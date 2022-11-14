Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

LoKey Cafe 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102

Spokane, WA 99201

Popular Items

Nearly Winter Latte
Avocado Toast (*This item does not have a nutrition breakdown)
Iced Latte

Hot Coffee Drinks

Americano

$4.00+

Bulletproof Coffee

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.25+

Office Coffee

$25.00

Need coffee for a group? This is 94 oz. of drip coffee that will serve about 12 people. Comes with cups, lids, stir sticks, sweetener, and cream.

Steamer

$3.00+

Iced Coffee Drinks

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Tiki Breeze

$4.50+

Refreshing, clean energy. Just choose your color and add a flavor or two, if you'd like.

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Drink Specials

Golden Key Americano

$4.00+

Hot or iced, this americano holds the key to your heart with white chocolate, honey, cinnamon, and a splash of cream.

Rose Hill

$5.00+

A lovely spring latte with rose, lavender, vanilla, and a fresh lemon peel. Just like walking through Rose Hill on a sunny day.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.00+

Nearly Winter Latte

$5.00+

We're nearly there; it's almost winter. But not quite. Warm up (or cool off) with the perfect balance of toasted marshmallow and peppermint.

Lavender Shortbread Latte

$5.00+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Hot Tea

Revival Tea

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Iced Tea

Revival Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Bottle/Can Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lacroix

$1.50

Strawberry Liquid IV

$2.50

Lemon Lime Liquid IV

$2.50

Tangerine Liquid IV

$2.50

Grab and Go

Fresh Fruit Bowl (81 kcal, 1g Protein, 1g Fat, 16g Net Carbs)

$7.00

This is a heaping bowl of fresh strawberries, blueberries, clementine oranges, kiwi, and dragon fruit. Gluten-free, dairy-free.

Vanilla Chia Pudding (247 kcal, 7g Protein, 18g Fat, 8g Net Carbs)

$6.00

Vanilla chia pudding made with almond milk and topped with strawberries, and sliced almonds. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding (310kcal, 10g Protein, 21g Fat, 10g Net Carbs)

$6.00Out of stock

This delectable dark chocolate chia pudding is made with almond milk and topped with cocoa nibs. Perfect for that afternoon sweet tooth you don't need to feel guilty for. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Berries and Gluten-Free Granola ( 251kcal, 5g Protein, 10g Fat, 38g Net Carbs)

$6.00

Greek yogurt lightly sweetened with agave and topped with berries and grain-free granola. Gluten-free.

Pistachios (110 kcal, 4g Protein, 9g Fat, 3g Net Carbs

$1.50

Almonds (250 kcal, 9g Protein, 21g Fat, 4g Net Carbs

$1.50

Cliff Bar

$1.50

Hot Food

Avocado Toast (*This item does not have a nutrition breakdown)

$8.00

A whole avocado, smashed and served on a slice of sourdough, topped with pickled red onion, hemp hearts and Sriracha (if you're feeling spicy). *Please note: this item does not have a nutrition breakdown.

Ham, Onion, and Gruyere Frittata (301 kcal, 18g Protein, 21g Fat, 5g NetCarbs)

$5.00Out of stock

It's a quiche without the crust! This breakfast pie is full of yummy diced ham, onion, and gruyere.

Salads

Cobb Salad with Avocado (641 kcal, 40g Protein, 47g Fat, 8g Net Carbs)

$14.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with, bacon, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, sharp cheddar cheese and a hardboiled egg. We recommend our house made Creamy Garlic Dijon dressing to finish it off. *Salads are made fresh each morning. Modifications are not available unless scheduled 24 hours in advance.

Crunchy Thai Salad (239 kcal, 10g Protein, 11g Fat, 24g Net Carbs)

$12.00Out of stock

The crunch of this salad comes from chard, napa cabbage, red cabbage, sliced red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and crushed peanuts. You'll love the sweetness of fresh sliced mango that sits on top. Pair this salad with our housemade Thai Peanut dressing. Looking for a little more protein? Just add a side of chicken! *Salads are made fresh each morning. Modifications are not available unless scheduled 24 hours in advance.

A La Carte

Chicken Breast (83 kcal, 16g Protein2g Fat, 0g Net Carbs)

$2.00

A side of juicy chicken breast.

Avocado (160 kcal, 2g Protein, 15g Fat, 2g Net Carbs)

$1.25

It's beautifully ripe avocado. Want it smashed instead of sliced? Just let us know, we got you.

Thai Peanut Dressing (181 kcal, 7g Protein, 12g Fat, 13g Net Carbs)

$1.50

We love this on our Crunchy Thai Salad but it also goes well with a veggie bowl!

Creamy Garlic Dijon Dressing (249 kcal, 1g Protein, 27g Fat, 2g Net Carbs)

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg (78 kcal, 6g Protein, 5g Fat, .5g Net Carbs)

$1.00

Gluten Free Granola (130 kcal, 3g Protein, 6g Fat, 17g Net Carbs)

$0.50

Baked Goods

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$5.00

Chocolate Donut (Keto Friendly)

$5.25

Churro Donut (Keto Friendly)

$5.25

Birthday Cake Donut (Keto Friendly)

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Donut (Keto Friendly)

$5.25

Coffee Cake (Keto Friendly)

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00

Cheddar Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Crunchy Thai Wrap

$11.00

It's our signature Crunchy Thai salad served wrapped up in a chickpea cilantro wrap with a side of peanut sauce! Yum!

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast sandwich on a toasted bagel of your choice with egg and cheddar cheese.

Stickers

Loser Circle Sticker

$1.00

Sludge LoKey Sticker

$1.00

Pink Bruce Sticker

$1.00

LoKey T Shirts

$26.00

Bruce Magnet

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee for regular ass people!

Website

Location

903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

