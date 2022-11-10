Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Logan's

review star

No reviews yet

381 E Interlake Blvd

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Popular Items

HOT CRIISPY CHICKEN WRAP
HAMBURGER
CHEF SALAD

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

Pancake w/ 1 Eggs and choice of Meat

$9.99

2-EGGS ANYWAY

Logan's Traditional 2 Egg Breakfast includes your choice of Home-Fries or Grits and Toast

2- EGGS W/ CHOICE OF SIDE AND TOAST

$6.99

2- EGGS W/ SAUSAGE OR BACON

$8.99

2- Eggs w/ Sausage or Bacon includes your selection of 1- side (Home-Fries or Grits ) choice of (2- slices of bacon or 2- sausage links) and your choice of Toast.

2- EGGS W/ PORK & BEEF KIELBASA

$13.99

2- Egg Breakfast includes your selection of 1- side ( Home-Fries or Grits ) Hardy portion of PORK BEEF KIELBASA rope sausage. and your choice of Toast

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

All Items include 1-Egg with choice of 1- Bacon or 1-Sausage & 1-Toast.

1 EGG, ANY STYLE WITH CHOICE OF SIDE AND TOAST

$5.99

1-Egg with choice of Home-Fries or Grits & 2- Slices of Toast.

1 EGG WITH BACON OR SAUSAGE, SIDE AND TOAST

$6.99

1-Egg with choice of 2- Bacon or 1-Sausage & 2- Slices of Toast.

SMALL OATMEAL W/ SIDE OF FRUIT

$7.49

LARGE OATMEAL W/ SIDE OF FRUIT

$8.99

Large Portion of Oatmeal

WAFFLE

$8.99

The Waffle, a crisp raised cake baked in a waffle iron. Served with your choice of 2- Slices or 2- Sausage links.

SMALL BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$7.99

LARGE BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$9.49

2- EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH W/ MEAT AND SIDE

$9.99

OMELET PLATTER

Have an Omelet your way. All Omelets prepared your way! Served with or without cheese and with your choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.

CHEESE OMELET

$10.49

VEGGIE OMELET

$11.49

3- Egg Veggie Omelet includes Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green peppers. Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.

WESTERN OMELET

$12.49

3- Egg Western Omelet includes Ham, Cheese, Green Peppers and Onions. Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.

MUSHROOM BACON SWISS OMELET

$12.49

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET

$12.49

BACON AND CHEESE OMELET

$12.49

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$13.49

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK OMELET

$14.49

3- Egg Philly Cheesesteak Omelet includes Cheese, Green peppers and Onions Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.

GRILLED CHICKEN OMELET

$13.99

3- Egg Chicken Cheesesteak Omelet includes Cheese, Green peppers and Onions Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.

POPULAR PLATTERS

OUR FAVORITE

$10.99

EGG'S AND CAKES

$13.49

LAKE PLACID SPECIAL

$13.99

THE UNDISPUTED

$15.49

LOGANS COUNTRY SPECIAL

$15.99

OFF THE GRIDDLE

Pancakes

Pancakes

$7.99

2- Pancakes served with your choice of butter and syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

Blueberry Pancakes served with your choice as either a Short Stake (2) or Full Stake (4)

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with your choice as either a Short Stake (2) or Full Stake (3)

French Toast

Two slices of thick sliced white bread grilled to golden brown served with or without powdered sugar

BREAKFAST SIDES

Home Fries

$2.99

Sliced and Diced, boiled potatoes, caramelized in butter on our flattop grill. " Like them EXTRA CRISPY just ask, we do too.

Shredded Hash Browns

$2.99

Shredded boiled potatoes cooked crispy on our flattop grill. We do not add onions unless requested.

Cup of Grits

$2.99

A cup of our house made Grits. Roughly 4-6oz's.

Bowl of Grits

$3.99

Bowl of our house made Grits. This size is for the hungry. Roughly 10-12oz portion

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Mmm, Sausage Gravy. Enjoy a cup of our special made daily house " Sausage Gravy " goes with everything. Roughly 4-6oz portion.

Side of Toast

$2.49

2-Slices of your choice " White, Wheat or Rye " served buttered and delicious.

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.99

We love Bagels! Especial with coffee and cream cheese.

Biscuit

$2.99

Big Biscuit. Ask for jelly or honey on the side

2-Slices of Bacon

$2.99

2- grilled bacon strips. If you like them " EXTRA CRISPY or just a little " We are here to please.

2-Sausage Links

$2.99

Do you prefer sausage links? Here is two on the side for you. Let us know if you want EXTRA CRISPY

2-Sausage Patties

$3.99

These are pretty good size. Someone ask for two. Ok, it's our pleasure. 2-Sausage Patties. Don't forget to ask for EXTRA CRISPY if that how you like them

Fruit Cup

$3.49

Egg

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$9.89
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$10.88

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.87

MUSHROOM LOVER SWISS BURGER

$12.79

Smothered with grilled sauted mushrooms, swiss cheese and drizzled in our garlic aioli sauce.

COWBOY BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

Comes with 3 slices of bacon, capped with two fried onion rings and drizzled with a smokey honey BBQ sauce.

PATTY MELT

$11.49

Classic hamburger with grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on grilled Rye bread.

BACON BLUE CHEESBURGER

$13.49

Blackened seasoned patty covered in melted blue cheese crumbles, 3 slices of bacon and drizzled in our garlic aioli sauce.

SIRACHA BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

Topped with 2 slices of bacon, choice of cheese, siracha sauce and chipotle mayo.

HAWAIIAN TERIYAKI BURGER

$13.49

Patty formed with Teriyaki sauce, honey, and cayenne pepper. Served with grilled red onions, bell peppers, pineapple and provolone cheese.

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

Brushed with BBQ sauce and topped with sauteed onions, three slices of bacon, two slices of pepper jack cheese with choice of chipotle mayo or regular mayo.

CHILI BURGER

$11.49

HOAGIES

The Philly is a sandwich made with your choice of super thinly sliced ribeye steak, or tender juicy chicken strips, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese. That simple combination is the original classic as made popular on the East Coast. The Philly Cheesesteak has been modified on the West Coast to include bell peppers and mushrooms but a true “Philly” only has steak or chicken, onion and cheese served over a roll.

12" STEAK PHILLY W/ CHEESE

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak is a sandwich made with super thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese. That simple combination is the original classic as made popular on the East Coast. The Philly Cheesesteak has been modified on the West Coast to include bell peppers and mushrooms but a true “Philly” only has steak, onion and cheese served over a roll.

6" STEAK PHILLY W/ CHEESE

$9.99

Chopped ribeye served on a gourmet Cusano hoagie roll with y9our choice of cheese and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms.

12" CHICKEN PHILLY W/ CHEESE

$13.99

Don't get us wrong, we love the steak in a classic "Philly" cheesesteak. But, who doesn't like chicken. So we created a semi-lighter version by sautéing sliced chicken breast alongside onions and peppers. Don't worry, the onions and peppers are optionable. Then topped with your choice of cheese: provolone, Pepper Jack, American, Swiss, or Munster

6" CHICKEN PHILLY W/ CHEESE

$8.99

Chopped grilled chicken breast served on a gourmet Cusano hoagie roll with y9our choice of cheese and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms.

12" Ham and Cheese

$13.99

6" Ham and Cheese

$8.99

12" Turkey and Cheese

$13.99

6" Turkey and Cheese

$8.99

OFF THE GRILL

GRILLED 4 CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.99

Choose from Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, Provolone or Munster to create your own melted masterpiece. Served on thick Callahan sliced Texas style bread.

REUBEN

$11.99

Classic Reuben consisting of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing grilled on rye bread until crispy and the cheese is melted.

CHILI DOG

$9.99

1/4" all beef frank with our special house made chili. Want some toppings no worries, add cheese and/or onions for no extra charge.

FRIED PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$12.49

Deep fried pork tenderloin served on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Try with our chipotle mayo.

HOT DOG

$8.99

SANDWICHES

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

BLT

BLT

$7.00

CLUB SANDWICH

HAM AND TURKEY CLUB

$10.49

HAM & CHEESE CLUB

$10.49

TURKEY & CHEESE CLUB

$10.49

CRISPY CHICKEN & CHEESE CLUB

$12.49

BACON CLUB

$9.49

ADD-1 Egg

1- Egg isn't a meal. But I need to make sure if you want to add (1) who am I to say no. Cooked the way you like. ENJOY!

GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE CLUB

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.79

Served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try with our chipotle mayo.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.79

Served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try with our chipotle mayo.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.79

Fried chicken drenched in buffalo sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a brioche bun.

HAWAIIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.79

Grilled chicken breast with Teriyaki sauce, honey, and cayenne pepper. Served with grilled red onions, bell peppers, pineapple and provolone cheese.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$10.49

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$11.49

TUNA SALAD SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$8.49

CHICKEN SALAD SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.49

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

FRIED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.49

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.49

BLACKNED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.49

COLD WRAPS

HAM & CHEESE WRAP

$8.99
TURKEY & CHEESE WRAP

TURKEY & CHEESE WRAP

$8.99

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$8.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.00

HOT WRAPS

HOT HAM & CHEESE WRAP

$8.99

HOT TURKEY & CHEESE WRAP

$8.99

HOT STEAK CHEESE WRAP

$8.99

HOT CRIISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

French Fries

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Soup

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

Side Salad

Small Side Garden Salad

$3.49

Small Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Small Potato Salad

$2.49

Small Side Cole Slaw

$2.49

Small Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Small Pasta Salad

$2.49

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.49

PER SLICE

NY STYLE CHEESE CAKE

$3.50

MARBLE CHEESE CAKE

$2.50

CHOC-EXPLOSION

$5.50

ITALIAN CREAM

$3.50

SPICE CAKE

$3.50

WHOLE CAKES

HERSHEY'S 3X CHOC BUNDT CAKE

$11.99

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$7.99

PUMPKIN ROLL

$5.99

COOKIES

PICK 6

$3.99

SINGLE

$0.99

ICE CREAM

SINGLE SCOOP

$1.99

DOUBLE SCOOP

$2.99

TRIPPLE

$3.99

DANISH

DANISHES

$3.50

BROWNIES

BROWNIES

$1.99

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE

$1.99

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.49

QUESADILLAS

STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.99

Chopped ribeye served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

Chopped grilled chicken breast served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

MUSHROOM & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

ULTIMATE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Prepared with plenty of house shredded cheeses served on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream

FOUNTAIN DRINK

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

ICE TEA

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.49

JUICE

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.99

Apple Juice 12oz

$4.99

COFFEE IN A MUG

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.49

16.9 OZ

Coke 16.9oz bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke 16.9oz bottle

$2.99

Sprite 16.9oz bottle

$2.99

Dasani Water 16.9oz bottle

$2.99

Glass of Water

GLASS OF WATER

MILK

16oz Milk

$4.99

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$1.99

ESPRESSO

DBL-SHOT OF ESPRESSO

$3.99

COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Please browse our menu and give us a call to place your order. # 863-699-0277. We look forward to seeing you. Online ordering will be available very soon. Thank you for your business.

381 E Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Logan's image
Logan's image
Logan's image
Logan's image

