LoKey Cafe 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102

Crunchy Thai Salad (239 kcal, 10g Protein, 11g Fat, 24g Net Carbs)

$12.00 Out of stock

The crunch of this salad comes from chard, napa cabbage, red cabbage, sliced red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and crushed peanuts. You'll love the sweetness of fresh sliced mango that sits on top. Pair this salad with our housemade Thai Peanut dressing. Looking for a little more protein? Just add a side of chicken! *Salads are made fresh each morning. Modifications are not available unless scheduled 24 hours in advance.