

Pink Whitney DBL

$16.50

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$16.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Black Velvet

$7.00

Blanton

$39.00

BSB

$8.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.50

Bullet Rye

$11.50

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Fireball

$7.50

George Dickle

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.75

Pendleton

$11.25

R & R

$6.75

Redemption Rye

$11.50

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.25

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$23.00

Black Velvet DBL

$14.00

Blanton

$78.00

BSB

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$23.00

Bullet Rye

$23.00

Crown Apple DBL

$20.00

Crown DBL

$20.00

Crown Peach DBL

$20.00