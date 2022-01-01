Bars & Lounges
American
Logan's Irish Pub
1,088 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
414 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bourbon Affair - 121 B E Crawford St
No Reviews
121 B E Crawford St Findlay, OH 45840
View restaurant