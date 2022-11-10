HOAGIES

The Philly is a sandwich made with your choice of super thinly sliced ribeye steak, or tender juicy chicken strips, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese. That simple combination is the original classic as made popular on the East Coast. The Philly Cheesesteak has been modified on the West Coast to include bell peppers and mushrooms but a true “Philly” only has steak or chicken, onion and cheese served over a roll.