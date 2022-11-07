Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

LOKANTA PLEASANTON

1,625 Reviews

$$

443 Main st

Pleasanton, CA 94566

GYRO WRAP
CHICKEN KEBAB COMBO PLATE
CHICKEN PITTA WRAP

MEZES

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

Served with cocktail sauce

DOLMA

DOLMA

$14.00

Grape leaf, rice, pine nuts, currants and mint yogurt sauce

FLAMING CHEESE
$17.00

FLAMING CHEESE

$17.00

Halloumi cheese, pear, tomato and brandy

MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)
$14.00

MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)

$14.00

Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs, feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$14.00

Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta cheese

HALIKARNAS KARIDES
$19.00

HALIKARNAS KARIDES

$19.00

Prawns, ouzo liquor, tomato and feta cheese

GRILLED OCTOPUS
$22.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$22.00

Octopus, celery, garbanzo bean, parsley and lemon vinaigrette dressing

KOFTE (TURKISH MEATBALLS)
$16.00

KOFTE (TURKISH MEATBALLS)

$16.00

Turkish beef meatballs with fresh tomato sauce

GREEK DIP TRIO
$18.00

GREEK DIP TRIO

$18.00

Humus + Tzatziki + Babaganoush and choice of pitta bread or lavash chips

HUMUS

HUMUS

$12.00

Garbanzo bean, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, herbs and pitta bread

TZATZIKI

TZATZIKI

$12.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, mint, garlic, fresh dill . Comes with choice of pitta bread or lavash chips

BABAGANOUSH

BABAGANOUSH

$12.00

Fire roasted eggplant, Greek yogurt, garlic, onion, herbs and pitta bread - VG

SALADS & SOUPS

SOUP

SOUP

$12.00
GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$16.00

Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing

BEETS SALAD

BEETS SALAD

$16.00

Braised beets, arugula, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese and pomegranate dressing

SPRING MIX SALAD
$14.00

SPRING MIX SALAD

$14.00

Spring Mix, tomato, carrot, gorgonzola cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

KEBABS

CHICKEN KEBAB COMBO PLATE
$20.00

CHICKEN KEBAB COMBO PLATE

$20.00

Chicken kebab, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce

LAMB KEBAB COMBO PLATE
$22.00

LAMB KEBAB COMBO PLATE

$22.00

Lamb tender kebab, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce

MIX KEBAB COMBO PLATE
$31.00

MIX KEBAB COMBO PLATE

$31.00

Chicken kebab + Lamb tender kebab , rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce

LAMB TENDER SKEWER
$11.00

$11.00

One Lamb skewer comes with chimichurri sauce

CHICKEN TENDER SKEWER
$9.00

$9.00

One chicken skewer comes with chimichurri sauce

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

TALAS

TALAS

$28.00

Filo dough, chicken breast, vegetables, asiago cheese, currants, green apple and coconut curry sauce

MUSAKKA

MUSAKKA

$29.00

Eggplant, potatoes, ground beef, béchamel sauce and tomato sauce

PAELLA

PAELLA

$34.00

Mussels, chicken tender, prawns, lingiuca sausage, bell pepper, green peas, Fresh tomato, bomba rice with saffron

SHORT RIBS

SHORT RIBS

$38.00

Over mushroom & parmesan cheese Risotto

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$21.00

Caramelized onion, tomato, butter lettuce and roasted potatoes Choice of Feta Cheese or Cheddar Cheese

LINGUINE W/PRAWNS
$29.00

LINGUINE W/PRAWNS

$29.00

Prawns, Asparagus, spinach, sun dried tomato ,basil, garlic, parmesan and E.V.O.O.

IMAM BAYILDI

IMAM BAYILDI

$24.00

Caramelized onion ,red and green bell pepper stuffed Italian eggplant over rice pilaf and tomato sauce

SALMON

SALMON

$32.00

Pan Seared Salmon over creamy parsnip puree, lentil , Cherry tomato, baby Carrots and finished with pomegranate reduction

BRANZINO

BRANZINO

$39.00

Pan seared filets of Branzino, brussel sprouts, baby potatoes, berry capers and white wine lemon sauce.

STUFFED CHICKEN
$31.00

STUFFED CHICKEN

$31.00

With prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, marsala wine sauce, mushroom, mashed potato and sautéed spinach.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Comes with choice of roasted potato, cup of soup or house salad
CHICKEN PITTA WRAP
$20.00

CHICKEN PITTA WRAP

$20.00

Butter lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, caramelized onion, basil pesto aioli

SALMON SANDWICH
$22.00

SALMON SANDWICH

$22.00

Arugula, tomato and tartar sauce

GYRO WRAP

GYRO WRAP

$20.00

Red onion, butter lettuce, tomato and sweet paprika yogurt sauce

MELITZANO SANDWICH
$19.00

$19.00

Baked eggplant, fresh mozarella, arugula and basil pesto sauce

SIDES

MINI TZATZIKI
$4.00

$4.00

MINI HUMUS

$4.00

MINI BABAGANOUSH
$4.00

$4.00

RICE PILAF

$6.00

jasmine rice with chickpeas

ROASTED POTATOES
$6.00

$6.00

MASHED POTATO
$6.00

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES
$8.00

$8.00

PITTA BREAD

$3.50

MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

OLIVES & FETA
$8.00

$8.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES
$8.00

$8.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$8.00

$8.00

With gorgonzola cheese and balsamic glaze

SAUTEED SPINACH
$7.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$7.00

VEGGIE STICKS
$4.00

$4.00

LAVASH CHIPS
$3.50

$3.50

HOUSE MADE BREAD
$3.00

$3.00

DIPPING SAUCE

$12.00

14oz house made Kalamata Olives & Roasted garlic dipping sauce

PRAWN SKEWER

$12.00

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$12.00

Homemade Baklava with pistachio

CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.00

$12.00

With raspberry sauce. *made by @lamooncakes_