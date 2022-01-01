A map showing the location of Logan's Irish PubView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Logan's Irish Pub

1,088 Reviews

$$

414 S Main St

Findlay, OH 45840

Popular Items

SHEPHERDS PIE
GIANT PRETZEL
CHICKEN SHOTS

APPS

CHICKEN SHOTS

$13.00

GIANT PRETZEL

$12.00

IRISH NACHOS

$14.00

LEPRCHN COINS

$11.00

SPINACH DIP

$12.00

FRIED CHEESE

$11.00

HUMMUS

$12.00

PLAIN BOXTY

$10.00

OVERLOADED WFFL FRY

$11.50

OVERLOADED STEAK FRY

$11.50

SOUPS/SALADS

COBB SALAD

$16.00

BABY SPIN SAL

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00

CHIX CAESER SALAD

$14.00

BOWL CHOWDER

$9.50

CUP CHOWDER

$7.50

BOWL STEW

$9.50

CUP STEW

$7.50

ENTREE MIXED GREEN

$10.00

SANDWICHES

FRIED BOLOGNA

$15.00

REUBEN

$15.00

CAPE COD REUBEN

$15.00

JAMO BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00
$16.00

PUB BURGER

$17.00

BISON MUSH BURGER

$17.00

BURGER

$13.00

TURKEY MELT

$15.00

BUFF WRAP

$15.00

DBL LUNCH COMBO

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

BLK & TAN BURGER

$16.00

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$16.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$13.00

ENTREES

2 PIECE FISH

2 PIECE FISH

$15.00
3 PIECE FISH

3 PIECE FISH

$18.00

SHEPHERDS PIE

$16.00
CORNED BEEF & CABB

CORNED BEEF & CABB

$17.00

GUINNESS CHICKEN

$19.00

SALMON

$21.00

MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

LOGANS MAC

$17.00
BANGERS & MASH

BANGERS & MASH

$17.00

RIBEYE

$42.00

ENTREE BOXTY DINNER

$14.00

SHEPH MAC

$16.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

MR. PIBB

$2.99

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

FLAVORED DRINK

$4.00

CHOC MILK

$4.00

HOT COCOA

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

RED BULL

$4.00

CORKBOARD

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Meatball Hoagie

$14.50

Fettuccine al Burro

$15.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$8.00

DESSERT

CREME BRULEE

$6.00

CHOC CAKE

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KID BURGERS

$6.99

KID CHIX

$6.99

KID GRLD CHEESE

$6.99

KID MAC & CHZ

$6.99

KID FISH

$6.99

SIDES

SIDE MIX GREEN

$4.50

SIDE CAESAR

$4.50

SIDE STEAK FRY

$5.00

SIDE WFFL FRY

$5.00

SIDE OVRLD STK FRY

$6.50

SIDE OVRLD WAF FRY

$6.50

PUB CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE MAC

$7.00

SIDE IRISH MAC

$8.50

SIDE GRLC GB

$4.00

SIDE CHAMP POTATO

$5.00

SIDE BOXTY

$5.00

SIDE SEASNL/VEG

$4.50

SIDE STRAWS

$4.00

SIDE APPLESAUCE

$2.00

SIDE SLAW

$4.00

SIDE PITA

$2.00

SIDE SODA BREAD

$2.50

SIDE WILD RICE

$4.50

SAUCES

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.25

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.25

1000 ISLAND

$0.25

BLSMC VINGRT

$0.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

BLEU CHEESE

$0.25

RASP VINGRT

$0.25

HORSEY MAYO

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

KETCHUP

$0.25

MAYO

$0.25

RANCH

$0.25

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.25

GRAVY

$1.00

Ottowa Event

Shepard's Pie

$8.00

Mac

$8.00

Nachos

$7.00

Chips & Chz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Logan's T-shirt

XS T- Shirt

$20.00

S T-shirt

$20.00

M T-shirt

$20.00

L T-shirt

$20.00

XL T-shirt

$20.00

XXL T-shirt

$20.00

XXXL T-shirt

$20.00

Logan's Sweatshirt

XS

$40.00

S

$40.00

M

$40.00

L

$40.00

XL

$40.00

XXL

$40.00

XXXL

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

414 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
