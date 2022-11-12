Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB

review star

No reviews yet

480 Hibiscus Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Greatest Butter Croissant
Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant

HOT

Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

Decaf Brewed Coffee

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Decaf Latte

$5.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$4.25+

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.75+

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Cafe Americano

$4.25+

Decaf Americano

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Cortado

$3.75+

Decaf Cortada

$4.75+

Macchiato

$3.75+

Decaf Machiato

$5.00+

Julius Meinl Tea

$2.75

12 oz Hot Cup Of Water

$0.50

16 oz Hot Cup Of Water

$0.75

Julius Meinl - Decaf 2 Lbs 3 Oz Bag

$55.00

Julius Meinl - Sidamo 2 Lb 3 Oz

$46.20

Chai

$5.00+

Turmeric Tea Latte

$5.00+

Organic Matcha

$5.50+

Flat White

$4.25+

London Fog

$4.25+

COLD

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Decaf Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$3.15

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Iced Decaf Americano

$4.75

Iced Decaf Cappuccino

$5.25

Cold Brew

$5.25

Iced Tea

$4.00
Apple/cramberry Juice 10 oz

Apple/cramberry Juice 10 oz

$2.50
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.75

Natalie's Lemondade

$3.75
Dasani Bottle

Dasani Bottle

$2.75
Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills

$2.50
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Coke 20oz Bottle

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Kambocha 221 BC

$8.50Out of stock
Perrier - 11.15 fl oz

Perrier - 11.15 fl oz

$3.50Out of stock
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Bottle, 20oz

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Bottle, 20oz

$2.50Out of stock
Monster 16 oz

Monster 16 oz

$5.49
Tiger Seed

Tiger Seed

$5.99
Celsius Energy Drink

Celsius Energy Drink

$3.99
Powerade Fruit Punch Bottle, 20oz

Powerade Fruit Punch Bottle, 20oz

$2.50

Iced Turmeric Tea Latte

$6.00

Ice Matcha

$6.00

Iced Hot Choc

$7.50

Iced Double Espresso

$5.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Ice Double Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Evian

$3.00

Fuji

$3.75

Aquafina

$2.75

S.pallegrino

$3.50

Iced Machiato

$5.50

Breakfast Anytime

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Seasonal mixed fruit with honey and shaved coconut.

Granola Parfait Jar

Granola Parfait Jar

$9.00

Greek yogurt with homemade granola, honey, fresh fruit, coconut, orange zest, and Belgium chocolate shavings.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Fresh avocado topped with citrus salt, chia seeds, cilantro, crusty pistachios and extra olive oil on top of walnut raisin bread and mixed greens. (walnut raisin bread contains walnuts and raisins; excludes butter, eggs and dairy)

Smoked Salmon Breakfast

$12.00

Smoked salmon with fresh baked bread, homemade ricotta chive spread, capers, lemon and mixed greens. (Baguette excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Jam Jar

$3.50

Egg Favorites

4 Cheese Quiche

$10.00

Herbs, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss Cheese. (Croissant crust - contains dairy, butter)

Quiche Lorrain with Turkey Bacon

Quiche Lorrain with Turkey Bacon

$10.00

Quiche Lorraine made with turkey bacon served with mixed sprigs and either our homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing. (Croissant crust - contains dairy, butter)

Mushroom Leek Quiche

Mushroom Leek Quiche

$10.00

Quiche made with mushrooms and leeks, served with mixed sprigs and either our homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing. (Croissant crust - contains dairy, butter)

Whole Quiche Pie

Whole Quiche Pie

$38.00

Select from one of our 3 homemade quiches: Lorraine with turkey bacon, four cheese, or mushroom leek. (Croissant crust - contains dairy, butter)

Breakfast Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Scrambled egg, choice of cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on bread of your choice. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese and arugula on bread of your choice. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)

Breakfast Egg & Meat Sandwich

$9.50

Scrambled egg, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on bread of your choice. (no cheese) (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)

Breakfast Cheese & Meat Sandwich (no egg)

$7.00

Melted Swiss cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on bread of your choice. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)

Loic Omlette Baguette Sandwich

Loic Omlette Baguette Sandwich

$14.50

2 Egg Omelette, Boursin Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado, served on a on bread of your choice. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)

Lunch

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Sandwich

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Sandwich

$12.00

Classic bacon, mixed sprigs, fresh tomato and mayo served on a handmade croissant or baguette. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil with balsamic glaze. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken mixed with toasted almonds, fresh grapes, chives, parsley with mayo, Dijon and lemon. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, arugula and butter on your choice of bread. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh smoked salmon served with ricotta chive spread and soft boiled egg on your choice of bread. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked turkey, Muenster cheese, cilantro, avocado and mayo. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Vegetarian Sandwich with Humus

$12.00

Humus, cucumber, tomato and mixed greens with avocado. (Croissant - contains dairy, butter) (Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Please call for daily soup option.

Focaccia

Focaccia with Herbs de Provence

$9.00

Enjoy Loic's focaccia with fresh tomato, swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese and 11 different herbs. Focaccia available after 9am while supplies last.

Egg Focaccia

$11.00

Loic's focaccia with extra protein, only available on the weekends after 9am while supplies last. Enjoy Loic's focaccia with fresh tomato, swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese and 11 different herbs.

Bakery

Greatest Butter Croissant

Greatest Butter Croissant

$4.00

Flaky buttery classic French Viennoiserie (Contains butter and dairy)

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Traditional pain au chocolate pastry consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center. (Contains dairy and butter)

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Flaky golden croissant filled and topped with special almond cream and sliced almonds (Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

Can't choose between an almond croissant and a chocolate croissant? Then this is for you! (Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)

Raspberry Almond Croissant

$5.00

Filled and topped with homemade almond paste; filled with raspberry. Breakfast heaven! (Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)

Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant

Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.50

Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème. (Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).

Ham, Cheese & Herbs de Provence

Ham, Cheese & Herbs de Provence

$6.50

Flavorful buttery croissant with ham, cheese and special herbs from the French Provence. (Contains milk, butter, eggs, ham, dairy)

Pumpkin & Pecan Almond Croissant

$5.75

Spooky halloween special - amazing pumpkin almond cream with honey, pumpkin seeds, and pecans. (Contains nuts, butter, dairy)

Passion Cookies (4 per pack)*

Passion Cookies (4 per pack)*

$14.00

Try a truly indulgent treat and see why this cookie is outrageously delicious. (Contains dairy, walnuts, pecans, Belgium chocolate, and eggs)

French Butter Cookies

$7.50+

Traditional French Butter Cookies (no nuts) 12 per pack. (Contains eggs and dairy, and chocolate for chocolate cookies)

Brownie

Brownie

$7.50

Chocolate Bliss (Contains eggs, dairy)

Passion Cookies 1

$3.75

Brownies M

$6.50
10" Apricot Tart*

10" Apricot Tart*

$42.00

A classic French tart that will make a delightful ending to any meal or for afternoon tea. * Contains Nuts

10" Pear Tart*

$42.00

Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust. *(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)

Apple Tart* Slice

Apple Tart* Slice

$5.50

This beautiful rustic dessert perfectly blends tart apples with sweet nutty flavors, available by the slice or by the tart. * Contains Nuts

Blueberry Tart* Slice

Blueberry Tart* Slice

$5.50

A classic blueberry French tart that will make a delightful ending to any meal or for afternoon tea, available by the slice or by the tart. *(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy)

Pear Tart* Slice

$5.50

Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust. *(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)

Vanilla Pound Cake

$5.50
Baguette

Baguette

$3.50

Classic French Baguette - Distinguishable by its warm soft center and crisp golden crust. (excludes dairy, butter and eggs)

EPI

$3.75

Familiar taste of our French Baguettes, shaped to look as a stem of wheat. Distinguishable by its warm soft center and crisp golden crust. Perfect to pull-apart and sharing. (excludes dairy, butter and eggs) (excludes dairy, butter and eggs) Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olives

$9.00Out of stock

This loaf is crusty, chewy and filled with salty, sliced Kalamata olives. A wonderful addition to your normal bread tastes. *(excludes dairy, eggs, nuts, butter)

Walnut Raisin Loaf

Walnut Raisin Loaf

$9.00

This dense, chewy artisan bread features hearty raisins and nuts. (contains walnuts and raisins; excludes butter, eggs and dairy)

Plain Biscuit

Plain Biscuit

$4.75Out of stock

A French twist on your favorite Buttermilk Biscuit - light, buttery, and crumbly. *(contains butter and dairy)

Grab n Go

Fruit Cup*

Fruit Cup*

$6.50

Seasonal fruit with honey and coconut.

Fruit Parfait Cup*

Fruit Parfait Cup*

$6.50

Greek yogurt, homemade granola, honey, fresh berries, coconut, orange zest and Belgium chocolate shavings.

Morning Oats*

Morning Oats*

$6.50

Oats soaked in almond milk, vanilla, chia seeds then topped with homemade granola & fresh fruit.

Fro Pro Snack Bar

$4.00

Salads

Side Salad

$6.25

Small side salad with mixed greens, diced cucumber, tomato and soft boiled egg

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Organic mixed greens, quinoa, fresh goat cheese, homemade oats with dried apricots, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with choice of creamy ranch or orange balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, egg, avocado, cucumber and tomato on a bed of mixed sprigs.

Turkey Bacon Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomato, diced turkey, bacon, red onion, shredded mozzarella and avocado with your choice of creamy ranch dressing or homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwich Platters

12 Piece Sandwich Tray

12 Piece Sandwich Tray

$76.00

Choose up to 3 types of the following signature sandwiches: Black Forest ham, turkey, chicken salad, caprese or vegetarian.

Focaccia - half sheet - 12 pieces

$80.00

Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Focaccia - full sheet - 24 pieces

$160.00

Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Whole Quiches

Select from one of our homemade flavors: Quiche Lorraine with turkey bacon, four cheese or mushroom and leek quiche; served sliced into 8 pcs or not sliced

Quiche Lorraine with Turkey Bacon

$38.00

Mushroom and Leek Quiche

$38.00

Four Cheese Quiche

$38.00

Salads and Drinks

1 Gallon Coffee

$24.00
Large Fruit Salad Bowl

Large Fruit Salad Bowl

$42.00

Large bowl of seasonal fruit perfect for sharing, serves 8-12 people

Mixed Green Salad

$30.00

Mixed sprigs, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & soft-boiled eggs, perfect for sharing, serves 6-8 people

Large Quinoa Salad

$36.00

Mixed greens, organic quinoa, fresh goat cheese, sundried tomato, homemade oats with dried apricot, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes and your choice of homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or creamy ranch dressing, serves 6-8

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$36.00

Mixed greens with fresh tomato, cucumber, soft boiled egg, and grilled chicken perfect for sharing. Serves 8-10 people

Sparkling Wine

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

“My cooking is about Food, Friends & Community” - Loïc Autret

Website

Location

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
401 South Dixie Highwy West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Buccan - Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 S County Rd Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Jo Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Bagel Boyz - Palm Beach Gardens
orange star4.7 • 101
4258 northlake blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston