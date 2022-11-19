Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

LoHi Steakbar

948 Reviews

$$

3200 Tejon St

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Romaine Salad
10 oz New York Strip
LoHi Burger

Lunch

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cubano

$9.00

Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

bacon, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

flatiron, cippolini jam, spinach, pullman bread

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$9.00

crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing

Flatiron Salad

$18.00

sautéed kale, turnip, cippolini onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$14.00

spinach, blackberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette

side house salad

$5.00

side romaine salad

$5.00

Burgers

Blue Smoke Burger

Blue Smoke Burger

$10.00

blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

LoHi Burger

LoHi Burger

$11.00

LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

tenderloin, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, red onion, chimichurri, baguette

French Dip

$24.00

prime rib, cippolini, swiss, au jus, baguette

Classic Hamburger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Cordon Bleu

$10.00

3-cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Soups

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

gruyère, swiss

Cup French Onion

$4.00

gruyère, swiss

Sides

Pomme Frites

$5.00

tossed with salt, black pepper & fine herbs

Loaded Fries

$8.00
Carrots

Carrots

$8.00

roasted carrots

Cauliflower

$8.00

roasted cauliflower topped with parmesan

Fingerling Potato

$8.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, smashed with 3 cheeses, cream and garlic

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

macaroni with gruyère fondue, cheddar and topped with parmesan

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

roasted with butter, salt & black pepper

Steaks

8 oz Flatiron

8 oz Flatiron

$28.00

10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing

14 oz Ribeye

$48.00

14 oz Ribeye served with side of your choosing

6 oz Filet

6 oz Filet

$34.00

8 oz Filet

$40.00
10 oz New York Strip

10 oz New York Strip

$31.00

14oz New York Strip

$42.00

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$18.00

tenderloin, demi glace, gruyère fondue, pickled red onion

Burrata

$16.00

summer gazpacho, chili oil, prosciutto di parma, toast points

Crab Cakes

$15.00

brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula

Short Rib Agnolotti

Short Rib Agnolotti

$19.00

short rib, chevre, ricotta, oregano, peppercorn cream sauce, fried onion, parmesan crisp

Extra's

Sauces & Butters

Side of Bread

Protein

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

classic hamburger, LTOP with side of choosing

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Steak

$12.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

served with side of choosing

Kids PB&J

$5.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Sundae

$3.00

vanilla ice cream, vanilla chantily, chocolate sauce, cherry

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$15.00

brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula

Truffle Fries

$18.00

tenderloin, demi glace, gruyère fondue, pickled red onion

Burrata

$16.00

summer gazpacho, chili oil, prosciutto di parma, toast points

Bone Marrow

$19.00

cippolini jam, radish salsa, grilled bread

Short Rib Agnolotti

Short Rib Agnolotti

$19.00

short rib, chevre, ricotta, oregano, peppercorn cream sauce, fried onion, parmesan crisp

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$9.00

crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing

Flatiron Salad

$18.00

sautéed kale, turnip, cippolini onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.00

spinach, blackberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

carrot, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Side Romaine Salad

Side Romaine Salad

$5.00

crouton, parmesan, anchovy, garlic herb dressing

Burgers

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

tenderloin, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, red onion, chimichurri, baguette

French Dip

$24.00

prime rib, cippolini, swiss, au jus, baguette

Short Rib Sandwich

$19.00

braised short rib, wild mushroom, spinach, crispy onion, demi-glacé

Blue Smoke Burger

Blue Smoke Burger

$15.00

blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

LoHi Burger

LoHi Burger

$16.00

LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun

Entrees

Chicken Pomodoro

Chicken Pomodoro

$23.00

polenta cake, asparagus, pomodoro sauce*

Salmon

Salmon

$27.00

Israeli couscous, pickled green bean, wilted winter greens, carrot potage, pistachio*

Short Rib

Short Rib

$23.00

potato fritter, wild mushroom, demi-glacé*

Scallops

Scallops

$35.00

3 U-10 scallops, pumpkin risotto, chevre, fried prosciutto, thyme*

Blackened Pork Chop

Blackened Pork Chop

$32.00

fingerling potato, candied bacon slaw, bourbon infused butter, fried sage*

Steaks

8 oz Flatiron

8 oz Flatiron

$28.00

10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing

14 oz Ribeye

$48.00

14 oz Ribeye served with side of your choosing

6 oz Filet

6 oz Filet

$34.00

8 oz Filet

$40.00
10 oz New York Strip

10 oz New York Strip

$31.00

14oz New York Strip

$42.00

Soups

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

gruyère, swiss

Cup French Onion

$4.00

gruyère, swiss

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Broccolini with butter, salt & pepper.

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$8.00

baked russet potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.50

baked russet potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon & cheddar

Carrots

Carrots

$8.00

roasted carrots

Cauliflower

$8.00

roasted cauliflower topped with parmesan

Fingerling Potato

$8.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, smashed with 3 cheeses, cream and garlic

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

macaroni with gruyère fondue, cheddar and topped with parmesan

Mashed Potato

$8.00

whipped potatoes with butter

Loaded Mashed Potato

$9.50

whipped potatoes with butter, topped with sour cream, bacon, cheddar & chives

Pomme Frites

$8.00

tossed with salt, black pepper & fine herbs

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

roasted with butter, salt & black pepper

Kids

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Steak

$12.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

served with side of choosing

Kids PB&J

$5.00

served with side of choosing

Kids Sundae

$3.00

vanilla ice cream, vanilla chantily, chocolate sauce, cherry

Desserts

Brownie

$7.00

double chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chef's Bread Pudding - changes daily

Pot de Crème

$7.00

decedant chocolate mousse, vanilla chantily

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, vanilla chantily, chocolate sauce, cherry

Extra's

Sauces & Butters

Side of Bread

Protein

Sodas & Tea

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Soda Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juices

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Coffee & Hot Beverages

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.50

Espresso Single

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Cambric

$4.75

Large Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Chai

$5.25

Large Chi-der

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$6.00

Large Dirty Chai

$6.25

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Large Golden Milk

$6.00

Large Latte

$4.75

Large Matcha Latte

$5.50

Small Cambric

$4.00

Small Cappuccino

$3.75

Small Chai

$4.00

Small Chi-der

$3.00

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Small Dirty Chai

$5.00

Small Drip Coffee

$3.00

Small Golden Milk

$4.50

Small Latte

$4.00

Small Matcha Latte

$4.00

Steamer

$2.50

Small Americano

$4.50

Large Americano

$5.50

Coda Coffee Whole Bean

$13.00

Boulder Chai Bottle

$15.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Prailine Cold Brew Large

$6.00

Praline Cold Brew Small

$5.00

Habanero Mocha Large

$5.75

Habanero Mocha Small

$5.00

Retail N/A

Bang

$2.00

Big B's Apple Cider Vinegar

$3.00

Big B's Apple Juice

$3.00

Big B's Cherry Apple Juice

$3.00

Big B's Lemonade

$3.00

CBD

$6.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Izze Blackberry

$2.00

Izze Clemantine

$2.00

Izze Pomegranate

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Rocky Mountain Birch Beer

$4.50

Rocky Mountain Colorado Cola

$4.50

Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer

$4.50

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$4.50

Rocky Mountain Peaches & Cream

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid Ginger Kombucha

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid Lavender Kombucha

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid Watermelon Kombucha

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Teakoe Canned Tea

$2.50

Teakoe Fizzy Black Tea

$2.50

Teakoe Fizzy Green Tea

$2.50

Teakoe Fizzy Yerba Matai

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Upstart Berry Black Kombucha

$4.00

Upstart Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$4.00

Upstart Mint Green Kombucha

$4.00

Upstart Rose Bud Kombucha

$4.00

Weller CBD - Black Cherry

$6.00

Weller CBD - Tangerine

$6.00

Weller CBD - Watermelon

$6.00

Verede Cold Press Juice

$7.00

Mortal Kombucha Black Magic

$7.00

Mortal Kombucha Black Magic

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bar N/A

Almost a Mai Tai

$7.00

Cinnamon Cider

$7.00

Sipsmith Smash

$10.00

A walk in the garden

$10.00

SW GingerBeer

$2.50

Bottled & Canned Beer

Avery White Rascal Belgian White Ale

Avery White Rascal Belgian White Ale

$7.00

Boulevard Brewing Space Camper

$7.00Out of stock

Bull & Bush Allgood Amber

$14.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Coors N/A

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Crazy Mtn Creedence Pils

$7.00Out of stock

Denver Beer Company Peanut Butter Graham Cracker

$7.00Out of stock
Deschutes Black Butte Porter

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.00
Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale

Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale

$7.00

Epic Raspberry

$7.00Out of stock

Epic Rino Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Great Divide Yeti Can

$7.00
Grimm Bros Snow Drop Kottbusser Ale

Grimm Bros Snow Drop Kottbusser Ale

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Migration - Proper Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Mockery - Cul de Sac

$6.00

Odell Colorado Craft Lager 16oz

$6.00

Odell Hazertag IPA

$7.00

Ommegang Witte

$9.00

PBR Lager

$3.00

Peroni Lager

$6.00

Resolute - All the Fuss Lemondrop

$7.00

Ska True Blond Ale

$7.00

Southern Tier grapefruit ale

$7.00
Stone IPA

Stone IPA

$8.00

Tivoli Mile Hi Hefeweizen

$7.00

Seltzers

Elevated

$6.00

Avery

$6.00

Ranch Rider

Ranch Rider

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

GL House Red

$7.00

GL House White

$7.00

GL House Rose

$10.00

Comp Prosseco

Gl Arrogant Frog Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Bonfanti Malbec

$11.00

GL Castelfeder Pertico PG

$11.00

Gl Alma4 Brut Rose

$13.00

GL Chasing Lion's Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Chateau Thomas Laurant

$13.00

GL Col Solivo

$15.00

GL Degli Azzoni Sangiovese

$9.00

Gl Dude

$18.00

GL Elio Perrone

$10.00

GL Liberty School Cabernet

$14.00

GL LMR Farmstead Chardonnay

$16.00

Gl Picollo Ernesto Gavi

$11.00

GL Prisma Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GL Ventisei Rosso

$12.00

Red Wine

House Red Bottle

$28.00

2019 Cycle Buff Shiraz Blend

$38.00

2019 Arrogant Frog Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

2019 Baroni Campanino Sangiovese 'Intenso'

$39.00

2018 Chasing Lions

$38.00

2017 Ventisei Rosso

$48.00

2017 the F Bomb

$40.00Out of stock

2017 Ten Mile

$42.00

2020 Unconditional Pinot Noir

$44.00

2020 Bonfanti Malbec Bottle

$44.00

2019 Wine Dive

$45.00

2019 Fond Cyprus

$45.00

2020 El Porvenir Tannat

$45.00

2014 Viotti Albarossa

$45.00

2019 Herencia Altes Garnatxa Negra Bottle

$48.00

2018 Ostatu Temparnillo

$48.00

2017 Quivira Zinfandel

$46.00

2019 Vizcarra Tempranillo

$48.00

2017 Big Basin Homestead

$48.00

2020 Poggerino Sangiovese

$60.00

2020 St. Cosme Cotes-Du-Rhone

$48.00

2014 Ca' del Monte Valpolicella Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara

$49.00

2019 Poggio ai Genepri

$49.00Out of stock

2016 Chateau Marjosse

$49.00Out of stock

2019 Super Glou & Fond Cypres

$51.00Out of stock

2020 Ledogar 'Le Mariole'

$51.00

2019 Ettore Germano Nebbiolo

$50.00

2017 Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$52.00

2019 Fitapreta 'A Touriga Vai Nue'

$53.00

2019 Fonterenza Pettirosso

$54.00

2019 Weingut Idler Trollinger

$54.00

2015 Château du Cayrou

$57.00

2019 Lava Cap Cabernet

$58.00Out of stock

2016 Oroksegul

$58.00

2019 Dune & Mountain

$69.00

2017 Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon

$69.00

2016 Copain Pinot Noir

$69.00

2019 The Dude Bottle

$72.00

2016 Old Ghost Zinfandel

$79.00

2018 Villa Donoratico Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

$95.00

2013 Tenuta Alzatura

$90.00

2015 Chateau des Laurets

$90.00

2018 Thevenet Beaujolais

$90.00

2018 Smith & Hook

$93.00

2010 La Antigua Reserva

$93.00Out of stock

2018 WillaKenzie Pinot Noir

$96.00

2017 La Crema Pinot Noir

$98.00

2018 Clos du Val

$105.00

2018 Salicutti

$126.00Out of stock

2015 Piancornello Brunello

$141.00Out of stock

2006 Spring Mountatin Cabernet

$141.00Out of stock

2017 Stonestreet Cabernet

$141.00Out of stock

2016 Merryvale Cabernet

$150.00

2015 Bussola Amarone

$162.00

2014 Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon

$205.00Out of stock

2014 Rafael et Fils

$207.00

2019 Raen Pinot Noir

$219.00

2017 Argentiera Bolgheri Superiore

$225.00

2016 Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon

$237.00

2011 Christophe Buisson Pinot Noir

$249.00Out of stock

2018 Shafer Cabernet

$262.00

2015 Stella di Campalto

$285.00Out of stock

2008 Rivetto Barolo Leon

$290.00Out of stock

2014 Pinea Tempranillo

$300.00Out of stock

2018 Kathryn Hall Cabernet

$300.00

2016 Merryvale 'Profile'

$320.00

2007 Chateau Montelena

$375.00Out of stock

2018 Spottswoode Cabernet

$475.00

2013 Roy Estate Cabernet

$500.00

Bottled White

2020 Nortico Alvarinho

$33.00Out of stock

2020 Steinbock Riesling

$36.00

2019 Chasing Lions Chardonnay

$38.00

2020 Prisma Sauv Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

2019 Passionate

$40.00Out of stock

2019 Pertico PG

$44.00

2020 Jules Taylor Chardonnay

$44.00

2019 Picollo Ernesto Gavi

$44.00

2018 Tortoise Creek Chardonnay

$44.00

2020 La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

Ja Goutte

$45.00

2019 Mt Beautiful Sav Blanc

$48.00

2020 Chateau de La Greffiere Chardonnay

$50.00

2019 Holger Koch Chardonnay

$60.00

2017 Gran Moraine

$60.00

2018 Starmont Chardonnay

$60.00

2017 Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc

$60.00

2019 Hiruzta Txakolina

$60.00

2017 Cyprus Chardonnay

$64.00

2019 LMR Farmstead Chardonnay

$64.00

2017 Stonestreet Chardonnay

$78.00

2015 Castelfeder Chardonnay

$85.00

2016 Camino Chardonnay

$99.00

2016 Borgo del Tiglio Chardonnay

$105.00

2020 Vin Sans Nom 'Côtes du Jura'

$96.00

Bottled Rose

2018 Cambria

$40.00

2020 Coutale Rose

$40.00

2019 Pratsch Zwegelt

$40.00

Btl House Rose

$40.00

Filippo Manetti Albana

$51.00

Bottled Sparkling

Alma4 Brut

$40.00

Berlucchi '61

$85.00

Billecart-Salmon Split

$35.00

Casteller Brut Cava Rose

$44.00

Col Solvio Prosecco

$40.00

Elio Perrone Moscato d'Asti

$20.00

Ettore Germano Brut

$75.00

Hillersden Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Lelarge Pugeot

$105.00

Penalbe Lopez Cava Brut

$50.00Out of stock

Pet-a-gnat

$30.00

Wavy LS GRIS

$51.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!

Website

Location

3200 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
LoHi Steakbar image
LoHi Steakbar image
LoHi Steakbar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Postino LoHi
orange starNo Reviews
2715 17th Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Truffle Table
orange star4.5 • 476
2556 15th Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Maine Shack
orange star4.6 • 2,907
1535 Central St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Dimestore Delibar
orange star4.6 • 369
1575 Boulder St. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Platte St #140 denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston