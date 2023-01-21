Loggers Pizza + Beer - 1NE Main Street Suite 101
1 NE Main Street, Suite 101
Winston, OR 97496
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone-in Wings
Breaded and fried crispy in house. Tossed with your favorite sauce.
Boneless Wings
Chucks of chicken breast, breaded and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce.
Hand Cut Fries
A pound of hand cut fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella, breaded and fried to perfection.
Mushrooms
Bear battered mushrooms.
Onion Rings
Beer-battered onion rings.
Pickle Spears
Breaded dill pickle spears.
Pinwheels
Our version of garlic cheesy bread.
Quesadilla
Cheddar, Jack and mozzarella cheeses, garlic white sauce. Served with locally owned Papa Curt’s salsa and sour cream.
Soups & Salads
Meat Soup
We rotate through some delicious soups so ask us what we have hot for you today!
Vegetarian Soup
We rotate through some delicious soups so ask us what we have hot for you today!
Crispy Chicken House Salad
Crispy chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Side Salad
Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar & Jack cheeses, and croutons on fresh greens & served with your choice of dressing
Smash Burgers
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick cut bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup
Walla Walla Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick cut bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions, and BBQ sauce.
Bacon Jam Burger
Over-easy egg, bacon jam, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and mayo.
Blackberry Jalapeno Burger
Frizzled onions, jalapenos, Swiss, and blackberry aioli.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Caramelized mushrooms, onions & garlic, Swiss, lettuce, and mayo.
Filthy Burger
Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Bleu Burger
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Bacon 3 Cheese Steak Sandwich
House smoked beef thinly sliced, provolone, American and Cheddar cheeses, and bacon, lettuce, onion and tomato with mayo, on a hoagie roll. Served with hand cut fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork topped with Coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Garlic Spotted Owl Sandwich
French Dip
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced house smoked brisket, sauteed onions & peppers, mozzarella, and mayo.
Chicken Strips
Three breaded chicken strips.
Smokey Buffalo Bleu Sandwich
Pizza
16" Take-n-Bake Special
16" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
16" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella
16" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
16" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella
16" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
16" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
16" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
16" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
16" Mediterranean Veggie
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
16" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
16" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella
16" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella
16" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch
16" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella
16" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
11" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
11" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella
11" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
11" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella
11" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
11" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
11" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
11" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
11" Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
11" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
11" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella
11" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella
11" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch
11" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella
11" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
11" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
9" Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on our award winning sourdough crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
9" Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
9" Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
9" The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch
9" Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella
9" BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
9" Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella
9" Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
9" Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
9" Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
9" Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
9" Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella
9" Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella
9" Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella
9" Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" GF Create Your Own
Choose your sauce and toppings to put on a delicious gluten-free crust. All pizzas come with a blend of two kinds of mozzarella and feta cheeses. Yum!
14" GF Axman
Marinara, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon, linguica, and mozzarella
14" GF BBQ Spotted Owl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
14" GF Choker Setter
Marinara, Canadian bacon, linguica, mushrooms, olives, sausage, and mozzarella
14" GF Garlic Spotted Owl
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
14" GF Hawaiian
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
14" GF Loggers Combo
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
14" GF Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, green olives, red onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
14" GF Mediterranean (Veggie)
Garlic white sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, red onions, green onions, spinach, red peppers, green peppers, feta, and mozzarella
14" GF Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, lots of cupping pepperoni and mozzarella
14" GF Smokehouse
BBQ sauce, a blend of brisket & pulled pork, bacon, sliced dill pickles, frizzled onions, and mozzarella
14" GF Stinger
Spicy marinara, salami, pepperoni, linguica, jalapenos, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella
14" GF The Great Pickle Pizza
Garlic ranch, sliced dill pickles, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, and mozzarella. Drizzled with dill ranch
14" GF Vegetarian
Garlic white sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, spinach, and mozzarella
14" GF Widow Maker
Marinara, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, linguica, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
14" GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fountain Drinks
Lemonades & Teas
Iced Tea
Brewed in house.
Flavored Iced Tea
Fresh brewed iced tea blended with a fruit puree of your choice.
Fresh Lemonade
Oregon 'Fruit in Hand' lemonade.
Flavored Lemonade
Oregon 'Fruit in Hand' lemonade blended with your choice of fruit puree.
Lemonade Slushie
You need to check out these delicious slushies made with Bill's Famous Lemonade.
Others Beverages
Drinks 'To Go'
6-Packs
Growlers
All Hail Strata IPA
A playfully bitter IPA with a strong backbone and a creamy finish. 6.6% ABV – 66 IBU
Billy Bad Ass IIPA
This malty and strong IIPA boasts a smooth finish with a lingering, spicy bite. 8.5% ABV – 99 IBU
Elovated Wheat
Refreshing and lively with just enough floral hops to offset its slight malty sweetness. 5.5% ABV – 10 IBU
For the Win IPA
A smooth and crisp IPA with a sweet aroma and a clean, fruity finish. 7% ABV – 60 IBU
Infrared Red Ale
A smooth and malty Red Ale with a flavorful toffee-like finish. 6.5% ABV – 35 IBU
My Friend El Dorado Pale Ale
A sweet, honey malt flavor makes for an easy drink with a light finish. 5.75% ABV – 40 IBU
Pause Button Pilsner
Creamy, crisp, and refreshing, this clean pilsner is a perfect introduction to craft beer. 4.5% ABV – 10 IBU
Raining Mosaic Hazy IPA
A full-flavored IPA with citrus and lichee undertones rising to a strong, bitter finish. 7.1% ABV – 54 IBU
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Old 99 Brewing Co. has joined together with Loggers pizza, voted BEST PIZZA since 2013! We are veteran owned, and specialize in craft beer, pizza, and pub grub.
1 NE Main Street, Suite 101, Winston, OR 97496