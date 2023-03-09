Lokal Sandwich Shop + Burger Bar

Restaurant info

Lokal Sandwich Shop is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant serving only quality ingredients pairing with friendly services. We specialize in Banh Mi sandwiches along with other creatively crafted dishes on the menu. We care about our food and take pride in serving our customers only our best, from Artisan hand shaped bread to Locally roasted coffee all were served with full of love. ​ We are passionate to share our culinary journey one neighborhood at a time.

