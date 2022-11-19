- Home
LoHi Steakbar
948 Reviews
$$
3200 Tejon St
Denver, CO 80211
Popular Items
Lunch
Salads
Mixed Green Salad
carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
Romaine Salad
crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing
Flatiron Salad
sautéed kale, turnip, cippolini onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
spinach, blackberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette
side house salad
side romaine salad
Burgers
Blue Smoke Burger
blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
LoHi Burger
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich
bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun
Steak Sandwich
tenderloin, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, red onion, chimichurri, baguette
French Dip
prime rib, cippolini, swiss, au jus, baguette
Classic Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Cordon Bleu
3-cheese Grilled Cheese
Sides
Pomme Frites
tossed with salt, black pepper & fine herbs
Loaded Fries
Carrots
roasted carrots
Cauliflower
roasted cauliflower topped with parmesan
Fingerling Potato
roasted fingerling potatoes, smashed with 3 cheeses, cream and garlic
Macaroni & Cheese
macaroni with gruyère fondue, cheddar and topped with parmesan
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
roasted with butter, salt & black pepper
Steaks
Appetizers
Truffle Fries
tenderloin, demi glace, gruyère fondue, pickled red onion
Burrata
summer gazpacho, chili oil, prosciutto di parma, toast points
Crab Cakes
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
Short Rib Agnolotti
short rib, chevre, ricotta, oregano, peppercorn cream sauce, fried onion, parmesan crisp
Kids
Kids Hamburger
classic hamburger, LTOP with side of choosing
Kids Grilled cheese
served with side of choosing
Kids Chicken Fingers
served with side of choosing
Kids Steak
served with side of choosing
Kids Mac & Cheese
served with side of choosing
Kids PB&J
served with side of choosing
Kids Sundae
vanilla ice cream, vanilla chantily, chocolate sauce, cherry
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
Truffle Fries
tenderloin, demi glace, gruyère fondue, pickled red onion
Burrata
summer gazpacho, chili oil, prosciutto di parma, toast points
Bone Marrow
cippolini jam, radish salsa, grilled bread
Short Rib Agnolotti
short rib, chevre, ricotta, oregano, peppercorn cream sauce, fried onion, parmesan crisp
Salads
Mixed Green Salad
carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
Romaine Salad
crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing
Flatiron Salad
sautéed kale, turnip, cippolini onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
spinach, blackberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Side House Salad
carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
Side Romaine Salad
crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing
Burgers
Chicken Sandwich
bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun
Steak Sandwich
tenderloin, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, red onion, chimichurri, baguette
French Dip
prime rib, cippolini, swiss, au jus, baguette
Short Rib Sandwich
braised short rib, wild mushroom, spinach, crispy onion, demi-glacé
Blue Smoke Burger
blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
LoHi Burger
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
Entrees
Chicken Pomodoro
polenta cake, asparagus, pomodoro sauce*
Salmon
Israeli couscous, pickled green bean, wilted winter greens, carrot potage, pistachio*
Short Rib
potato fritter, wild mushroom, demi-glacé*
Scallops
3 U-10 scallops, pumpkin risotto, chevre, fried prosciutto, thyme*
Blackened Pork Chop
fingerling potato, candied bacon slaw, bourbon infused butter, fried sage*
Steaks
Sides
Asparagus
Roasted Broccolini with butter, salt & pepper.
Baked Potato
baked russet potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives
Loaded Baked Potato
baked russet potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon & cheddar
Carrots
roasted carrots
Cauliflower
roasted cauliflower topped with parmesan
Fingerling Potato
roasted fingerling potatoes, smashed with 3 cheeses, cream and garlic
Macaroni & Cheese
macaroni with gruyère fondue, cheddar and topped with parmesan
Mashed Potato
whipped potatoes with butter
Loaded Mashed Potato
whipped potatoes with butter, topped with sour cream, bacon, cheddar & chives
Pomme Frites
tossed with salt, black pepper & fine herbs
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
roasted with butter, salt & black pepper
Kids
Kids Grilled cheese
served with side of choosing
Kids Chicken Fingers
served with side of choosing
Kids Steak
served with side of choosing
Kids Mac & Cheese
served with side of choosing
Kids PB&J
served with side of choosing
Kids Sundae
vanilla ice cream, vanilla chantily, chocolate sauce, cherry
Desserts
Sodas & Tea
Coffee & Hot Beverages
Cortado
Espresso Double
Espresso Single
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Large Cambric
Large Cappuccino
Large Chai
Large Chi-der
Large Cold Brew
Large Dirty Chai
Large Drip Coffee
Large Golden Milk
Large Latte
Large Matcha Latte
Small Cambric
Small Cappuccino
Small Chai
Small Chi-der
Small Cold Brew
Small Dirty Chai
Small Drip Coffee
Small Golden Milk
Small Latte
Small Matcha Latte
Steamer
Small Americano
Large Americano
Coda Coffee Whole Bean
Boulder Chai Bottle
Apple Cider
Prailine Cold Brew Large
Praline Cold Brew Small
Habanero Mocha Large
Habanero Mocha Small
Retail N/A
Bang
Big B's Apple Cider Vinegar
Big B's Apple Juice
Big B's Cherry Apple Juice
Big B's Lemonade
CBD
Coconut Water
Izze Blackberry
Izze Clemantine
Izze Pomegranate
Red Bull
Rocky Mountain Birch Beer
Rocky Mountain Colorado Cola
Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer
Rocky Mountain Root Beer
Rocky Mountain Peaches & Cream
Rowdy Mermaid Ginger Kombucha
Rowdy Mermaid Lavender Kombucha
Rowdy Mermaid Watermelon Kombucha
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino Limonata
Teakoe Canned Tea
Teakoe Fizzy Black Tea
Teakoe Fizzy Green Tea
Teakoe Fizzy Yerba Matai
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Upstart Berry Black Kombucha
Upstart Lemon Ginger Kombucha
Upstart Mint Green Kombucha
Upstart Rose Bud Kombucha
Weller CBD - Black Cherry
Weller CBD - Tangerine
Weller CBD - Watermelon
Verede Cold Press Juice
Mortal Kombucha Black Magic
Mortal Kombucha Black Magic
Bottled Water
Bar N/A
Bottled & Canned Beer
Avery White Rascal Belgian White Ale
Boulevard Brewing Space Camper
Bull & Bush Allgood Amber
Coors Light
Coors N/A
Coors Original
Corona
Crazy Mtn Creedence Pils
Denver Beer Company Peanut Butter Graham Cracker
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale
Epic Raspberry
Epic Rino Pale Ale
Great Divide Yeti Can
Grimm Bros Snow Drop Kottbusser Ale
Jai Alai IPA
Migration - Proper Pilsner
Mockery - Cul de Sac
Odell Colorado Craft Lager 16oz
Odell Hazertag IPA
Ommegang Witte
PBR Lager
Peroni Lager
Resolute - All the Fuss Lemondrop
Ska True Blond Ale
Southern Tier grapefruit ale
Stone IPA
Tivoli Mile Hi Hefeweizen
Wine by the Glass
GL House Red
GL House White
GL House Rose
Comp Prosseco
Gl Arrogant Frog Pinot Noir
GL Bonfanti Malbec
GL Castelfeder Pertico PG
Gl Alma4 Brut Rose
GL Chasing Lion's Chardonnay
GL Chateau Thomas Laurant
GL Col Solivo
GL Degli Azzoni Sangiovese
Gl Dude
GL Elio Perrone
GL Liberty School Cabernet
GL LMR Farmstead Chardonnay
Gl Picollo Ernesto Gavi
GL Prisma Sauv Blanc
GL Ventisei Rosso
Red Wine
House Red Bottle
2019 Cycle Buff Shiraz Blend
2019 Arrogant Frog Pinot Noir Bottle
2019 Baroni Campanino Sangiovese 'Intenso'
2018 Chasing Lions
2017 Ventisei Rosso
2017 the F Bomb
2017 Ten Mile
2020 Unconditional Pinot Noir
2020 Bonfanti Malbec Bottle
2019 Wine Dive
2019 Fond Cyprus
2020 El Porvenir Tannat
2014 Viotti Albarossa
2019 Herencia Altes Garnatxa Negra Bottle
2018 Ostatu Temparnillo
2017 Quivira Zinfandel
2019 Vizcarra Tempranillo
2017 Big Basin Homestead
2020 Poggerino Sangiovese
2020 St. Cosme Cotes-Du-Rhone
2014 Ca' del Monte Valpolicella Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara
2019 Poggio ai Genepri
2016 Chateau Marjosse
2019 Super Glou & Fond Cypres
2020 Ledogar 'Le Mariole'
2019 Ettore Germano Nebbiolo
2017 Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
2019 Fitapreta 'A Touriga Vai Nue'
2019 Fonterenza Pettirosso
2019 Weingut Idler Trollinger
2015 Château du Cayrou
2019 Lava Cap Cabernet
2016 Oroksegul
2019 Dune & Mountain
2017 Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon
2016 Copain Pinot Noir
2019 The Dude Bottle
2016 Old Ghost Zinfandel
2018 Villa Donoratico Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc
2013 Tenuta Alzatura
2015 Chateau des Laurets
2018 Thevenet Beaujolais
2018 Smith & Hook
2010 La Antigua Reserva
2018 WillaKenzie Pinot Noir
2017 La Crema Pinot Noir
2018 Clos du Val
2018 Salicutti
2015 Piancornello Brunello
2006 Spring Mountatin Cabernet
2017 Stonestreet Cabernet
2016 Merryvale Cabernet
2015 Bussola Amarone
2014 Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon
2014 Rafael et Fils
2019 Raen Pinot Noir
2017 Argentiera Bolgheri Superiore
2016 Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon
2011 Christophe Buisson Pinot Noir
2018 Shafer Cabernet
2015 Stella di Campalto
2008 Rivetto Barolo Leon
2014 Pinea Tempranillo
2018 Kathryn Hall Cabernet
2016 Merryvale 'Profile'
2007 Chateau Montelena
2018 Spottswoode Cabernet
2013 Roy Estate Cabernet
Bottled White
2020 Nortico Alvarinho
2020 Steinbock Riesling
2019 Chasing Lions Chardonnay
2020 Prisma Sauv Bottle
2019 Passionate
2019 Pertico PG
2020 Jules Taylor Chardonnay
2019 Picollo Ernesto Gavi
2018 Tortoise Creek Chardonnay
2020 La Crema Sauvignon Blanc
Ja Goutte
2019 Mt Beautiful Sav Blanc
2020 Chateau de La Greffiere Chardonnay
2019 Holger Koch Chardonnay
2017 Gran Moraine
2018 Starmont Chardonnay
2017 Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc
2019 Hiruzta Txakolina
2017 Cyprus Chardonnay
2019 LMR Farmstead Chardonnay
2017 Stonestreet Chardonnay
2015 Castelfeder Chardonnay
2016 Camino Chardonnay
2016 Borgo del Tiglio Chardonnay
2020 Vin Sans Nom 'Côtes du Jura'
Bottled Rose
Bottled Sparkling
Alma4 Brut
Berlucchi '61
Billecart-Salmon Split
Casteller Brut Cava Rose
Col Solvio Prosecco
Elio Perrone Moscato d'Asti
Ettore Germano Brut
Hillersden Sauvignon Blanc
Lelarge Pugeot
Penalbe Lopez Cava Brut
Pet-a-gnat
Wavy LS GRIS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!
