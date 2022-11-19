Old 99 Brewing Co. featuring Loggers Pizza Roseburg
No reviews yet
1810 NE Stephens St
Unit 120
Roseburg, OR 97470
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone-in Wings
Breaded and fried crispy in house. Tossed with your favorite sauce.
Boneless Wings
Chucks of chicken breast, battered and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chips & Salsa
Bottomless chips and homemade salsa
Fries
A pound of fries
Hummus Plate
House made roasted garlic hummus, served with garlic naan bread, cucumber, celery, and carrots.
Mozzarella Sticks
Seven delicious mozzarella sticks served with our house made marinara
Mushrooms
Bear battered mushrooms. Served with house made ranch and Spicy Billy sauce.
Onion Rings
Beer-battered onion rings served with our Spicy Billy sauce and Dijon aioli.
Pickle Spears
Breaded dill pickle spears served with our Spicy Billy sauce and Dijon aioli.
Pinwheels
Our version of garlic cheesy bread. Served with ranch or marinara.
Soup & Salads
Beer Cheese Soup
Made in house daily with our pilsner and Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. Garnished with bacon and scallions and served with garlic knots.
Crispy Chicken House Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
House Salad
Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar &Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Side Salad
Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar &Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches and Wraps
Other Awesome Stuff
Pizza
16" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
16" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
16" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.
16" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
16" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.
16" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.
16" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.
16" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
16" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
16" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
16" Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
16" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.
16" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
16" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.
16" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.
11" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
11" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
11" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
11" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.
11" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.
11" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.
11" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.
11" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
11" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
11" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
11" Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
11" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.
11" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
11" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.
11" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.
8" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
8" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
8" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
8" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.
8" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.
8" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.
8" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.
8" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
8" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
8" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
8" Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
8" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.
8" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
8" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.
8" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.
14" GF Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on a delicious gluten-free crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
14" GF Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
14" GF Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.
14" GF Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.
14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.
14" GF Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.
14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
14" GF Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
14" GF Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
14" GF Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.
14" GF Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
14" GF Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.
14" GF Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.
12" GF Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
12" GF Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
12" GF The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with our dill ranch and brushed with garlic butter.
12" GF Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella.
12" GF BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella.
12" GF Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella.
12" GF Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
12" GF Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
12" GF Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
12" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, and mozzarella. Finished with feta, drizzled with pesto, and brushed with garlic butter.
12" GF Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella.
12" GF Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
12" GF Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach and mozzarella.
12" GF Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and of mozzarella.