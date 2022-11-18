Logan's imageView gallery

Logan's

112 Reviews

$$$

204 W Pennsylvania Avenue

Roslyn, WA 98941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Misc Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Climato Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Refill

$1.00

Regular Orange Juice

$2.85

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Water

Beer

Pint - Mule N Elk

$7.50

Pint - Mac n' Jacks

$7.50

Pint - Pilsner

$7.50

Elysian

$7.50

Taneum

$7.50

Taco Tuesday $4 Beer

$5.00

Dru Bru Cle Elum

$7.50

Shock Top

$7.50

Kona Big Wave

$7.50

Warsteiner

$7.50

High Five Heff

$7.50

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.50

Flight

$10.00

Iron Horse

$7.50

Baltimore Blonde Guiness

$6.50

BTL - Alaskan Amber

$7.00

BTL - Angry Orchard

$7.00

BTL - Becks NA

$4.00

BTL - Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL - Bud

$5.00

BTL - Bud Light

$5.00

BTL - Coors Light

$5.00

BTL - Corona

$6.00

BTL - Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL - Miller Light

$5.00

BTL - Rainer

$5.00

BTL - Stella Artios

$6.50

BTL - Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

BTL-Pacifico

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Coronita

$2.50

MGD

$5.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Heineken NA

$7.00

Iron Horse

$7.50

CAN - Aloha Death

$2.00

CAN - Busch Light

$3.50

CAN - Contact Haze

$2.00

CAN - Guiness

$5.50

CAN - Mac-n-Jack IPA

$4.75

CAN - Schilling Pineapple

$4.75

CAN - Seattle Semi-Sweet

$2.00

CAN - Space Dust

$2.00

CAN - White Claw

$5.00

CAN Bud Light Next

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Sierra

$6.00

Logan's Growler

$14.00

GRWLR - Bodizafa

$20.00

GRWLR - Brookside

$20.00

GRWLR - Coors Light

$20.00

GRWLR - Johnny Utah

$20.00

GRWLR - Leotta Mae

$20.00

GRWLR - Manny's

$20.00

GRWLR - Roslyn Dark Lager

$20.00

GRWLR - Tieton Cider

$20.00

GRWLR - Space Dust

$20.00

GRWLR - M & E Mai Bock

$20.00

GRWLR - Mac n' Jacks

$20.00

GRWLR - Pilsner

$20.00

Logan's Growler Club Membership

$100.00

GRWLR C - Bodizafa

$12.00

GRWLR C - Brookside

$12.00

GRWLR C - Coors Light

$12.00

GRWLR C - Johnny Utah

$12.00

GRWLR C - Leotta Mae

$12.00

GRWLR C - Manny's

$12.00

GRWLR C - Roslyn Dark Lager

$12.00

GRWLR C - Tieton Cider

$12.00

GRWLR C - Space Dust

$12.00

GRWLR C - M & E Mai Bock

$12.00

GRWLR C - Mac n' Jacks

$12.00

GRWLR C - Pilsner

$12.00

Cocktails

Blow Job

$10.00

Redemption Rye Whiskey with Pecan Wood Smoke

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Logan's Homemade Hot Buttered Rum

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Italian Kiss

$14.00

Roslyn Exposure

$10.00

Malibu Peach Schnapps, Hot Cocoa, Whipped Cream

Trainstation

$13.00

Water Mocc SHOT

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$9.00

WinterRita

$18.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Cinnamon Schnapps, Cranberry

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Vitamin C

$8.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Top Hat Manhattan

$17.00

Senor Logan Margarita

$21.00

Blueberry Lavendar

$15.00

French Martini

$17.00

Glacier Melt

$15.00

Bartenders Margarita

$15.00

Sweet May Rose

$15.00

Watermelon Martini

$15.00

The Wolf

$14.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$12.00

John Daily

$8.50

Basil Edelweiss Martini

$15.00

321 Shooter

$8.00

Cucumber Lime Tini

$14.00

Amareto Sour

$11.00

Smokey Hollow

$17.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Jello Shots

$4.00

Yummy Tasty

$12.00

Rosemary Martini

$15.00

Bottled Wine

BTL - Browne Family Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL - Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL - Cigar Box Malbec

$38.00

BTL - DeLille D2 Red Blend

$123.00

BTL - Dom Pérignon

$463.00

BTL - Efest Feral Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

BTL - Efest Final-Final Red Blend

$94.00

BTL - Gruet NV

$47.00

BTL - Joseph Phelps Cab

$174.00

BTL - La Marca Sparkling Wine

$11.00

BTL - Northstar Merlot

$63.00

BTL - Orin Swift Machete Petite Sirah

$120.00

BTL - Pacific Rim Vin de Glaciere Riesling

$28.00

BTL - Pendulum Cab

$30.00

BTL - Perrier-Jouët

$136.00

BTL - Skyfall Vineyard Rieisling

$21.00

BTL - Stag's Leap FAY Cab

$336.00

BTL - Tenet The Pundit Syrah

$45.00

BTL - Veuve Cliqcuot Yellow Full Bottle

$153.00

1/2 Bottle Veuve Clicquot

$84.00

BTL Lemelson Tikkas Run Pinot Gris 2019

$43.00

BTL Bourgogne Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Trimbach Reisling

$60.00

BTL Lemelson Theas Selection Pinot Noir 2018

$56.00

BTL Vina Alberdi Roija

$73.00

BTL Klinker Brick Cab 2017

$45.00

BTL Los Vascos Cab 2019

$37.00

BTL Lower East Syrah 2017

$56.00

BTL Pepper Bridge Cab

$45.00

BTL Basil Cellars Merlot

$91.00

BTL Pepper Bridge Merlot

$123.00

BTL Gina Alberti Rioja

$50.00

BTL Guild Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Callia Pinot Gris

$24.00

BTL Couer De Terre Pinot Noir

$53.00

Albe G D Vajra

$133.00

BTL Callia Bella Syrah Malbec

$35.00

BTL IL Grigio Reservia Chianti

$78.00

BTL Primavito Rivera

$39.00

BTL Cavita Paitin

$91.00

BTL Bertani

$169.00

BTL House Red

$29.00

BTL House White

$29.00

Appetizers

Sweet Spicy Prawns

$27.00

Mediterranean Tapas Trio

$21.00

Fried Polenta With Wild Mushrooms

$23.00

Fries Platter

$11.00

Gop Prim Dip

$25.00

Right Wing Hot Wings

$22.00

Half Order Right Wings

$11.00

Caesar

$8.00

Maga Lava Cake

$8.00

Side Fires

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Bowl Of Soup

$11.00

Bread Bowl

$15.00

Entrees

Halibut & Chips

$33.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$32.00

Lemon Prawn Rigatoni

$34.00

8 oz Prime Filet Mignon

$57.00

Logan's Classic Burger

$23.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast

$32.00

Grilled Turkey

$16.00

Logans Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.00

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Specials

Tacos 3 for 15

$15.00

1 Mahi Taco

$6.50

1 Shrimp taco

$6.50

1 Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

1 of each

$15.00

3 Carne

$15.00

3 Shrimp

$15.00

3 Mahi

$15.00

Halubit And Chips

$33.00

Lamb Shank

$43.00

Seared Duck Breast

$53.00

Nachos

$10.00

Veal Marsala

$45.00

Mahi And Chips

$18.00

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Rack Of Lamb

$57.00

NY Steak

$71.00

Late Chicken Wings

$19.00

Late Chick Strips

$14.00

Late Bread Bowl

$14.00

Late Fries

$11.00

Late Chili Fries

$17.00

Late Rocky Oysters

$19.00

Late Calamari

$17.00

Elk Chili Buger

$27.00

2 Tacos 1 Cup Soup

$15.00

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.00

Kids Rigatoni Noodles

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Shirts

Full Zip Womens Jacket

$75.00

Men's Shirt

$27.00

Sweatshirts

$60.00

Women's Shirt

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

204 W Pennsylvania Avenue, Roslyn, WA 98941

Directions

Gallery
Logan's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cle Elum Eagles #649
orange starNo Reviews
220 Pennsylvania Ave Cle Elum, WA 98922
View restaurantnext
Cle Elum Coffee
orange star4.5 • 131
811 S HWY 970 Cle Elum, WA 98922
View restaurantnext
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
orange starNo Reviews
807 W University Way Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Wing Central
orange star4.0 • 882
1801 N Walnut St. Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Blue Rock Saloon & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
404 N Pine St Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Ellensburg Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
206 North Main Street Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Roslyn
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston