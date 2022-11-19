Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Old 99 Brewing Co. featuring Loggers Pizza Roseburg

1810 NE Stephens St

Unit 120

Roseburg, OR 97470

Pinwheels
16" Classic Pepperoni
Bone-in Wings

Appetizers

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$13.00+

Breaded and fried crispy in house. Tossed with your favorite sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Chucks of chicken breast, battered and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Bottomless chips and homemade salsa

Fries

$7.00

A pound of fries

Hummus Plate

$12.00

House made roasted garlic hummus, served with garlic naan bread, cucumber, celery, and carrots.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Seven delicious mozzarella sticks served with our house made marinara

Mushrooms

$11.00

Bear battered mushrooms. Served with house made ranch and Spicy Billy sauce.

Onion Rings

$12.00

Beer-battered onion rings served with our Spicy Billy sauce and Dijon aioli.

Pickle Spears

$10.00

Breaded dill pickle spears served with our Spicy Billy sauce and Dijon aioli.

Pinwheels

Pinwheels

$9.00

Our version of garlic cheesy bread. Served with ranch or marinara.

Soup & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00+

Made in house daily with our pilsner and Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. Garnished with bacon and scallions and served with garlic knots.

Crispy Chicken House Salad

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar &Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar &Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard & ketchup

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard & ketchup

Walla Walla Bacon Cheeseburger

Walla Walla Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Frizzled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar

Sandwiches and Wraps

All American Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bacon 3 Cheese Steak Sandwich

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Other Awesome Stuff

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Three breaded chicken strips and your choice of side

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, and house made salsa, stuffed into three lightly fried corn tortillas. Served with a lime wedge and hand cut fries.

Pizza

16" Create Your Own

16" Create Your Own

$28.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

16" Classic Pepperoni

16" Classic Pepperoni

$31.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

16" The Great Pickle Pizza

16" The Great Pickle Pizza

$31.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$31.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

16" Axman

16" Axman

$35.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.

16" BBQ Spotted Owl

16" BBQ Spotted Owl

$35.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.

16" Choker Setter

16" Choker Setter

$35.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.

16" Garlic Spotted Owl

16" Garlic Spotted Owl

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

16" Loggers Combo

16" Loggers Combo

$35.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

16" Mediterranean (Veggie)

16" Mediterranean (Veggie)

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

16" Smokehouse

16" Smokehouse

$35.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.

16" Stinger

16" Stinger

$35.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.

16" Widow Maker

16" Widow Maker

$35.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.

11" Create Your Own

11" Create Your Own

$15.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

11" Classic Pepperoni

11" Classic Pepperoni

$17.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

11" Hawaiian

11" Hawaiian

$17.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

11" The Great Pickle Pizza

11" The Great Pickle Pizza

$17.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.

11" Axman

11" Axman

$20.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.

11" BBQ Spotted Owl

11" BBQ Spotted Owl

$20.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.

11" Choker Setter

11" Choker Setter

$20.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.

11" Garlic Spotted Owl

11" Garlic Spotted Owl

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

11" Loggers Combo

11" Loggers Combo

$20.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

11" Mediterranean

11" Mediterranean

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

11" Mediterranean (Veggie)

11" Mediterranean (Veggie)

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

11" Smokehouse

11" Smokehouse

$20.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.

11" Stinger

11" Stinger

$20.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

11" Vegetarian

11" Vegetarian

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.

11" Widow Maker

11" Widow Maker

$20.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.

8" Create Your Own

8" Create Your Own

$8.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

8" Classic Pepperoni

8" Classic Pepperoni

$9.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

8" Hawaiian

8" Hawaiian

$9.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

8" The Great Pickle Pizza

8" The Great Pickle Pizza

$9.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.

8" Axman

8" Axman

$11.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.

8" BBQ Spotted Owl

8" BBQ Spotted Owl

$11.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.

8" Choker Setter

8" Choker Setter

$11.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.

8" Garlic Spotted Owl

8" Garlic Spotted Owl

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

8" Loggers Combo

8" Loggers Combo

$11.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

8" Mediterranean

8" Mediterranean

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

8" Mediterranean (Veggie)

8" Mediterranean (Veggie)

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

8" Smokehouse

8" Smokehouse

$11.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.

8" Stinger

8" Stinger

$11.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

8" Vegetarian

8" Vegetarian

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.

8" Widow Maker

8" Widow Maker

$11.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.

14" GF Create Your Own

14" GF Create Your Own

$26.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on a delicious gluten-free crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

14" GF Classic Pepperoni

14" GF Classic Pepperoni

$28.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

14" GF Hawaiian

14" GF Hawaiian

$28.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

$28.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.

14" GF Axman

14" GF Axman

$34.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.

14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

$34.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.

14" GF Choker Setter

14" GF Choker Setter

$34.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.

14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

14" GF Loggers Combo

14" GF Loggers Combo

$34.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

14" GF Mediterranean

14" GF Mediterranean

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

14" GF Smokehouse

14" GF Smokehouse

$34.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.

14" GF Stinger

14" GF Stinger

$34.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

14" GF Vegetarian

14" GF Vegetarian

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.

14" GF Widow Maker

14" GF Widow Maker

$34.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.

12" GF Classic Pepperoni

12" GF Classic Pepperoni

$23.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

12" GF Hawaiian

12" GF Hawaiian

$23.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

12" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

12" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

$23.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.

12" GF Axman

12" GF Axman

$26.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.

12" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

12" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

$26.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.

12" GF Choker Setter

12" GF Choker Setter

$26.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.

12" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

12" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

$26.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

12" GF Loggers Combo

12" GF Loggers Combo

$26.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

12" GF Mediterranean

12" GF Mediterranean

$26.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

12" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

12" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

$26.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.

12" GF Smokehouse

12" GF Smokehouse

$26.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.

12" GF Stinger

12" GF Stinger

$26.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

12" GF Vegetarian

12" GF Vegetarian

$26.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.

12" GF Widow Maker

12" GF Widow Maker

$26.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.