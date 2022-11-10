- Home
Logan's
381 E Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
Popular Items
2-EGGS ANYWAY
2- EGGS W/ CHOICE OF SIDE AND TOAST
2- EGGS W/ SAUSAGE OR BACON
2- Eggs w/ Sausage or Bacon includes your selection of 1- side (Home-Fries or Grits ) choice of (2- slices of bacon or 2- sausage links) and your choice of Toast.
2- EGGS W/ PORK & BEEF KIELBASA
2- Egg Breakfast includes your selection of 1- side ( Home-Fries or Grits ) Hardy portion of PORK BEEF KIELBASA rope sausage. and your choice of Toast
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
1 EGG, ANY STYLE WITH CHOICE OF SIDE AND TOAST
1-Egg with choice of Home-Fries or Grits & 2- Slices of Toast.
1 EGG WITH BACON OR SAUSAGE, SIDE AND TOAST
1-Egg with choice of 2- Bacon or 1-Sausage & 2- Slices of Toast.
SMALL OATMEAL W/ SIDE OF FRUIT
LARGE OATMEAL W/ SIDE OF FRUIT
Large Portion of Oatmeal
WAFFLE
The Waffle, a crisp raised cake baked in a waffle iron. Served with your choice of 2- Slices or 2- Sausage links.
SMALL BISCUIT AND GRAVY
LARGE BISCUIT AND GRAVY
2- EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH W/ MEAT AND SIDE
OMELET PLATTER
CHEESE OMELET
VEGGIE OMELET
3- Egg Veggie Omelet includes Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green peppers. Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.
WESTERN OMELET
3- Egg Western Omelet includes Ham, Cheese, Green Peppers and Onions. Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.
MUSHROOM BACON SWISS OMELET
HAM AND CHEESE OMELET
BACON AND CHEESE OMELET
MEAT LOVERS OMELET
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK OMELET
3- Egg Philly Cheesesteak Omelet includes Cheese, Green peppers and Onions Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.
GRILLED CHICKEN OMELET
3- Egg Chicken Cheesesteak Omelet includes Cheese, Green peppers and Onions Served with choice of Home-Fries or Grits and side of Toast.
POPULAR PLATTERS
OFF THE GRIDDLE
Pancakes
2- Pancakes served with your choice of butter and syrup
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes served with your choice as either a Short Stake (2) or Full Stake (4)
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with your choice as either a Short Stake (2) or Full Stake (3)
French Toast
Two slices of thick sliced white bread grilled to golden brown served with or without powdered sugar
BREAKFAST SIDES
Home Fries
Sliced and Diced, boiled potatoes, caramelized in butter on our flattop grill. " Like them EXTRA CRISPY just ask, we do too.
Shredded Hash Browns
Shredded boiled potatoes cooked crispy on our flattop grill. We do not add onions unless requested.
Cup of Grits
A cup of our house made Grits. Roughly 4-6oz's.
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of our house made Grits. This size is for the hungry. Roughly 10-12oz portion
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Mmm, Sausage Gravy. Enjoy a cup of our special made daily house " Sausage Gravy " goes with everything. Roughly 4-6oz portion.
Side of Toast
2-Slices of your choice " White, Wheat or Rye " served buttered and delicious.
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
We love Bagels! Especial with coffee and cream cheese.
Biscuit
Big Biscuit. Ask for jelly or honey on the side
2-Slices of Bacon
2- grilled bacon strips. If you like them " EXTRA CRISPY or just a little " We are here to please.
2-Sausage Links
Do you prefer sausage links? Here is two on the side for you. Let us know if you want EXTRA CRISPY
2-Sausage Patties
These are pretty good size. Someone ask for two. Ok, it's our pleasure. 2-Sausage Patties. Don't forget to ask for EXTRA CRISPY if that how you like them
Fruit Cup
Egg
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
CHEESEBURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER
MUSHROOM LOVER SWISS BURGER
Smothered with grilled sauted mushrooms, swiss cheese and drizzled in our garlic aioli sauce.
COWBOY BACON CHEESEBURGER
Comes with 3 slices of bacon, capped with two fried onion rings and drizzled with a smokey honey BBQ sauce.
PATTY MELT
Classic hamburger with grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on grilled Rye bread.
BACON BLUE CHEESBURGER
Blackened seasoned patty covered in melted blue cheese crumbles, 3 slices of bacon and drizzled in our garlic aioli sauce.
SIRACHA BACON CHEESEBURGER
Topped with 2 slices of bacon, choice of cheese, siracha sauce and chipotle mayo.
HAWAIIAN TERIYAKI BURGER
Patty formed with Teriyaki sauce, honey, and cayenne pepper. Served with grilled red onions, bell peppers, pineapple and provolone cheese.
TEXAS CHEESEBURGER
Brushed with BBQ sauce and topped with sauteed onions, three slices of bacon, two slices of pepper jack cheese with choice of chipotle mayo or regular mayo.
CHILI BURGER
HOAGIES
12" STEAK PHILLY W/ CHEESE
Philly Cheesesteak is a sandwich made with super thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese. That simple combination is the original classic as made popular on the East Coast. The Philly Cheesesteak has been modified on the West Coast to include bell peppers and mushrooms but a true “Philly” only has steak, onion and cheese served over a roll.
6" STEAK PHILLY W/ CHEESE
Chopped ribeye served on a gourmet Cusano hoagie roll with y9our choice of cheese and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms.
12" CHICKEN PHILLY W/ CHEESE
Don't get us wrong, we love the steak in a classic "Philly" cheesesteak. But, who doesn't like chicken. So we created a semi-lighter version by sautéing sliced chicken breast alongside onions and peppers. Don't worry, the onions and peppers are optionable. Then topped with your choice of cheese: provolone, Pepper Jack, American, Swiss, or Munster
6" CHICKEN PHILLY W/ CHEESE
Chopped grilled chicken breast served on a gourmet Cusano hoagie roll with y9our choice of cheese and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms.
12" Ham and Cheese
6" Ham and Cheese
12" Turkey and Cheese
6" Turkey and Cheese
OFF THE GRILL
GRILLED 4 CHEESE SANDWICH
Choose from Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, Provolone or Munster to create your own melted masterpiece. Served on thick Callahan sliced Texas style bread.
REUBEN
Classic Reuben consisting of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing grilled on rye bread until crispy and the cheese is melted.
CHILI DOG
1/4" all beef frank with our special house made chili. Want some toppings no worries, add cheese and/or onions for no extra charge.
FRIED PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Deep fried pork tenderloin served on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Try with our chipotle mayo.
HOT DOG
BLT
CLUB SANDWICH
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try with our chipotle mayo.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try with our chipotle mayo.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken drenched in buffalo sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a brioche bun.
HAWAIIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with Teriyaki sauce, honey, and cayenne pepper. Served with grilled red onions, bell peppers, pineapple and provolone cheese.
CHEF SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
COBB SALAD
TUNA SALAD SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD SALAD
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
French Fries
Side Salad
Onion Rings
Fruit Cup
PER SLICE
COOKIES
DANISH
QUESADILLAS
STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA
Chopped ribeye served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA
Chopped grilled chicken breast served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
MUSHROOM & CHEESE QUESADILLA
Sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions served on a grilled tortilla with your choice of cheese. Also served with a side lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
ULTIMATE CHEESE QUESADILLA
Prepared with plenty of house shredded cheeses served on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream
FOUNTAIN DRINK
COFFEE IN A MUG
16.9 OZ
Glass of Water
MILK
HOT TEA
ESPRESSO
COLD BREW COFFEE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Please browse our menu and give us a call to place your order. # 863-699-0277. We look forward to seeing you. Online ordering will be available very soon. Thank you for your business.
381 E Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid, FL 33852