LoKal Coconut Grove

3190 Commodore Plaza

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Popular Items

The LoKal
The Classic
Frita By Kush

Donations

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.
$1

$1

$1.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

$5

$5

$5.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

$20

$20

$20.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

Bites

Chips & Salsa

$7.00
Florida Alligator Strips

Florida Alligator Strips

$16.00

Fried Alligator, Old Bay, Creamy Garlic, Cocktail Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Pickles served on a bed of dry slaw, served with a side of Bang Bang sauce.

Grilled Cheese Con Sopa de Tomate

$13.00

Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Rye Bread. Served w/Homemade Hot Tomato Soup For Dipping

Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Basil, Danish Blue Cheese, LoKal Vinaigrette

Homestead Guacamole

$15.00

Onions, Cilantro, Pickled Relish, Lime, Salsa, Tortilla Chips

New Mexico Chili

New Mexico Chili

$10.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, White Onions, Tortilla Chips

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00

Smoked Scottish Salmon, Tortilla Chips, Jalapeños, Tabasco

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Burgers

Frita By Kush

Frita By Kush

$18.00

[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US] Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce

Juan's Fidy-Fidy

$17.00Out of stock

Burger Made From 50% Florida Beef - 50% Bacon, Jack Cheese, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Smoked Bacon, Mayonnaise **Burger cannot be prepared rare or medium rare **

Miami Blues

$17.00

Grass-Fed Patty, Danish Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onions, Bacon, Ketchup

Miami Heat

$17.00

Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Spicy Mayonnaise, Sriracha

My Childhood Dream

$17.00Out of stock

4oz Burger Patty, American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Seared Glazed Donut

Ronald's Better Half

$18.00

Two 4oz Beef Patties, American Cheese, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup

Royale With Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Jack Cheese, Canadian Bacon, White Onions, BBQ Sauce

The Classic

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise

The LoKal

$17.00

Grass-Fed Patty, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions, Arugula, Avocado, Honey Mustard

Sandwiches n More

Crispy shrimp, dry slaw, red onions, cilantro and bang bang sauce.

Chef's Turkey Burger

$16.00

Jack Cheese, Arugula, White Onions, LoKal Sauce, Challah Bun

Chick Chop Sandwich

$17.00

Cage-Free Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onions, Avocado, Honey Mustard, Honey Whole Wheat Bun

Chicken Bahn Mi

$17.00

Chimichurri Marinated Chicken, Pickled Mixed Daikon Radish, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Mayonnaise, Challah Bun

Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken, Jack Cheese, Slaw, BBQ-Sriracha Sauce

Mama Bear's Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Crispy Cage-Free Chicken, Belgian Waffles, Bacon, Powdered Sugar, Sriracha Maple Syrup

Pan Con Bistec

$17.00

Shredded Beef, Lime, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Potato Stix, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Challah Bun

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Avocado, Arugula, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Cilantro, Lemon Aioli. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Pink Tacos

$15.00

Crispy shrimp served with dry slaw, red onions, cilantro and bang bang sauce on soft tortilla shells. Served with chips on the side.

Priscilla's Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

White Albacore Tuna, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Gherkins, Arugula, Tomato, Kosher Mustard, Rye Bread

Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Salads

The Lokal Salad

The Lokal Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Bacon, Tomatoes, Croutons, Avocado, Green Peas, Cucumbers, Swiss Cheese

The Miami Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Maytag Blue Cheese

Whole Leaf Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Whole Romaine Leaves, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Whole Leaf Caesar w/ Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp, Whole Romaine Leaves, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Spider's Tuna Salad

$16.00

White Albacore Tuna, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Avocados, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Cucumbers, Bacon, Peas, Parmesan, Swiss Cheese, Blue Cheese, LoKal Vinaigrette

West Grove BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken, Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Garlic

Veggie Corner

Vegan Jambalaya

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Chick’n & Chorizo Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce

Cauliflower Wedge Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cajun Cauliflower, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Crispy Onions, Tomato, Creamy Garlic, Sriracha, Honey Whole Wheat Bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Beets-Prunes-Oat Bran-Brown Rice Patty, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, White Onions, Mayonnaise, French’s Mustard, Honey Whole Wheat Bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Veggies From The Farm

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Cauliflower Mash, Cous Cous, Chimichurri Cauliflower Bites

Mushroom Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Tomatoes

$14.00Out of stock

Kid's

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

5050 Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Roasted Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.00

Peppers/Shrooms

$6.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes

$6.00

Basil, LoKal Vinaigrette

Brown Rice

$6.00

Peggy's Slaw

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, LoKal Vinaigrette

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Homemade Cesar Dressing

Dessert

Kush Brownie Sundae

$12.00
LoKal Key Lime Pie

LoKal Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Award winning pie made in-house. Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream

Mami's Puerto Rican Tres Leches

$10.00Out of stock

Berries, Bananas, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00

*24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.

Doggy Menu

Chichi Get The Meatloaf

$5.00

Homemade Meatloaf w/Egg, Tomato Puree

Yeyo's Chicken & Rice

$5.00

Grilled Florida Chicken, Brown Rice, Carrots, Peas

Chew-Gars

$6.00

Edible "Cigar" for your four legged friend.

Kushaccino

$6.00

Beverages

Mexican Orange Fanta

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Diet Coke (Glass Bottle)

$4.00Out of stock

8 oz glass bottle Diet Coke

Apple Juice

$5.00

Liquid Death (Canned Water)

$5.00

Liquid Death (Sparkling Water)

$5.00

CBD Water

$9.00

Homemade Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Radiate Kombucha

$8.00

Panther Cold Brew

$8.00

MENU BEERS

Athletic Brewing NA

$7.00

Lagunitas NIPA

$7.00

Tank La Playita

$9.00

Unbranded Hialeah Light

$10.00

Tripping Animals No Mames

$11.00

Ology Sensory Overload

$11.00

Green Bench Skyway

$11.00

Wynwood Father Francisco

$10.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$10.00Out of stock

NATURAL WINES GLASS

GLS No Es Pituko Chard

$13.00

GLS Barig Orange

$14.00

GLS Christina

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Love Rose

$15.00

GLS Uivo PET NAT

$15.00

GLS Gaspard Pinot Noir

$14.00Out of stock

GLS La Patience Merlot

$13.00

NATURAL WINE BOTTLES

BTL Broc Love Rose

$47.00

BTL Uivo PET NAT

$47.00

BTL La Patience Merlot

$41.00

BTL Gaspard Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Barig Orange

$44.00

BTL Christina

$44.00

BTL No es Pituko Chard

$41.00

Retail

Vintage Matches

$1.00

Pique Hot Sauce

$10.00

Old Kush Seasoning

$8.00

K Kush Lighter

$5.00

Dade County Kush Hat

$20.00

Kush Beanie

$18.00

K Kush Trucker Hat

$30.00

Kush Bucket Hat

$30.00

Legalize Kush Trucker Hat

$30.00

K.U.S.H. Tee

$25.00

Kush Camo Shirt

$25.00

You Had Me At Kush Tee

$25.00

Lokal Tee

$20.00

Lokal Emp Tee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Bringing sustainability & locally sourced burgers & beers paired with an industrial, raw edginess!

Location

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

