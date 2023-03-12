Restaurant header imageView gallery

Logan's Burgers & Chicken

No reviews yet

1405 e lake street

minneapolis, MN 55407

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Single Burger
Chicken Rice Bowl

Online Ordering

Burgers*

Juicy, flavorful burgers made with fresh, never-frozen, certified Angus beef seared to perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Single Burger

Single Burger

$4.99

Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$6.49

Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$7.99

Triple the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Chicken Sandwiches*

Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded on a . butter toasted bun.
Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.29
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy pickles, your choice of white or yellow American cheese, and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Fingers*

Hand-breaded, crispy, golden chicken fingers with our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce.
2 Fingers

2 Fingers

$4.99
3 Fingers

3 Fingers

$6.49

6 Fingers

$12.99

12 Fingers

$22.99

Chicken Dinners*

2 PC Dinner

2 PC Dinner

$8.99

Chicken dinners include fries, dinner roll, and a can of soda.

4 PC Dinner

4 PC Dinner

$12.99

All dinners include hand-cut fries, dinner roll, and a can of soda.

2 PC Only

$4.99

4 PC Only

$8.99

8 PC Only

$17.99

Bowls *New*

Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.99

Extras*

Hand Cut Fries

$3.79
Shakes

Shakes

$4.99

REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:

Logan's Sauce

$0.59

Soda Can

$1.38

Bottled Water

$1.19

Glass Soda

$2.99

Jarrito Soda

$2.99

Horchata Water

$2.39+

Mango Water

$2.39+

Jamaica Water

$2.39+

Tamarind Water

$2.39+

Online Taco's *NEW*

FOOD

Tacos*

$3.74

Burritos*

$12.49

Quesadillas*

$12.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Simply Fresh Food.

Website

Location

1405 e lake street, minneapolis, MN 55407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

