- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Little Original Joe's LOJ Marina
Little Original Joe's LOJ Marina
2301 Chestnut Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BEVS
House Cocktails
- LOJ Pizza Martini$16.00
- Italian Margarita$16.00
- Elena's Espresso Martini$17.00
- LOJ Italian Black Cherry Spritz$15.00
- LOJ Manhattan$16.00
- Rosemary Grapefruit Martini$16.00
- LOJ Old Fashioned$16.00
- Hot Honey Marg$16.00
- Barrel Aged Negroni$16.00
- Mezcal Blanco Negroni$16.00
- Negroni Sour$16.00
- Faux-Groni$14.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- N.A. Citrus Spritz$14.00
- N.A. Mockarita$15.00
- Paloma$14.00
Wine
- Querceto Sangiovese Blend Glass$14.00
- Martin Ray Cabernet Glass$14.00
- Brendel Cabernet Glass$16.00
- Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Glass$18.00
- Bernardus Pinot Noir Glass$17.00
- Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Classico Glass$16.00
- Casina Bric Barolo Glass$25.00
- Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Glass$14.00
- Banshee Rose Glass$14.00
- Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Glass$16.00
- St. Michael-Eppan Pinot Grigio Glass$15.00
- Cinque Terre White Blend Glass$17.00
- Patz & Hall Chardonnay Glass$17.00
- Langlois Chateau Sancerre Glass$21.00
- Rebuli Prosecco Glass$13.00
- Mimosa$15.00
- Scarpetta Sparkling Rose Glass$13.00
- Roederer Estate Sparkling Glass$16.00
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne Glass$28.00
- Vignaioli de Stefano Moscato Glass$12.00
- Fonseca 10 Year Tawny Glass$17.00
- Villa Artimino Vin Santo Glass$15.00
- Carpene Malvolti Grappa di Prosecco Glass$17.00
- Costa di Bussia Grappa di Barolo Glass$25.00
- Fiulot Barbera d'Asti Bottle$38.00
- Rivera Salento Primitivo Bottle$44.00
- Brendel Cabernet Bottle$48.00
- Tenuta Di Arceno Chinati Classico Bottle$54.00
- Bernardus Pinot Noir Bottle$58.00
- Prunotto Nebbiolo Bottle$60.00
- Soul of Mendocino Red Blend Bottle$62.00
- Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Bottle$64.00
- Etude Pinot Noir Bottle$68.00
- Planeta Nero Mascalese Bottle$70.00
- Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle$76.00
- Silverado Cabernet Bottle$82.00
- Philip Cabernet Bottle$94.00
- Casina Bric Barolo Bottle$100.00
- Poggio Landi Brunello di Montalcino Bottle$130.00
- Joseph Phelps Cabernet Bottle$160.00
- Ceretto Arneis Bottle$38.00
- La Crema Chardonnay Bottle$44.00
- Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio Bottle$48.00
- Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$52.00
- Copain Rose Bottle$54.00
- Patz & Hall Chardonnay Bottle$60.00
- Cinque Terre White Blend Bottle$62.00
- Langlois Chateau Sancerre Bottle$70.00
- Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay Bottle$78.00
- Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$86.00
- Rebuli Prosecco Bottle$40.00
- Scarpetta Sparkling Rose Bottle$40.00
- Roederer Estate Sparkling Bottle$60.00
- Schramsberg Sparkling Brut Rose Bottle$80.00
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bottle$125.00
- Billecart Salmon Brut Rose Bottle$210.00
Liquor
- LOJ Pizza Martini$16.00
- Italian Margarita$16.00
- Elena's Espresso Martini$17.00
- LOJ Italian Black Cherry Spritz$15.00
- LOJ Manhattan$16.00
- Rosemary Grapefruit Martini$16.00
- LOJ Old Fashioned$16.00
- Hot Honey Marg$16.00
- Barrel Aged Negroni$16.00
- Mezcal Blanco Negroni$16.00
- Negroni Sour$16.00
- Faux-Groni$14.00
- N.A. Citrus Spritz$14.00
- N.A. Mockarita$15.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Martini Up
- Manhattan Up
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Campari Spritz$15.00
- Belvedere Vodka$14.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$13.00
- Hanson Habanero Vodka$12.00
- Hanson Meyer Lemon Vodka$12.00
- Hanson Organic Vodka$14.00
- Ketel One Vodka$12.00
- Nikka Coffey Vodka$15.00
- Tito's Vodka$12.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$17.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$16.00
- Blanton's Bourbon$23.00
- Booker's Bourbon$21.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare 17 Year Bourbon$35.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$12.00
- Gentleman's Cut Bourbon$22.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- Jack Daniels' Tennessee Whiskey$12.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$12.00
- Michter's Bourbon$14.00
- Sonoma Distilling Co. Bourbon$17.00
- W.L. Weller 12 Year Bourbon$14.00
- W.L. Weller Bourbon$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- High West Double Rye$14.00
- James E. Pepper Rye$12.00
- Michter's Rye$14.00
- Old Potrero Rye$22.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Templeton Rye$13.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$25.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey$12.00
- Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whiskey$24.00
- Jack Daniels' Tennessee Whiskey$12.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$12.00
- Nikka Coffey Whiskey$20.00
- Red Breast 12 Year Irish Whiskey$24.00
- Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey$12.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$16.00
- Dewars White Label Scotch$12.00
- J&B Scotch$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch$52.00
- Laphroig 10 Year Scotch$19.00
- Macallan 12 Year Scotch$25.00
- Macallan 18 Year Scotch$75.00
- Oban 14 Year Scotch$28.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber/Jalapeno Blanco Tequila$12.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Blanco Tequila$12.00
- 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Blanco Tequila$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$15.00
- Cimmaron Blanco Tequila$12.00
- Clase Azul Plata Tequila$35.00
- Don Fulano Blanco Tequila$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$15.00
- Fortaleza Blanco Tequila$22.00
- Fortaleza Still Strength Blanco Tequila$26.00
- G4 Blanco Tequila$15.00
- Nosotros Blanco Tequila$13.00
- Tequila Ocho Single Estate Plata Tequila$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$16.00
- Clase Azul Reposado Tequila$43.00
- Don Fulano Reposado Tequila$17.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$17.00
- Fortaleza Reposado Tequila$26.00
- G4 Reposado Tequila$22.00
- Nosotros Reposado Tequila$16.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila$21.00
- Tequila Ocho Single Estate Reposado Tequila$18.00
- Fortaleza Anejo Tequila$31.00
- Clase Azul Anejo Tequila
- Don Julio 70 Anejo Tequila$19.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila$47.00
- G4 Extra Anejo Tequila$46.00
- Tequila Ocho Single Estate Anejo Tequila$20.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$12.00
- Dos Hombres Mezcal$19.00
- Madre Mezcal Ensamble$16.00
- Mezcal Union Uno$12.00
- Nosotros Mezcal$16.00
- Rayu Mezcal$12.00
- Yuu Baal Espadin Mezcal$14.00
- Aviation Gin$12.00
- Bayab Gin$14.00
- Beefeater Gin$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$13.00
- Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin$14.00
- Hendrick's Gin$15.00
- Junipero Gin$12.00
- Nikka Coffey Gin$15.00
- Nolet's Dry Gin$17.00
- Sipsmith Gin$14.00
- St. George Dry Rye Gin$13.00
- Tanqueray Gin$12.00
- Myers's Rum$12.00
- Bacardi Silver Rum$12.00
- Flor de Cana Rum$12.00
- Amaro Montenegro$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$17.00
- Ancho Reyes Chile$12.00
- Ancho Reyes Verde$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Averna Amaro$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Braulio Amaro$14.00
- Campari$12.00
- Caravella Limoncello$12.00
- Carpano Antica$12.00
- Chartruese Green$12.00
- Chartruese Yellow$12.00
- Cynar$12.00
- Dolin Dry Vermouth$12.00
- Dolin Sweet Vermouth$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Hennessey VS$15.00
- Hine VSOP$16.00
- Italicus Bergamot$13.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Lucano Amaro$12.00
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco$12.00
- Luxardo Limoncello$12.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$12.00
- Molinari Sambuca$12.00
- Osborne Fino Sherry$12.00
- Pernod Absinthe$25.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$19.00
- Remy Martin XO$67.00
- Rinomato American Bianco
- Savory & James Sherry$12.00
- Siglo Cero Pox$14.00
- St. Germain
- Tempest Fugit Creme de Cacao$12.00
- Tia Maria$12.00
- Tuaca$12.00
NA Bevs
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Squirt Bottle$6.00
- Sioux City Sarsaparilla Bottle$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Armold Palmer$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Refill !!!
- San Pellegrino Bottle$6.50
- Acqua Panna Bottle$6.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.50
- Decaf Espresso$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$5.00
- Americano$4.50
- Decaf Americano$4.50
- Latte$5.50
- Decaf Latte$5.50
- Macchiato$4.75
- Decaf Macchiato$4.75
- Hot Tea$3.50
Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2301 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
© 2024 Toast, Inc.