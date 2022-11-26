Logan's Place

- Home
Order Again
Appetizers
Boneless thighs
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Mushroom Deep Fried
Cheese Curd
White Cheddar Cheese Curd
Cheesy Fries
Choice of Fresh Cut Or Waffle Fries Covered in Nacho Cheese
Chicken Strips
3 Pieces of Chicken Strips
Combination Basket
Mozzarella Sticks, Mini Corn Dogs, Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Boneless Wings, And Choice of 2 Sauces
Fresh Cut Fries
Seasoned Fresh Cut Potatoe Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno
Mini Corn Dogs
10 Deep Fried Miniture Corn Dogs
Mozz Sticks
Lightly Breaded Mozzarella Stick
Onion Rings
Onion Tanglers
DF pic spears
Lightly Breaded Pickle spear
Traditional Wings
Mix Between Bone In Drum and wing
Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Waffle Basket
Fresh cut basket
Side salad
Baked potato
Southwestern Eggrolls(3)
Garlic cheese curds
Bakery
Brownie No Nuts
Chocolate Fudge Frosted
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Roll
Cream Cheese Frosted
Ciopa
Marble Rye Loaf
Mocha Bars
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
PB Crispy Bites
Peanut Butter Cookie
Rye Bread Loaf
Sour Dough Loaf
Sugar cookie
Wheat Loaf 1 lb
Wheat Sub Bun
White 2 lb
White Loaf 1 lb
White Sub Bun
Beverages
Burgers
1/4 # Chz Burger
Grilled Beef Patty choice of cheese, veggies and condiments, served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
1/4# Bacon burger(nochz)
1/4# Bacon Cheese Burger
Grilled Beef Patty, Applewood bacon, choice of cheese, veggies and condiments served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
1/4# Burger
Grilled Beef Patty served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun with veggies and condiments
Blue burger
Cowboy Burger
Beef Patty,Barbecue Sauce,Pepper Jack Cheese and Onion Tanglers Served on A Grilled Hamburger Bun
Dbl 1/4# Bacon Chz Burger
Grilled Beef Patty, Applewood bacon, your choice of cheese, veggies and condiments served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
Dbl 1/4# Burger
2 Grilled Beef Patty, veggies and condiments on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
Dbl 1/4# Cheese Burger
2 Grilled Beef Patty, with choice of cheese, your choice of veggies and condiment, served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
Frisco burger
Beef Patty, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayonaise, Tomato ,Served on Grilled made in house Sour Dough Bread
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled Beef Patty Topped with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese Served on a grilled Hamburger Bun
Olive Burger
Beef Patty,Mayo, Green Olives,American Cheese Served on a Grilled Hamburger Bun
Patty Melt
1/4 Lb Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese on our made in house marble rye
Hot Off The Grill
Cheese Head
Philly Meat,Bacon, Provolone Cheese and Cheddar Cheese ,Grilled Onions,Served with side of Marinara sauce on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken,Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Topped with Garlic Mayo, Servedon a Grilled Grinder Bun
Chicken Sandwich
your Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast Or Breaded Chicken Strip, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise,
Classic Rueben
Seasoned Corned Beef, Sauerkraut,Swiss Cheese, Toppedwith 1000 Island Dressing Served on Grilled Marble Rye Bread
Davis Drive Inn Hero
Thick Slice of Ham, Hard Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Pickles, 1000 Island dressing served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Fish Grinder
Beer Battered Cod Fillet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Topped with Tarter Sauce Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Grilled Cheese
Gyro
Gyro Meat, Tomatos, Onion Served with a side of Tzatiki Sauce Served on Pita
HillSide Griller
Ham,Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos,Mushrooms,Onions, Topped with Ranch, Served on a 6 Inch Grinder Bun
Hot Ham and Cheese
Shavec Pit Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Served on Grilled Sour Dough Bread
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Meat, American Cheese,Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, served on a Grilled Grinder Bun served with A side of Aujus
Pisano
Capicola, Ham,Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing Served on A grilled Grinder Bun
Pizza Grinder
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, Black Olives Topped with Pizza Sauce Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Pot Roast Sandwhich
Pot Roast Dredged in Gravy Served on A grilled Italian Hamburger Bun
Pulled BBQ Pork
BBQ Pork Topped with Home made Cole Slaw Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Steak And Cheddar
Philly Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Served with a side of Aujus Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Three Little Pigs
Barbecue Pork, Bacon Ham,Cheddar Cheese,Homemade Cole Slaw, Served on a Grilled Grinder Bun
Twisted Philly
Philly Meat Or Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese,Grilled Mushrooms and Onions Topped with Ranch Served on A grilled Grinder Bun
Ice Cream
Hard Hand Scoop Double
Ask for Avaliable Flavors
Hard Hand Scooped Single
Ask for Avaliable Flavors
Hard Hand Scooped Triple
Ask for Avaliable Flavors
Malts
Soft Serve (seasonal)
Shakes
Soft Serve Seasonal Large
Chocolate, Vaniila, or Twist
Soft Serve Seasonal Small
Chocolate, Vaniila, or Twist
Sundaes
quart
RB Float
Kids ice cream
Tundra
Pizza
Salads
Chef Salad
Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato
Grilled Chicken salad
Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato
Ceaser salad
Croutons, Romaine, ShreddedParmeasean
Club salad
Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Black Olives, Croutons, Cucumbers, Grren Peppers,Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese
Crispy Chicken salad
Black Olives,Cucumbers, Croutons, Green Pepers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato
Greek salad
Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Dreesing, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato
Side Salad
Croutons,Cucumbers,Onion, Tomato, Shredded CheddarCheese
Wraps
Tuesday Specials
Wednesdays Specials
6 Boneless Thighs With Fries Or Salad
6 Traditional Wings with Fries Or Salad
8 Boneless Wings With Fries Or Salad
Breaded Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
6 Boneless Thighs (no side)
6 Traditional wings (no side)
8 Boneless wings (no side)
Chicken Caesar Wrap (Copy)
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Burger Of The Week
Sub Sandwich Of the Week
Specialty Pizza 10 Inch
10 Inch Barbecue Chicken
10 Inch Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Base,Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce over top
10 Inch CBR
Bacon, Chicken,Mozarella Cheese and Provolone with a Ranch dressing base
10 Inch Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Sauce
10 Inch Philly Cheese Steak
Choice of Grilled Chickenor Philly Meat, Garlic Butter Base,Green Peppers, Onions
10 Inch Taco Pizza
10 BLT pizza
10 Crab Rangoon
10 Sweet chili chicken
Specialty Pizza 14 Inch
14 Inch CBR
Bacon, Chicken,Mozarella Cheese and Provolone with a Ranch dressing base
14 Inch Chicken Barbecue
Barbecue, Green Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Onions
14 Inch Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Sauce
14 Inch Philly Cheese Steak
Choice of Grilled Chickenor Philly Meat, Garlic Butter Base,Green Peppers, Onions
14 Inch Taco Pizza
14 Inch Buffalo Chicken
14 BLT
14 Crab Rangoon
14 sweet chili chicken
3 Inch Sub
3 Inch Beef Eater Sub
Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Muenster Cheese, Roast Beef
3 Inch BLT
Bacon, Lettuce , Tomato
3 Inch Club
Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey, With bacon and Swiis
3 Inch Chief
Horseraadish,Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Roast Beef
3 Inch Court House
Ham, Turkey, Provolone
3 Inch Gobbler
Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey
3 Inch Italian
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone
3 Inch Loganator
Genoa Salami, Muenster, Provolone, Roast Beef
3 Inch Logger
American, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey
3 Inch Miner
Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese
3 Inch Office
Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham
3 Inch Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut,1000 Island, Swiss
3 Inch Spicy Bite
Capicola,Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack
3 Inch Trojan
Ham,Swiss, Turkey
3 Inch Veggie
Your Choice Of Vegetables, American And Veegie Cheese
3 Inch Yooper Reuben
1000 Island, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss
3 Inch Build Your Own
Your Choice Of Two Meats And 1 Cheese,
6 Inch Sub
6 Inch Beef Eater
Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Munester Cheese, Roast Beef
6 Inch BLT
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato
6 Inch Club
Your Choice Of Ham. Roast Beef Or Turkey, With Bacon And Swiss
6 Inch Chief
Horseradish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack And Provolone Cheese,Roast Beef
6 Inch Court House
Ham, Provolone, Turkey
6 Inch Gobbler
Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey
6 Inch Italian
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone
6 Inch Loganator
Genoa Salami, Muenster,Provolone, Roast Beef
6 Inch Logger
American, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey
6 Inch Miner
Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese
6 Inch Office
Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham
6 Inch Reuben
Corned Beef, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss
6 Inch Spicy Bite
Capicola,Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack Cheese
6 Inch Trojan
Ham, Swiss, Turkey
6 Inch Veggie
American And Vegetable Cheese with your choice of Vegetables
6 Inch Yooper Reuben
1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Roast Beef
6 Inch Build Your Own
Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese
9 Inch Sub
9 Inch Beef Eater
Corned Beef,Cheddar, Muenster, Roast Beef
9 Inch BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
9 Inch Club
Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef Or Turkey, With Bacon and Swiss Cheese
9 Inch Chief
Horseradish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Roast Beef
9 Inch Court House
Ham, Turkey, Provolone
9 Inch Gobbler
Pepper Jack, Swiss, Turkey
9 Inch Italian
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone
9 Inch Loganator
Genoa Salami, Muenster, Provolone, Roast Beef
9 Inch Logger
American Cheese, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey
9 Inch Lumber Jack
Bacon, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey, American And Swiss Cheese
9 Inch Miner
Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese
9 Inch Office
Hard Salami, Pepper Jack, Pit Ham
9 Inch Reuben
Corned Beef, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss
9 Inch Spicy Bite
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack
9 Inch Trojan
Ham,Swiss, Turkey
9 Inch Veggie
American Cheese, Vegetable Cheese, Your Choice Of Vegetables
9 Inch Yooper Reuben
1000 Island Dressing, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss
9 Inch Build Your Own
Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese
12 Inch Sub
12 Inch Beef Eater
Corned Beef, Cheddar And Muenster Cheese, Roast Beef
12 Inch BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
12 Inch Club
Your Choice Of Ham, Roast Beef, Or Turkey with Bacon And Swiss Cheese
12 Inch Chief
HorseRadish, Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack, Provolone,Roast Beef
12 Inch Court House
Ham, provolone, Turkey
12 Inch Gobbler
Pepper jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Turkey
12 Inch Italian
Capicola, Ham, Genona Salami. Provolone
12 Inch Loganator
Genoa Salami, Muenster Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Roast Beef
12 Inch Logger
American Cheese, Pit Ham, Salami, Turkey
12 Inch Miner
Bacon, Roast Beef, Vegetable Cheese
12 Inch Office
Hard Salami, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pit Ham
12 Inch Reuben
Corned Beef, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese
12 Inch Spicy Bite
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack Cheese
12 Inch Trojan
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Turkey
12 Inch Veggie
American Cheese, Vegetable Cheese, Your Choice Of Vegetables
12 Inch Yooper Reuben
1000 Island Dressing, Roast Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese
12 Inch Build Your Own
Your Choice Of 2 Meats And 1 Cheese
Soup Of The Day
Specials
Chips
Extras
Bacon per slice
Lettuce
Pickle slices
Onions
Tomato
Green Peppers
Black Olives
Green Olives
Jalapenos
Pepperoncini
Banana Peppers
Mushrooms
Spinach
Hard Boiled Egg
Cucumbers
Pic Spears (2 per)
Meats Per Slice
Dressings
Specialty Sauces
Cheese Choices
Burger patty
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
BURGERS, SUB SANDWICHES, WRAPS, APPETIZERS, ICE CREAM, PIZZA, SOUP AND SALADS, SPECIALTY SANDWICHES, BAKERY GOODS
132 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI 49920