Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Logan's Place

review star

No reviews yet

132 Superior Ave

Crystal Falls, MI 49920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Boneless thighs

$7.25Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$6.50

Boneless Chicken Wings

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Breaded Mushroom Deep Fried

Cheese Curd

$5.50

White Cheddar Cheese Curd

Cheesy Fries

$7.50

Choice of Fresh Cut Or Waffle Fries Covered in Nacho Cheese

Chicken Strips

$6.00

3 Pieces of Chicken Strips

Combination Basket

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks, Mini Corn Dogs, Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Boneless Wings, And Choice of 2 Sauces

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Fresh Cut Potatoe Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

10 Deep Fried Miniture Corn Dogs

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Lightly Breaded Mozzarella Stick

Onion Rings

$4.75

Onion Tanglers

$6.00

DF pic spears

$6.00

Lightly Breaded Pickle spear

Traditional Wings

$9.25Out of stock

Mix Between Bone In Drum and wing

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Waffle Basket

$2.50

Fresh cut basket

$2.50

Side salad

$2.50

Baked potato

$2.50

Southwestern Eggrolls(3)

$5.00

Garlic cheese curds

$5.50

Bakery

Brownie No Nuts

$2.25

Chocolate Fudge Frosted

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Cream Cheese Frosted

Ciopa

$0.75

Marble Rye Loaf

$4.99

Mocha Bars

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

PB Crispy Bites

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Rye Bread Loaf

$4.59

Sour Dough Loaf

$4.59

Sugar cookie

$1.50

Wheat Loaf 1 lb

$3.59

Wheat Sub Bun

$3.99

White 2 lb

$4.59

White Loaf 1 lb

$3.49

White Sub Bun

$3.99

Beverages

Beverages

Burgers

1/4 # Chz Burger

$5.25

Grilled Beef Patty choice of cheese, veggies and condiments, served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

1/4# Bacon burger(nochz)

$6.00

1/4# Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.50

Grilled Beef Patty, Applewood bacon, choice of cheese, veggies and condiments served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

1/4# Burger

$4.75

Grilled Beef Patty served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun with veggies and condiments

Blue burger

$5.75

Cowboy Burger

$6.00

Beef Patty,Barbecue Sauce,Pepper Jack Cheese and Onion Tanglers Served on A Grilled Hamburger Bun

Dbl 1/4# Bacon Chz Burger

$9.25

Grilled Beef Patty, Applewood bacon, your choice of cheese, veggies and condiments served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

Dbl 1/4# Burger

$7.75

2 Grilled Beef Patty, veggies and condiments on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

Dbl 1/4# Cheese Burger

$8.25

2 Grilled Beef Patty, with choice of cheese, your choice of veggies and condiment, served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

Frisco burger

$7.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayonaise, Tomato ,Served on Grilled made in house Sour Dough Bread

Mushroom Swiss

$6.00

Grilled Beef Patty Topped with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese Served on a grilled Hamburger Bun

Olive Burger

$6.75

Beef Patty,Mayo, Green Olives,American Cheese Served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun

Patty Melt

$6.00

1/4 Lb Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese on our made in house marble rye

Hot Off The Grill

Cheese Head

$9.25

Philly Meat,Bacon, Provolone Cheese and Cheddar Cheese ,Grilled Onions,Served with side of Marinara sauce on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Chicken Philly

$9.25

Grilled Chicken,Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Topped with Garlic Mayo, Servedon a Grilled Grinder Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

your Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast Or Breaded Chicken Strip, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise,

Classic Rueben

$7.75

Seasoned Corned Beef, Sauerkraut,Swiss Cheese, Toppedwith 1000 Island Dressing Served on Grilled Marble Rye Bread

Davis Drive Inn Hero

$8.25

Thick Slice of Ham, Hard Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Pickles, 1000 Island dressing served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Fish Grinder

$8.00

Beer Battered Cod Fillet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Topped with Tarter Sauce Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Gyro

$8.25

Gyro Meat, Tomatos, Onion Served with a side of Tzatiki Sauce Served on Pita

HillSide Griller

$8.25

Ham,Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos,Mushrooms,Onions, Topped with Ranch, Served on a 6 Inch Grinder Bun

Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.50

Shavec Pit Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Served on Grilled Sour Dough Bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Philly Meat, American Cheese,Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, served on a Grilled Grinder Bun served with A side of Aujus

Pisano

$8.25

Capicola, Ham,Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing Served on A grilled Grinder Bun

Pizza Grinder

$8.25

Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, Black Olives Topped with Pizza Sauce Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Pot Roast Sandwhich

$8.50

Pot Roast Dredged in Gravy Served on A grilled Italian Hamburger Bun

Pulled BBQ Pork

$9.25

BBQ Pork Topped with Home made Cole Slaw Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Steak And Cheddar

$9.25

Philly Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Served with a side of Aujus Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Three Little Pigs

$9.25

Barbecue Pork, Bacon Ham,Cheddar Cheese,Homemade Cole Slaw, Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun

Twisted Philly

$9.50

Philly Meat Or Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese,Grilled Mushrooms and Onions Topped with Ranch Served on A grilled Grinder Bun

Ice Cream

Hard Hand Scoop Double

$4.00

Ask for Avaliable Flavors

Hard Hand Scooped Single

$3.00

Ask for Avaliable Flavors

Hard Hand Scooped Triple

$5.00

Ask for Avaliable Flavors

Malts

$5.50

Soft Serve (seasonal)

Shakes

$5.00

Soft Serve Seasonal Large

$3.75

Chocolate, Vaniila, or Twist

Soft Serve Seasonal Small

$2.75

Chocolate, Vaniila, or Twist

Sundaes

$3.75

quart

$8.00

RB Float

$4.00

Kids ice cream

$1.25

Tundra

$4.75

Pizza

10 Inch Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese,Pizza Sauce On Pizza Crust

14 Inch Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese,Pizza Sauce On Pizza Crust

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.25

Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato

Grilled Chicken salad

$10.25

Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato

Ceaser salad

$9.25

Croutons, Romaine, ShreddedParmeasean

Club salad

$10.25

Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Black Olives, Croutons, Cucumbers, Grren Peppers,Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese

Crispy Chicken salad

$10.25

Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato

Greek salad

$10.25

Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Dreesing, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato

Side Salad

$4.00

Croutons,Cucumbers,Onion, Tomato, Shredded CheddarCheese

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Strip, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Toamato, Onions, Ranch

Tantalizer Wrap

$8.75

Burger Patty, Cheese Curds, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Tangy Sweet Sauce, Grilled

Chicken caesar Wrap

$8.75

Tuesday Specials

Burrito

$8.25

Taco's

$5.50

Tacos with Beans

$6.00

Chimichanga

$8.25

Keri's Krunch Wrap

$8.25

Nacho's

$8.25

Quesadilla

$7.75

Quesadilla Cheese

$6.25

Taco Salad

$8.75

Taco Salad In a Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl

$10.00

Wet Burrito

$8.75

Wednesdays Specials

6 Boneless Thighs With Fries Or Salad

$7.95Out of stock

6 Traditional Wings with Fries Or Salad

$8.25Out of stock

8 Boneless Wings With Fries Or Salad

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwhich

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$7.50

6 Boneless Thighs (no side)

$6.95Out of stock

6 Traditional wings (no side)

$6.95

8 Boneless wings (no side)

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap (Copy)

$9.75

Thursday Specials

Gyro with No Side

$8.25

Gyros With Fries Or Side Salad

$9.75

Pot Roast Sandwich No Side

$8.75

Pot Roast Sandwich With Fries Or Side Salad

$9.75

Turkey Reuben with chips special

$8.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Friday Specials

3 Pieces Of Grilled Cod

$10.95

Grilled Shrimp

$9.95

Perch

$12.95

Haddock

$8.95

Cod Nuggets

$7.95

Fish Grinder with chips

$8.25

Butterfly Shrimp Deep Fried

$9.25

Fish Burrito

$8.25

Stuffed Shrimp

$10.25

Grilled Salmon Fillet 6 Oz

$12.95

Beer Battered Cod Fillets

$10.95

Walleye strips

$12.95

Fisherman's Platter

$17.95

Burger Of The Week

Burger Of The Week

$6.50

Sub Sandwich Of the Week

Sub Of The Week

$5.50

Specialty Pizza 10 Inch

10 Inch Barbecue Chicken

$11.00

10 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Base,Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce over top

10 Inch CBR

$11.00

Bacon, Chicken,Mozarella Cheese and Provolone with a Ranch dressing base

10 Inch Hawaiian

$11.00

Ham, Pineapple, Sauce

10 Inch Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Choice of Grilled Chickenor Philly Meat, Garlic Butter Base,Green Peppers, Onions

10 Inch Taco Pizza

$11.00

10 BLT pizza

$12.00

10 Crab Rangoon

$12.00

10 Sweet chili chicken

$11.00

Specialty Pizza 14 Inch

14 Inch CBR

$16.50

Bacon, Chicken,Mozarella Cheese and Provolone with a Ranch dressing base

14 Inch Chicken Barbecue

$16.50

Barbecue, Green Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Onions

14 Inch Hawaiian

$16.50

Ham, Pineapple, Sauce

14 Inch Philly Cheese Steak

$17.50

Choice of Grilled Chickenor Philly Meat, Garlic Butter Base,Green Peppers, Onions

14 Inch Taco Pizza

$16.50

14 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

14 BLT

$18.00

14 Crab Rangoon

$17.50

14 sweet chili chicken

$16.00

3 Inch Sub

3 Inch Beef Eater Sub

$4.25

Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Muenster Cheese, Roast Beef

3 Inch BLT

$4.50

Bacon, Lettuce , Tomato

3 Inch Club

$4.25

Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey, With bacon and Swiis

3 Inch Chief

$4.25

Horseraadish,Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Roast Beef

3 Inch Court House

$4.25

Ham, Turkey, Provolone

3 Inch Gobbler

$4.25

Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey

3 Inch Italian

$4.25

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone

3 Inch Loganator

$4.25

Genoa Salami, Muenster, Provolone, Roast Beef

3 Inch Logger

$4.25

American, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey

3 Inch Miner

$4.25

Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese

3 Inch Office

$4.25

Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham

3 Inch Reuben

$4.25

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut,1000 Island, Swiss

3 Inch Spicy Bite

$4.25

Capicola,Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack

3 Inch Trojan

$4.25

Ham,Swiss, Turkey

3 Inch Veggie

$4.25

Your Choice Of Vegetables, American And Veegie Cheese

3 Inch Yooper Reuben

$4.25

1000 Island, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss

3 Inch Build Your Own

$4.25

Your Choice Of Two Meats And 1 Cheese,

6 Inch Sub

6 Inch Beef Eater

$6.75

Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Munester Cheese, Roast Beef

6 Inch BLT

$7.25

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato

6 Inch Club

$6.75

Your Choice Of Ham. Roast Beef Or Turkey, With Bacon And Swiss

6 Inch Chief

$6.75

Horseradish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack And Provolone Cheese,Roast Beef

6 Inch Court House

$6.50

Ham, Provolone, Turkey

6 Inch Gobbler

$6.25

Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey

6 Inch Italian

$6.75

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone

6 Inch Loganator

$6.75

Genoa Salami, Muenster,Provolone, Roast Beef

6 Inch Logger

$6.75

American, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey

6 Inch Miner

$6.75

Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese

6 Inch Office

$6.25

Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham

6 Inch Reuben

$6.75

Corned Beef, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss

6 Inch Spicy Bite

$6.75

Capicola,Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack Cheese

6 Inch Trojan

$6.50

Ham, Swiss, Turkey

6 Inch Veggie

$6.00

American And Vegetable Cheese with your choice of Vegetables

6 Inch Yooper Reuben

$6.75

1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Roast Beef

6 Inch Build Your Own

$6.75

Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese

9 Inch Sub

9 Inch Beef Eater

$9.25

Corned Beef,Cheddar, Muenster, Roast Beef

9 Inch BLT

$10.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

9 Inch Club

$9.25

Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef Or Turkey, With Bacon and Swiss Cheese

9 Inch Chief

$9.25

Horseradish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Roast Beef

9 Inch Court House

$8.75

Ham, Turkey, Provolone

9 Inch Gobbler

$8.50

Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey

9 Inch Italian

$9.25

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone

9 Inch Loganator

$9.25

Genoa Salami, Muenster, Provolone, Roast Beef

9 Inch Logger

$9.25

American Cheese, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey

9 Inch Lumber Jack

$11.50

Bacon, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey, American And Swiss Cheese

9 Inch Miner

$9.25

Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese

9 Inch Office

$8.50

Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham

9 Inch Reuben

$9.25

Corned Beef, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss

9 Inch Spicy Bite

$9.25

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack

9 Inch Trojan

$8.75

Ham,Swiss, Turkey

9 Inch Veggie

$8.00

American Cheese, Vegetable Cheese, Your Choice Of Vegetables

9 Inch Yooper Reuben

$9.25

1000 Island Dressing, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss

9 Inch Build Your Own

$9.25

Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese

12 Inch Sub

12 Inch Beef Eater

$11.00

Corned Beef, Cheddar And Muenster Cheese, Roast Beef

12 Inch BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

12 Inch Club

$10.75

Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey with Bacon And Swiss Cheese

12 Inch Chief

$10.75

HorseRadish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone,Roast Beef

12 Inch Court House

$10.75

Ham, provolone, Turkey

12 Inch Gobbler

$10.25

Pepper jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Turkey

12 Inch Italian

$11.25

Capicola, Ham, Genona Salami. Provolone

12 Inch Loganator

$11.00

Genoa Salami, Muenster Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Roast Beef

12 Inch Logger

$11.00

American Cheese, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey

12 Inch Miner

$11.00

Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese

12 Inch Office

$10.75

Hard Salami, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pit Ham

12 Inch Reuben

$11.00

Corned Beef, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

12 Inch Spicy Bite

$11.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack Cheese

12 Inch Trojan

$10.75

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Turkey

12 Inch Veggie

$10.00

American Cheese, Vegetable Cheese, Your Choice Of Vegetables

12 Inch Yooper Reuben

$11.00

1000 Island Dressing, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

12 Inch Build Your Own

$11.00

Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese

Soup Of The Day

Bowl of Soup

$3.50

In a Bread Bowl

$2.50

Chili

$4.50

Specials

Soup And sandwich

$7.25

Chips

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Extras

Bacon per slice

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.50

Pickle slices

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Green Olives

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.50

Spinach

$0.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.50

Cucumbers

$0.50

Pic Spears (2 per)

$0.50

Meats Per Slice

Dressings

$1.00+

Specialty Sauces

$1.00+

Cheese Choices

Burger patty

$3.00

Takeout Boxes

Takeout Boxes

$0.50

Catering

Small Meat And Cheese Tray

$35.00

Large Meat And Cheese Tray

$60.00

Party Sub

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
BURGERS, SUB SANDWICHES, WRAPS, APPETIZERS, ICE CREAM, PIZZA, SOUP AND SALADS, SPECIALTY SANDWICHES, BAKERY GOODS

132 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI 49920

