- Home
- /
- Pleasanton
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- LOKANTA PLEASANTON
LOKANTA PLEASANTON
1,625 Reviews
$$
443 Main st
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
MEZES
CALAMARI
Served with cocktail sauce
DOLMA
Grape leaf, rice, pine nuts, currants and mint yogurt sauce
FLAMING CHEESE
Halloumi cheese, pear, tomato and brandy
MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)
Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs, feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce
SPANAKOPITA
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta cheese
HALIKARNAS KARIDES
Prawns, ouzo liquor, tomato and feta cheese
GRILLED OCTOPUS
Octopus, celery, garbanzo bean, parsley and lemon vinaigrette dressing
KOFTE (TURKISH MEATBALLS)
Turkish beef meatballs with fresh tomato sauce
GREEK DIP TRIO
Humus + Tzatziki + Babaganoush and choice of pitta bread or lavash chips
HUMUS
Garbanzo bean, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, herbs and pitta bread
TZATZIKI
Greek yogurt, cucumber, mint, garlic, fresh dill . Comes with choice of pitta bread or lavash chips
BABAGANOUSH
Fire roasted eggplant, Greek yogurt, garlic, onion, herbs and pitta bread - VG
SALADS & SOUPS
SOUP
GREEK SALAD
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
BEETS SALAD
Braised beets, arugula, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese and pomegranate dressing
SPRING MIX SALAD
Spring Mix, tomato, carrot, gorgonzola cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
KEBABS
CHICKEN KEBAB COMBO PLATE
Chicken kebab, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce
LAMB KEBAB COMBO PLATE
Lamb tender kebab, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce
MIX KEBAB COMBO PLATE
Chicken kebab + Lamb tender kebab , rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce
LAMB TENDER SKEWER
One Lamb skewer comes with chimichurri sauce
CHICKEN TENDER SKEWER
One chicken skewer comes with chimichurri sauce
HOUSE SPECIALITIES
TALAS
Filo dough, chicken breast, vegetables, asiago cheese, currants, green apple and coconut curry sauce
MUSAKKA
Eggplant, potatoes, ground beef, béchamel sauce and tomato sauce
PAELLA
Mussels, chicken tender, prawns, lingiuca sausage, bell pepper, green peas, Fresh tomato, bomba rice with saffron
SHORT RIBS
Over mushroom & parmesan cheese Risotto
LAMB BURGER
Caramelized onion, tomato, butter lettuce and roasted potatoes Choice of Feta Cheese or Cheddar Cheese
LINGUINE W/PRAWNS
Prawns, Asparagus, spinach, sun dried tomato ,basil, garlic, parmesan and E.V.O.O.
IMAM BAYILDI
Caramelized onion ,red and green bell pepper stuffed Italian eggplant over rice pilaf and tomato sauce
SALMON
Pan Seared Salmon over creamy parsnip puree, lentil , Cherry tomato, baby Carrots and finished with pomegranate reduction
BRANZINO
Pan seared filets of Branzino, brussel sprouts, baby potatoes, berry capers and white wine lemon sauce.
STUFFED CHICKEN
With prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, marsala wine sauce, mushroom, mashed potato and sautéed spinach.
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
CHICKEN PITTA WRAP
Butter lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, caramelized onion, basil pesto aioli
SALMON SANDWICH
Arugula, tomato and tartar sauce
GYRO WRAP
Red onion, butter lettuce, tomato and sweet paprika yogurt sauce
MELITZANO SANDWICH
Baked eggplant, fresh mozarella, arugula and basil pesto sauce
SIDES
MINI TZATZIKI
MINI HUMUS
MINI BABAGANOUSH
RICE PILAF
jasmine rice with chickpeas
ROASTED POTATOES
MASHED POTATO
FRENCH FRIES
PITTA BREAD
MAC & CHEESE
OLIVES & FETA
SAUTEED VEGGIES
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
With gorgonzola cheese and balsamic glaze
SAUTEED SPINACH
VEGGIE STICKS
LAVASH CHIPS
HOUSE MADE BREAD
DIPPING SAUCE
14oz house made Kalamata Olives & Roasted garlic dipping sauce