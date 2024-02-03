Restaurant info

Logan 11, founded in 2020, is an extension of the Logan Bar legacy which opened it's doors in 2008. As a neighborhood bar and kitchen, we believe in the power of community and we recognize our role in cultivating a culture of hospitality, acceptance, and belonging. We are located in the culturally rich and thriving Logan Square neighborhood just steps away from the California Ave Blue Line stop. We strive to deliver refreshing spirits, fresh food, and friendly service every time you grace us with your presence. Enjoy and Be a Part of our Fresh & Playful Ambiance.