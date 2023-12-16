Logan's of Lake Placid
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come join us at "Logan's of Lake Placid." We are the hot spot for fast and delicious food. Located on the corner of Interlake Blvd and North Magnolia Ave in beautiful down town Lake Placid
Location
381 E Interlake Blvd Lake Placid FL, Lake Placid, FL 33852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Owl and Otter Espresso Co - 219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103
No Reviews
219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103 Lake Placid, FL 33852
View restaurant