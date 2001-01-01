Log Cabin Pub 2719 E Valley Hwy E
2719 E Valley Hwy E
Sumner, WA 98390
Food
Add Ons
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
$13.00
Chicken Strips
$15.00
Cordon Bleu Bites
$13.00
Flatbread
$15.00
Fried Pickles
$13.00
Fries
$13.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$13.00
Lumpia
$15.00
Mac & Cheese Bites
$13.00
Mini Chicken Tacos
$13.00
Mini Corndogs
$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$13.00
Nachos
$20.00
Pizza Sticks
$13.00
Potato Skins
$17.00
Pretzel Bites
$13.00
Tater Tots
$9.00
Wings
$18.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Add Ons
Breakfast Sandwich
Burgers
Sandwiches
Specials
Bar
NA Beverages
Beer
Big Wave
$6.50+
Blue Moon
$6.50+
Bodhi
$6.50+
Boneyard
$6.50+
Bud
$5.00+
Bud Light
$5.00+
Cider
$6.50+
Coors Light
$5.00+
Hefe
$6.50+
Irish Death
$6.50+
Johnny Utah
$6.50+
Mac and Jack's
$6.50+
Manny's
$6.50+
Space Dust
$6.50+
Tropic Haze
$6.50+
Ziggy Zoggy
$6.50+
Bud
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken Zero
$5.00
MGD
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$6.00
Peroni
$5.00
Rainier
$5.00
Stella
$5.00
Guiness
$6.00
Small White Claw
$5.00
Big White Claw
$7.00
Rainer
$5.00
Busch Light
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Heidelberg
$5.00
PBR
$5.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$9.50
AMF
$12.00
B-52
$10.00
Black Opal
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blow Job
$8.50
Blue Gatorade
$9.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.75
Buttery Nipple
$8.75
Cadillac Margarita
$10.75
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
Coffee Nudge
$8.75
Cosmopolitan
$7.75
Dirty Shirley
$7.50
Duck Fart
$9.00
Electric Iced Tea
$12.00
Electric Watermelon
$12.50
Fuzzy Navel
$9.00
Gimlet
$9.50
Grape Gatorade
$9.00
Grape Knee Hi
$9.00
Green Tea
$10.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.75
Greyhound
$9.50
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$9.75
Jolly Rancher
$9.50
Kamizaze
$9.50
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Liquid Cocaine
$10.50
Liquid Marijuna
$10.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$8.75
Mimosa
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$8.75
Old Fashioned
$9.50
Pineapple Upsidedown
$8.75
Pink Starburst 16oz
Pink Starburst 32oz
Pornstar
$9.50
Scooby Snack
$10.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Sidecar
$8.76
Smith & Kerns
$8.00
Smith & Wesson
$9.00
Spiderbite
$9.50
Tequila Sunrise
$8.50
Tokyo Tea
$12.00
Tom Collins
$8.50
Touch Down
$10.00
Trash Can
$12.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.00
Vitamin C Drink
$9.50
Vitamin C Shot
$9.00
Washington Apple Drink
$10.00
Washington Apple Shot
$9.50
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$9.50
Gin Doubles
Rum Singles
Rum Doubles
Tequila Singles
Well Tequila
$6.50
Casamigos
$14.00
Cazadores Blanco
$9.25
Cazadores Repasado
$9.50
Clase Azul
$35.00
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$35.00
Don Julio 1942 Primavera
$35.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.25
El Jimador
$11.00
Herradura Blanco
$14.50
Herradura Repasado
$15.00
Hornitos
$10.75
Lunazul
$9.00
Milagro
$9.00
Patron
$13.50
Tarantula
$7.00
Tequila Doubles
Well Tequila DBL
$13.00
Casamigos DBL
$28.00
Cazadores Blanco DBL
$18.50
Cazadores Repasado DBL
$19.00
Clase Azul DBL
$90.00
Don Julio 1942 Anejo DBL
$90.00
Don Julio 1942 Primavera DBL
$90.00
Don Julio Anejo DBL
$28.00
Don Julio Blanco DBL
$20.50
El Jimador DBL
$22.00
Herradura Blanco DBL
$29.00
Herradura Repasado DBL
$30.00
Hornitos DBL
$21.50
Lunazul DBL
$19.00
Milagro DBL
$18.00
Patron DBL
$27.00
Tarantula DBL
$14.00
Vodka Singles
Well Vodka
$6.50
Belvedere
$11.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Deep Eddy Peach
$8.25
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.25
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$8.25
Deep Eddy Tea
$8.25
Ketel One
$9.50
Ketel One Orange
$9.50
Ketel One Citron
$9.50
Ketel One Orange Blossom
$9.50
Smirnoff
$8.25
Smirnoff Raspberry
$8.25
Smirnoff Cherry
$8.25
Smirnoff Vanilla
$8.25
Three Olives Grape
$6.75
Tito's
$9.00
Trademan Apple
$8.00
Tradesman Ghost Pepper
$9.00
Pink Whitney
$8.25
Smirnoff Strawberry
$8.25
Vodka Doubles
Well Vodka DBL
$13.00
Belvedere DBL
$22.00
Grey Goose DBL
$22.00
Deep Eddy Peach DBL
$16.50
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
$16.50
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
$16.50
Deep Eddy Tea DBL
$16.50
Ketel One DBL
$19.00
Ketel One Orange DBL
$19.00
Ketel One Citron DBL
$19.00
Ketel One Orange Blossom DBL
$19.00
Smirnoff DBL
$16.50
Smirnoff Raspberry DBL
$16.50
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
$16.50
Smirnoff Vanilla DBL
$16.50
Three Olives Grape DBL
$13.50
Tito's DBL
$18.00
Trademan Apple DBL
$16.00
Tradesman Ghost Pepper DBL
$18.00
Pink Whitney DBL
$16.50
Smirnoff Strawberry DBL
$16.50
Whiskey Singles
Well Whiskey
$6.50
Basil Hayden
$11.50
Black Velvet
$7.00
Blanton
$39.00
BSB
$8.00
Bullet Bourbon
$11.50
Bullet Rye
$11.50
Crown
$10.00
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Peach
$10.00
Crown Vanilla
$10.00
Fireball
$7.50
George Dickle
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$10.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$10.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00
Jameson
$9.50
Jameson Black Barrel
$14.00
Makers Mark
$12.75
Pendleton
$11.25
R & R
$6.75
Redemption Rye
$11.50
Skrewball
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.25
Yukon Jack
$6.50
Whiskey Doubles
Well Whiskey DBL
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$23.00
Black Velvet DBL
$14.00
Blanton
$78.00
BSB
$16.00
Bullet Bourbon
$23.00
Bullet Rye
$23.00
Crown Apple DBL
$20.00
Crown DBL
$20.00
Crown Peach DBL
$20.00
Crown Vanilla DBL
$20.00
Fireball
$15.00
George Dickle
$14.00
Jack Daniels Apple DLB
$20.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$20.00
Jack Daniels Fire DBL
$20.00
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
$20.00
Jameson Black Barrel DBL
$28.00
Jameson DBL
$19.00
Makers Mark
$25.50
Pendleton
$22.50
R & R DBL
$13.50
Redemption Rye
$23.00
Skrewball
$16.00
Southern Comfort
$16.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$18.50
Yukon Jack DBL
$13.00
