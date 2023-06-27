Main picView gallery

Logan House Coffee - Stanley

2501 Dallas

Aurora, CO 80010

Coffee

Espresso

Latte

$5.00+

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso

$3.75+

Macchiato

$4.00

Milk Kids 8oz.

$2.00

Mocha

$5.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew - NITRO

$5.00

Pour Over

$5.00

12 oz. Bag

$17.00

5 lb bag consumer

$80.00

Bulk Coffee

Cold Brew Growler 32 oz.

$8.00

Pumppot of Coffee - In Building

$24.50

Pumppot of Coffee - TOGO

$29.50

Refill

$2.00

Other

Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Kids Chocolate Milk - 8oz

$2.00+

Milk Kids 8oz.

$2.00

Tea

Tea

$2.95+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Tea - NITRO

$4.25

Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Food

Grill

Burrito - Bacon

$7.95

Burrito - Chicken

$7.95

Burrito - Vegetarian

$7.95

Extra salsa

$0.50

Sandwich - Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Panini - Cubano

$7.95

Panini - Italian

$7.95

Panini - Turkey Club

$7.95

Panini - Veggie

$7.95

Housemade Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$4.50

Cookie - Oat Chip

$3.00

Cookie - Sugar

$3.00

Cookie - Vegan Choc Chip

$3.00

Donut - Apple Cider

$2.75

Donut - Strawberry

$2.75

Hand Pie - Apple

$4.50

Hand Pie - Caramel

$4.50

Hand Pie - Chocolate

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Muffin - Berry

$4.50

Muffin - Chocolate

$4.50

Rice Krispies Treat

$3.25

Scone

$4.50

La Fillette

Croissant - Almond

$5.75

Croissant - Cheddar & Green Chili

$5.75

Croissant - Chocolate

$5.25

Croissant - Plain

$4.75

Croissant Green Chili Cheddar

$5.75

Pop Tart

$4.25

Juice

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.15

Lacroix

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.20

Orange Juice

$2.15

Perrier

$2.45

Topo Chico

$3.75

Water

$1.84

Kids Chocolate Milk - 8oz

$2.00+

Milk Kids 8oz.

$2.00

Merch

2x Ceramic Logo Mugs

$21.50

Ceramic Logo Mug

$12.75

Clever Dripper

$23.50

Dog Biscuits

$5.00

Gift card

Hat

$20.00

Shirt - Adult

$23.50

Shirt - Baby

$19.00

Space Rental

$225.00

To Go Mug

$19.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

$7.00

Draft Cocktail

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Wine

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2501 Dallas, Aurora, CO 80010

Main pic

