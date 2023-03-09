Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lokal Sandwich Shop + Burger Bar

review star

No reviews yet

701 Lincoln Boulevard

Venice, CA 90291

Food

Banh Mi

Old Skool Banh Mi

$9.50

Classic cold cut Vietnamese Sandwich. Pork loaf, Vietnamese han, head cheese, pork pate

K-BBQ Banh Mi

$12.95

Korean marinated beef bbq + kimchi

Lokal Dac Biet Banh Mi

$14.50

Pork loaf, Vietnamese ham, head cheese, bbq pork, pork floss, pork pate, fried shallots

Al Pastor Banh Mi Banh Mi

$12.50

Al pastor, pineapple, roasted salsa onions

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$11.95

Grilled chicken, garlic sambal

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$12.50

BBQ pork, pork pate

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$11.95

Fried lemongrass tofu, mushroom spread, fried shallots

NAM Banh Mi

$11.95

Grilled mushroom, mushroom pate, garlic sambal

Not Turkey Banh Mi

$11.95

Vegan turkey, mushroom spread

Sandwiches

Cubano

$11.95

Ham, shredded pork, pickled cucumber, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mujstard on brioche

Italian Job

$12.50

Ham, genoa salami, mortadella, cappicola, sliced pepperoncini, provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, on toasted rustic ciabatta

Chipotle Chicken

$9.95

Spicy chipotle chicken, Colby jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, aioli sauce, on toasted rustic sourdough

Chimichurri Steak

$12.95

Steak, chimichurri sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, aioli on toasted rustic ciabatta

Chicken Ranch

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto, ranch, and provolone on toasted rustic ciabatta

Turkey Pesto

$10.95

Turkey, mozzarella, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, mayo, on toasted rustic ciabatta

The Jungle

$11.95

Spicy salsalito turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, mayo, yellow & dijon mustard on toasted rustic sourdough

TBLT

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard ad cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Provolone, mozarella, cheddar cheese, butter, mayo on toasted rustic sourdough

Albacore Tuna Melt

$11.95

Albacore tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough

Cauliflower Arugula

$11.95

Grilled cauliflower, sundried tomato, arugula, chimichurri sauce on toasted rustic ciabatta

Mushroom Chimi

$11.95

Grilled mushroom, chimichurri sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato on toasted rustic ciabatta

Avo-TLT

$12.50

Tempeh, avocado, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, on toasted rustic sourdough

Tempeh Jungle

$12.95

Tempeh, vegan turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, vegan mayo, dijon mustard on toasted rustic sourdough

Burgers

Vernon

$4.75

Beef patties, american cheese, pickels, house sauce on brioche buns

Lincoln

$6.95

Quarter pounder patties, american cheese, house sauce, grilled onions on brioche buns

The OG

$7.95

Quarter pounder patties, american cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Quarter punder patties, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, arugula on brioche buns

Backyard BBQ

$11.95

Quarter pounder patties, american cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, bbq sauce, on brioche bun

Hangover

$9.50

Beef patty, american cheese, fried egg, Go hot sauce, daikon pickle, kimchi on brioce bun

Good Burger

$9.95

Impossible patties, vegan cheese, letuce, tomato, onion, on vegan pretzel bun

Venice

$11.95

Double impossible patties, vegan cheese, avocado, nacho chips, bbq sauce, vegan pretzel bun

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.50

K-Pop Fries

$9.95

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$7.95

Arugula Salad

$5.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.95

Clam Chowder Soup

$5.95

Kettle Chips

$1.95

Breakfast

Classic

$7.95

2 Eggs (sunny or scrambled), breakfast potatoes, toast

Hot Cakes

$7.50

Almond Banana Pancakes

$8.95

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$9.95

French Toast

$8.50

Churro French Toast

$9.50

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Egg, mexican crema, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, potatoes, red bell peppers, flour tortilla. Side of salsa roja

The Rustic

$10.95

Bacon, fried egg, arugula, parmesan cheese, sundried tomatoes, and pesto on toasted rustic sourdough

Scrambler

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with ham, bacon, cheese, red bell pepper, and onions. Comes with breakfast potatoes or Arugula and toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Toasted rustic sourdough, avocado, pickled red onion

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sunrise

$4.50

Eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted rustic ciabatta or sourdough

BAE

$7.95

Bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough

Protein

$8.95

Turkey, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough

Banh Mi Breakfast

$8.95

Vietnamese ham, eggs, pork pate

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Morning After

$6.50

Soft scrambled egg, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, grilled onions, mayo, on brioche bun

Croissant Breakfast

$7.50

Scrambled egg, grilled onion, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, on croissant

Good Brekkie

$9.50

Not turkey, tofu egg, vegan cheese, vegan ,mayo, on toasted rustic sourdough

Banh Mi Trung

$9.95

Tofu egg, not turkey, mushroom spread

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Twist

$5.00

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$4.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Pain au Chocolate

$4.50

Ricotta Cake Slice GF

$5.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$4.00

GF Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Cherry Cheese Danish

$5.00

Chocolatey Chunk Cookie

$5.00

GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Shortbread Holiday Cookie

$5.50

GF Donut

$5.00

Drinks

Espresso

Caffe Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.75

Americano

$3.95

Espresso (Double)

$2.95

House Drip Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.75

Cold Crew Coffee

$4.75

Orleans Iced Coffee

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Cold Brew Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95

Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Iced Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

Ice Blended & Boba

Mocha Ice Blended

$5.50

Green Tea Ice Blended

$5.50

Horchata Ice Blended

$5.50

Taro Slush Boba

$5.50

Thai Tea Boba

$5.00

Milk Tea Boba

$5.00

Jasmine Tea Boba

$4.45

Fresh Fruit Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95Out of stock

Avocado Coffee Smoothie

$6.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.25

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Pelegrino

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.00

Smart Water

$1.75

Beer

Hayabusa Lager Can

$6.00

June Shine Grapefruit Can

$5.95

Wine

Soju Korean Wine

$7.95

Soju Peach Korean Wine

$7.95

Soju Strawberry Korean Wine

$7.95

JetWay White Wine

$7.95

JetWay Rose

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lokal Sandwich Shop is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant serving only quality ingredients pairing with friendly services. We specialize in Banh Mi sandwiches along with other creatively crafted dishes on the menu. We care about our food and take pride in serving our customers only our best, from Artisan hand shaped bread to Locally roasted coffee all were served with full of love. ​ We are passionate to share our culinary journey one neighborhood at a time.

Website

Location

701 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

