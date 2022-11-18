Logan's
112 Reviews
$$$
204 W Pennsylvania Avenue
Roslyn, WA 98941
Misc Beverages
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Climato Juice
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coffee Decaf
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fresh Orange Juice
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Hot Cider
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Mr. Pibb
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Refill
$1.00
Regular Orange Juice
$2.85
Root Beer
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$4.50
Shirley Temple
$4.50
Sprite
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$3.50
Water
Beer
Pint - Mule N Elk
$7.50
Pint - Mac n' Jacks
$7.50
Pint - Pilsner
$7.50
Elysian
$7.50
Taneum
$7.50
Taco Tuesday $4 Beer
$5.00
Dru Bru Cle Elum
$7.50
Shock Top
$7.50
Kona Big Wave
$7.50
Warsteiner
$7.50
High Five Heff
$7.50
Scrimshaw Pilsner
$7.50
Flight
$10.00
Iron Horse
$7.50
Baltimore Blonde Guiness
$6.50
BTL - Alaskan Amber
$7.00
BTL - Angry Orchard
$7.00
BTL - Becks NA
$4.00
BTL - Blue Moon
$7.00
BTL - Bud
$5.00
BTL - Bud Light
$5.00
BTL - Coors Light
$5.00
BTL - Corona
$6.00
BTL - Michelob Ultra
$6.00
BTL - Miller Light
$5.00
BTL - Rainer
$5.00
BTL - Stella Artios
$6.50
BTL - Widmer Hefeweizen
$7.00
BTL-Pacifico
$6.00
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Coronita
$2.50
MGD
$5.00
Warsteiner
$7.00
Heineken NA
$7.00
Iron Horse
$7.50
CAN - Aloha Death
$2.00
CAN - Busch Light
$3.50
CAN - Contact Haze
$2.00
CAN - Guiness
$5.50
CAN - Mac-n-Jack IPA
$4.75
CAN - Schilling Pineapple
$4.75
CAN - Seattle Semi-Sweet
$2.00
CAN - Space Dust
$2.00
CAN - White Claw
$5.00
CAN Bud Light Next
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Sierra
$6.00
Logan's Growler
$14.00
GRWLR - Bodizafa
$20.00
GRWLR - Brookside
$20.00
GRWLR - Coors Light
$20.00
GRWLR - Johnny Utah
$20.00
GRWLR - Leotta Mae
$20.00
GRWLR - Manny's
$20.00
GRWLR - Roslyn Dark Lager
$20.00
GRWLR - Tieton Cider
$20.00
GRWLR - Space Dust
$20.00
GRWLR - M & E Mai Bock
$20.00
GRWLR - Mac n' Jacks
$20.00
GRWLR - Pilsner
$20.00
Logan's Growler Club Membership
$100.00
GRWLR C - Bodizafa
$12.00
GRWLR C - Brookside
$12.00
GRWLR C - Coors Light
$12.00
GRWLR C - Johnny Utah
$12.00
GRWLR C - Leotta Mae
$12.00
GRWLR C - Manny's
$12.00
GRWLR C - Roslyn Dark Lager
$12.00
GRWLR C - Tieton Cider
$12.00
GRWLR C - Space Dust
$12.00
GRWLR C - M & E Mai Bock
$12.00
GRWLR C - Mac n' Jacks
$12.00
GRWLR C - Pilsner
$12.00
Cocktails
Blow Job
$10.00
Redemption Rye Whiskey with Pecan Wood Smoke
Hot Buttered Rum
$12.00
Logan's Homemade Hot Buttered Rum
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Italian Kiss
$14.00
Roslyn Exposure
$10.00
Malibu Peach Schnapps, Hot Cocoa, Whipped Cream
Trainstation
$13.00
Water Mocc SHOT
$7.00
Water Moccasin
$9.00
WinterRita
$18.00
Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Cinnamon Schnapps, Cranberry
Breakfast Shot
$8.00
Scooby Snack
$10.00
Peppermint Patty
$7.00
Bloody Maria
$14.00
Vitamin C
$8.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Top Hat Manhattan
$17.00
Senor Logan Margarita
$21.00
Blueberry Lavendar
$15.00
French Martini
$17.00
Glacier Melt
$15.00
Bartenders Margarita
$15.00
Sweet May Rose
$15.00
Watermelon Martini
$15.00
The Wolf
$14.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$12.00
John Daily
$8.50
Basil Edelweiss Martini
$15.00
321 Shooter
$8.00
Cucumber Lime Tini
$14.00
Amareto Sour
$11.00
Smokey Hollow
$17.00
Root Beer Float
$8.00
Jello Shots
$4.00
Yummy Tasty
$12.00
Rosemary Martini
$15.00
Bottled Wine
BTL - Browne Family Pinot Noir
$42.00
BTL - Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$38.00
BTL - Cigar Box Malbec
$38.00
BTL - DeLille D2 Red Blend
$123.00
BTL - Dom Pérignon
$463.00
BTL - Efest Feral Sauvignon Blanc
$55.00
BTL - Efest Final-Final Red Blend
$94.00
BTL - Gruet NV
$47.00
BTL - Joseph Phelps Cab
$174.00
BTL - La Marca Sparkling Wine
$11.00
BTL - Northstar Merlot
$63.00
BTL - Orin Swift Machete Petite Sirah
$120.00
BTL - Pacific Rim Vin de Glaciere Riesling
$28.00
BTL - Pendulum Cab
$30.00
BTL - Perrier-Jouët
$136.00
BTL - Skyfall Vineyard Rieisling
$21.00
BTL - Stag's Leap FAY Cab
$336.00
BTL - Tenet The Pundit Syrah
$45.00
BTL - Veuve Cliqcuot Yellow Full Bottle
$153.00
1/2 Bottle Veuve Clicquot
$84.00
BTL Lemelson Tikkas Run Pinot Gris 2019
$43.00
BTL Bourgogne Chardonnay
$43.00
BTL Trimbach Reisling
$60.00
BTL Lemelson Theas Selection Pinot Noir 2018
$56.00
BTL Vina Alberdi Roija
$73.00
BTL Klinker Brick Cab 2017
$45.00
BTL Los Vascos Cab 2019
$37.00
BTL Lower East Syrah 2017
$56.00
BTL Pepper Bridge Cab
$45.00
BTL Basil Cellars Merlot
$91.00
BTL Pepper Bridge Merlot
$123.00
BTL Gina Alberti Rioja
$50.00
BTL Guild Red Blend
$35.00
BTL Callia Pinot Gris
$24.00
BTL Couer De Terre Pinot Noir
$53.00
Albe G D Vajra
$133.00
BTL Callia Bella Syrah Malbec
$35.00
BTL IL Grigio Reservia Chianti
$78.00
BTL Primavito Rivera
$39.00
BTL Cavita Paitin
$91.00
BTL Bertani
$169.00
BTL House Red
$29.00
BTL House White
$29.00
Appetizers
Soups and Salads
Entrees
Specials
Tacos 3 for 15
$15.00
1 Mahi Taco
$6.50
1 Shrimp taco
$6.50
1 Carne Asada Taco
$6.50
1 of each
$15.00
3 Carne
$15.00
3 Shrimp
$15.00
3 Mahi
$15.00
Halubit And Chips
$33.00
Lamb Shank
$43.00
Seared Duck Breast
$53.00
Nachos
$10.00
Veal Marsala
$45.00
Mahi And Chips
$18.00
Prime Rib Dip
$16.00
Rack Of Lamb
$57.00
NY Steak
$71.00
Late Chicken Wings
$19.00
Late Chick Strips
$14.00
Late Bread Bowl
$14.00
Late Fries
$11.00
Late Chili Fries
$17.00
Late Rocky Oysters
$19.00
Late Calamari
$17.00
Elk Chili Buger
$27.00
2 Tacos 1 Cup Soup
$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
204 W Pennsylvania Avenue, Roslyn, WA 98941
