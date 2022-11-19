A map showing the location of Logan's Alley 916 Michigan St NEView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Logan's Alley 916 Michigan St NE

842 Reviews

$$

916 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Buffalo Wrap
Jammy Jam Burger

Brunch & Such

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.82

HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE GRAVY ~ FRIED EGG BACON ~ PARSLEY

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Hangover Tots

$10.72

PILE OF TOTS ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE GRAVY ~ JALAPEÑOS ~OVER-EASY EGG

Jammy Jam Burger

$11.27

ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE

Logan's Breakfast

$7.70

2 EGGS TO ORDER ~ BACON ~ TOTS ~ TOAST

Scramble Sandwich

$9.90

TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ HAM ~ GARLIC AIOLI ~ BACON JAM ~ BRIOCHE BUN

Soups & Salads

Hoisin glazed pulled pork ~ diced cabbage ~ matchstick carrots and peppers ~ house-made boom boom sauce ~ toasted sesame seeds ~ wonton strips

Caesar Salad

$9.90

ROMAINE ~ PARMESAN CHEESE ~ HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS ~ CAESAR DRESSING

Soup Du Juor

$4.67+

House Salad

$11.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.50

Blue Goat

$12.10

Herbed Goat Cheese, American Swiss, Bacon, Blueberry Jalapeno Jam, Tomato, Spring Mix, on Sourdough

Brutus

$12.00

CAJUN DEEP FRIED CHICKEN BREAST ~ LETTUCE ~ MAYO ~ TOMATO ~ PICKLES ~ BRIOCHE BUN

Buffalo Wrap

$11.27

CRISPY CHICKEN OR CRISPY CAULIFLOWER ~ BUFFALO SAUCE ~ SWISS ~ RED ONION ~ LETTUCE ~ RANCH

Chicken Artichoke Sandwich

$12.10

Pulled Chicken, Red Pesto, American Swiss, Artichokes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Ciabatta

Classic Burger

$12.00

TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN

Fish Tacos

$12.10

Cornmeal Breaded Pollock, Pickled Veggies, Sriracha Ranch, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Jalapeno Burger

$12.65

L.A. Reuben

$11.00

Olive Burger

$12.65

TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ OLIVE/GARLIC AIOLI ~ SWISS ~LETTUCE ~ TOMATO ~ ONION ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pork Cuban

$12.00

MOJO PORK ~ MOJO SAUCE ~ HAM ~ DILL PICKLE ~ SWISS ~ DIJON AIOLI ~ PRESSED ROLL

Koen

$5.00

Bourbon Chicken

$11.33

Entrees

Fish N' Chips

$12.10

BEER BATTERED FISH ~ FRIES ~ LEMON ~ TARTAR

Party Fowls

$11.24+

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS ~ FRIES ~ RANCH

"Hot Things Are Hot" Mac & Cheese

$14.13

CAVATAPPI ~ BEER CHEESE SAUCE ~ BACON ~BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS ~ BREAD CRUMBS ~ GREEN ONION~all profits from this item will be donated to cancer research

Plain Mac

$10.00

Sides

*** To Go***

******Ranch

$0.50

***On the side***

American

$1.25

Artichokes

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$0.50

Bacon Slice

$1.25

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese Side

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Black Bean Patty

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Blueberry Jalapeno Jam

$0.50

Braised Beef

$4.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Celery/Carrots

$2.00

Cheddar Jack

$1.25

Chorizo

$2.00Out of stock

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Cucumbers

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fries Side

$3.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Goat Cheese

$1.25

Half B & G

$5.00

Ham

$2.00

Haystacks

$0.50

Herbed Goat Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Ketchup

Kettle Chips

$2.20

Lettuce

Malt Vinegar

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

MY BOYFRIEND DOESN'T SHARE

$7.15

1 CHICKEN FINGER AND A HANDFUL OF FRIES

Onion

$0.50

Onion Rings side

$3.50

Pickled Veggies

$1.00

Pulled pork

$3.50

Red Pesto

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.50

ROMAINE ~ TOMATO ~ ONION ~ BACON ~ HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Swiss

$1.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tater Tots side

$3.50

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

Toast

$1.25

Tortilla Chips

$2.20

Toss In Sriracha Seasoning

$0.50

Vegan Chorizo

$2.00

Wonton Chips

$2.20

Non-Alcohol Drinks

A Water

Coffee

$2.06

Coke

$2.06

Cranberry

$2.06

Diet Coke

$2.06

Ginger Ale

$2.06

Ginger Beer

$2.06

Grapefruit

$2.06

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Iced Tea

$2.06

Lemonade

$2.06

Mello Yello

$2.06

Orange Juice

$2.06

Pineapple

$2.06

Red Bull

$4.12

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.12

Red Bull Tropical

$4.12

Soda

$2.06

Sprite

$2.06

Tomato

$2.06

Tonic

$2.06

To Go Bottle Menu

Bottle Opener

$5.00

To Go Bud

$2.00

To Go Bud Light

$2.00

To Go Coors Light

$2.00

To Go Founders - Solid Gold

$2.00

To Go Heineken 0.0

$2.00

To Go High Life

$2.00

To Go Miller Light

$2.00

To Go Modelo

$2.00

To Go Old Style

$2.00

To Go PBR

$2.00

To Go Strohs

$2.00

To Go White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

To Go White Claw - Grapefruit

$4.00

To Go White Claw - Lime

$4.00

To Go White Claw - Mango

$4.00

To Go White Claw - Raspberry

$4.00

To Go Alaskan - Amber

$3.00

To Go Bell's - Amber

$3.00

To Go Founders - Dirty Bastard

$3.00

To Go Gulden Draak - 9000

$6.00

To Go Hoegaarden

$3.00

To Go Leffe

$3.00

To Go Orval

$6.00

To Go Trappistes Rochefort #6

$7.00

To Go Trappistes Rochefort #8

$7.00

To Go Trappistes Rochefort #10

$10.00

To Go Blue Moon

$3.00

To Go Brewery Vivant - Farmhousen - Belgian

$4.50

To Go Prairie - Standard - Belgian

$4.25

To Go Unibroue - La Fin Du Monde - Belgian

$4.00

To Go Unibroue - Maudite - Belgian

$4.00

To Go Big Sky - Moose Drool - Brown

$3.00

To Go Ludington Bay - James St. Brown

$3.00

To Go Mitten - Triple Crown Brown

$3.00

To Go Pigeon Hill - Oatmeal Creme Pie

$3.50

To Go B. Nektar - Zombie Kuller

$13.00

To Go Bee Well - Antrim Apple Pie - Mead

$7.50

To Go Blake's - El Chavo - Mango Habanero Cider

$3.25

To Go Pacific Coast - Strawberry - Cider

$4.00

To Go Saugatuck - Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$3.50

To Go Starcut - Octorock - Cider

$3.00

To Go Stiegl

$4.00

To Go Strongbow

$3.50

To Go Vander Mill - Totally Roasted Cider

$4.00

To Go Eagle - Banana Bread

$5.00

To Go Blackrocks - 51K - IPA

$3.25

To Go Dogfish Head - 90minute - IPA

$3.75

To Go Founders - All Day

$3.25

To Go Greenbush - Star Chicken Shotgun - IPA

$3.25

To Go Short's - Huma Lupa Licious - IPA

$3.25

To Go Bell's - Lager of the Lakes

$3.00

To Go Hofbrau - Dunkle - Dark Wheat

$3.00

To Go Kostritzer - Black Lager

$3.25

To Go Rogue - Dead Guy - Maibock

$3.50

To Go Stella Artois

$3.00

To Go Upland - Champagne Velvet

$3.00

To Go Ellison - Dawn Street Pale Ale

$4.50

To Go Oskar Blues - Dale's Pale Ale

$3.00

To Go Sierra Nevada - Pale Ale

$3.00

To Go Atwater - Vanilla Java Porter

$3.00

To Go Founders - Porter

$3.00

To Go Great Lakes - Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

$3.00

Ellison - Tiramisu Stout

$4.00

To Go Founders - Breakfast Stout

$4.00

To Go Great Divide - Yeti - Imperial Stout

$4.50

To Go Guinness

$4.00

To Go Left Hand - Milk Stout

$3.00

To Go North Coast - Old Rasputin - Imperial Stout

$4.00

To Go Prairie - Bomb - Imperial Stout

$12.00

To Go Franziskaner - Hefeweiss

$3.00

To Go Hacher - Pschorr - Hefeweiss

$3.00

To Go Duchesse - Flander's Red Ale

$6.75

To Go Epic - Tarn 'n Juicy

$3.50

To Go Jolly Pumpkin - Bam Biere

$7.50

To Go Victory - Sour Monkey

$3.50

Misc

Bandana

$5.00

Beanie

$15.00

Blanket

$14.00Out of stock

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Chip Clip Magnet

$1.50

Cozy - Snapper!

$2.00

Face Mask

$5.00Out of stock

Hat - Mesh

$20.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt - Charcoal Grey

$45.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

Unisex Shirt

$20.00

Zipper Long Sleeve

Zipper Long Sleeve

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

