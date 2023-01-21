Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Loggers Pizza + Beer - 1NE Main Street Suite 101

1 NE Main Street, Suite 101

Winston, OR 97496

Pinwheels
16" Loggers Combo
16" Axman

Appetizers

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$13.00+

Breaded and fried crispy in house. Tossed with your favorite sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Chucks of chicken breast, breaded and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce.

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

A pound of hand cut fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella, breaded and fried to perfection.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$11.00

Bear battered mushrooms.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Beer-battered onion rings.

Pickle Spears

Pickle Spears

$10.00

Breaded dill pickle spears.

Pinwheels

Pinwheels

$9.00

Our version of garlic cheesy bread.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheddar, Jack and mozzarella cheeses, garlic white sauce. Served with locally owned Papa Curt’s salsa and sour cream.

Soups & Salads

Meat Soup

$10.00+

We rotate through some delicious soups so ask us what we have hot for you today!

Vegetarian Soup

$10.00+

We rotate through some delicious soups so ask us what we have hot for you today!

Crispy Chicken House Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing

Smash Burgers

Burgers have two smash patties and two slices of cheese. Served with hand cut fries, or upgrade to a side salad or onion rings for $2. Veggie patty available for an additional $2.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Thick cut bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup

Walla Walla Bacon Cheeseburger

Walla Walla Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Thick cut bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions, and BBQ sauce.

Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

Over-easy egg, bacon jam, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Blackberry Jalapeno Burger

Blackberry Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

Frizzled onions, jalapenos, Swiss, and blackberry aioli.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Caramelized mushrooms, onions & garlic, Swiss, lettuce, and mayo.

Filthy Burger

Filthy Burger

$17.00

Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Bacon 3 Cheese Steak Sandwich

Bacon 3 Cheese Steak Sandwich

$18.00

House smoked beef thinly sliced, provolone, American and Cheddar cheeses, and bacon, lettuce, onion and tomato with mayo, on a hoagie roll. Served with hand cut fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork topped with Coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Served with hand cut fries.

Garlic Spotted Owl Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced house smoked brisket, sauteed onions & peppers, mozzarella, and mayo.

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Three breaded chicken strips.

Smokey Buffalo Bleu Sandwich

$13.00

Pizza

16" Take-n-Bake Special

$10.00
16" Create Your Own

16" Create Your Own

$28.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

16" Axman

16" Axman

$35.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella

16" BBQ Spotted Owl

16" BBQ Spotted Owl

$35.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

16" Choker Setter

16" Choker Setter

$35.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella

16" Garlic Spotted Owl

16" Garlic Spotted Owl

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$31.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

16" Loggers Combo

16" Loggers Combo

$35.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

16" Mediterranean Veggie

16" Mediterranean Veggie

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

16" Classic Pepperoni

16" Classic Pepperoni

$31.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

16" Smokehouse

16" Smokehouse

$35.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella

16" Stinger

16" Stinger

$35.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella

16" The Great Pickle Pizza

16" The Great Pickle Pizza

$31.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch

16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$35.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella

16" Widow Maker

16" Widow Maker

$35.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.00
11" Create Your Own

11" Create Your Own

$15.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

11" Axman

11" Axman

$20.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella

11" BBQ Spotted Owl

11" BBQ Spotted Owl

$20.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

11" Choker Setter

11" Choker Setter

$20.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella

11" Garlic Spotted Owl

11" Garlic Spotted Owl

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

11" Hawaiian

11" Hawaiian

$17.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

11" Loggers Combo

11" Loggers Combo

$20.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

11" Mediterranean

11" Mediterranean

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

11" Mediterranean (Veggie)

11" Mediterranean (Veggie)

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

11" Classic Pepperoni

11" Classic Pepperoni

$17.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

11" Smokehouse

11" Smokehouse

$20.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella

11" Stinger

11" Stinger

$20.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella

11" The Great Pickle Pizza

11" The Great Pickle Pizza

$17.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch

11" Vegetarian

11" Vegetarian

$20.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella

11" Widow Maker

11" Widow Maker

$20.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

11" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00
9" Create Your Own

9" Create Your Own

$8.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

9" Classic Pepperoni

9" Classic Pepperoni

$9.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

9" Hawaiian

9" Hawaiian

$9.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

9" The Great Pickle Pizza

9" The Great Pickle Pizza

$9.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch

9" Axman

9" Axman

$11.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella

9" BBQ Spotted Owl

9" BBQ Spotted Owl

$11.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

9" Choker Setter

9" Choker Setter

$11.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella

9" Garlic Spotted Owl

9" Garlic Spotted Owl

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

9" Loggers Combo

9" Loggers Combo

$11.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

9" Mediterranean

9" Mediterranean

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

9" Mediterranean (Veggie)

9" Mediterranean (Veggie)

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

9" Smokehouse

9" Smokehouse

$11.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella

9" Stinger

9" Stinger

$11.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella

9" Vegetarian

9" Vegetarian

$11.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella

9" Widow Maker

9" Widow Maker

$11.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00
14" GF Create Your Own

14" GF Create Your Own

$26.00

Choose your sauce and toppings to put on a delicious gluten-free crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!

14" GF Axman

14" GF Axman

$34.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella

14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl

$34.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

14" GF Choker Setter

14" GF Choker Setter

$34.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella

14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

14" GF Hawaiian

14" GF Hawaiian

$28.00

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

14" GF Loggers Combo

14" GF Loggers Combo

$34.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

14" GF Mediterranean

14" GF Mediterranean

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella

14" GF Classic Pepperoni

14" GF Classic Pepperoni

$28.00

Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella

14" GF Smokehouse

14" GF Smokehouse

$34.00

BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella

14" GF Stinger

14" GF Stinger

$34.00

Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella

14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza

$28.00

Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch

14" GF Vegetarian

14" GF Vegetarian

$34.00

Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella

14" GF Widow Maker

14" GF Widow Maker

$34.00

Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

14" GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Blue Cheese

$0.75+

Garlic Ranch

$0.75+

Goop

$0.75+

Ketchup

$0.75+

Liquid Gold

$1.50+

Marinara

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi Fountain

Pepsi Fountain

$3.50
Diet Pepsi Fountain

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$3.50
Cherry Pepsi Fountain

Cherry Pepsi Fountain

$3.50
Mountain Dew Fountain

Mountain Dew Fountain

$3.50
Mug Root Beer Fountain

Mug Root Beer Fountain

$3.50
Sierra Mist Fountain

Sierra Mist Fountain

$3.50
Orange Crush Fountain

Orange Crush Fountain

$3.50

Doc 360

$3.50

Lemonades & Teas

Iced Tea

$3.50

Brewed in house.

Flavored Iced Tea

$5.50

Fresh brewed iced tea blended with a fruit puree of your choice.

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Oregon 'Fruit in Hand' lemonade.

Flavored Lemonade

$5.50

Oregon 'Fruit in Hand' lemonade blended with your choice of fruit puree.

Lemonade Slushie

$6.00

You need to check out these delicious slushies made with Bill's Famous Lemonade.

Others Beverages

Iced Water

Steelhead Root Beer (Bottle)

Steelhead Root Beer (Bottle)

$4.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Drinks 'To Go'

Pepsi 2 Liter

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50
Mountain Dew 2 Liter

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.50
Sierra Mist 2 Liter

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.50

Bar & Drink Accessories

Glass - Beer Can

Glass - Beer Can

$6.00
Glass - Belgian

Glass - Belgian

$7.00
Glass - Billy

Glass - Billy

$6.00
Glass - Cervoise

Glass - Cervoise

$7.00
Glass - Drinking Jar

Glass - Drinking Jar

$6.00
Glass - Nonic

Glass - Nonic

$7.00
Glass - Pilsner

Glass - Pilsner

$6.00
Glass - Wine

Glass - Wine

$6.00
Growler Amber 64 oz

Growler Amber 64 oz

$8.00
Growler Fliptop 32 oz

Growler Fliptop 32 oz

$7.00
Growler Mini Palla 32 oz

Growler Mini Palla 32 oz

$7.00

Tumbler

$20.00

6-Packs

Pause Button Pilnser (6-pack)

Pause Button Pilnser (6-pack)

$9.10

Creamy, crisp, and refreshing, this clean pilsner is a perfect introduction to craft beer. 4.5% ABV – 10 IBU

For the Win IPA (6-pack)

For the Win IPA (6-pack)

$9.10

A smooth and crisp IPA with a sweet aroma and a clean, fruity finish. 7% ABV – 60 IBU

Growlers

All Hail Strata IPA

All Hail Strata IPA

$16.00+

A playfully bitter IPA with a strong backbone and a creamy finish. 6.6% ABV – 66 IBU

Billy Bad Ass IIPA

Billy Bad Ass IIPA

$17.00+

This malty and strong IIPA boasts a smooth finish with a lingering, spicy bite. 8.5% ABV – 99 IBU

Elovated Wheat

Elovated Wheat

$16.00+

Refreshing and lively with just enough floral hops to offset its slight malty sweetness. 5.5% ABV – 10 IBU

For the Win IPA

For the Win IPA

$16.00+

A smooth and crisp IPA with a sweet aroma and a clean, fruity finish. 7% ABV – 60 IBU

Infrared Red Ale

Infrared Red Ale

$16.00+

A smooth and malty Red Ale with a flavorful toffee-like finish. 6.5% ABV – 35 IBU

My Friend El Dorado Pale Ale

My Friend El Dorado Pale Ale

$16.00+

A sweet, honey malt flavor makes for an easy drink with a light finish. 5.75% ABV – 40 IBU

Pause Button Pilsner

Pause Button Pilsner

$16.00+

Creamy, crisp, and refreshing, this clean pilsner is a perfect introduction to craft beer. 4.5% ABV – 10 IBU

Raining Mosaic Hazy IPA

Raining Mosaic Hazy IPA

$17.00+

A full-flavored IPA with citrus and lichee undertones rising to a strong, bitter finish. 7.1% ABV – 54 IBU

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Old 99 Brewing Co. has joined together with Loggers pizza, voted BEST PIZZA since 2013! We are veteran owned, and specialize in craft beer, pizza, and pub grub.

1 NE Main Street, Suite 101, Winston, OR 97496

