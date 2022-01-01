Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA E. Commercial blvd

1,048 Reviews

$$

2826 East Commercial Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Order Again

Appetizers & Side

Lokos Guak & Salsa

$18.00

Lokos Guak

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Trio de Salsas

$7.00

Elote

$8.50

Esquite

$8.50

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Queso Frito

$11.00

Lokos Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Quinoa & Tofu Salad

$10.00

Fresh Sandia Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Ceviche Vegan

$10.00

Ceviche Del Mar

$13.00

Black Soup

$7.50

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

White Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Refried Black Beans

$5.00

Side of Crema Mexicana

$2.50

Side Salsa For Chips

$3.50

Tortillas Side

$2.00

Basket Of Chips

$3.00

Black Beans (Whole)

$5.00

Chips & Pico

$7.00

5.5oz Habanero

$10.00

Lokos Takos

Pollo Taco

$5.50

Steak Taco

$5.50

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Cochinita Taco

$5.50

Barbacoa Taco

$6.50

Hongos Taco

$5.50

Quinoa Taco

$5.50

Rajas Taco

$5.50

Fish Taco

$5.50

Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Lobster Taco

$9.50

Octopus Taco

$8.50

Burritos

No Meat Burrito

$10.00

Pollo Burrito

$15.50

Steak Burrito

$15.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$16.50

Al Pastor Burrito

$15.50

Carnitas Burrito

$15.50

Hongos Burrito

$15.50

Quinoa Burrito

$15.50

Rajas Burrito

$15.50

Shrimp Burrito

$17.50

Fish Burrito

$15.50

Bowls

No Meat Bowl

$10.00

Pollo Bowl

$15.50

Steak Bowl

$15.50

Al Pastor Bowl

$15.50

Carnitas Bowl

$15.50

Barbacoa Bowl

$16.50

Hongos Bowl

$15.50

Quinoa Bowl

$15.50

Rajas Bowl

$15.50

Shrimp Bowl

$17.50

Fish Bowl

$15.50

Quesadillas

No Meat Quesadilla

$9.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$14.50

Steak Quesadilla

$14.50

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$14.50

Hongos Quesadilla

$14.50

Rajas Quesadilla

$14.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.50

Lobster Quesadilla

$18.50

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$15.50

Dulces

Churros

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Lokomisu

$9.00

Hisbiscus Cheesecake

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Port Wine

$12.00

Beers

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

DOS XX

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Buddha-Floridian

$6.00

Micheladas

Lokos Michelada

$9.00

Lokos Chelada

$9.00

Sangrias & More

Margarita

$13.00

Hisbiscus Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Rita

$14.00

Margarita Special

$14.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Shot El Guitarron

$7.00

Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Vodka

$9.00

Magarita Pitcher

$130.00

Bloody Paloma

$13.00

Luccá Special Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Soda

$8.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Jarritos

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Perrier

$4.50

Still Water

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Cafe con Leche

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.50

Americano

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Choco-Grandma

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Orange juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Hisbiscus Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Horchata

$5.00

Cranberrie Juice

$4.00

Pinneaple Juice

$4.00

Agua Jamaica

$4.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.00

Jalapeño Lemonade

$6.00

Pear Juice

$4.50

Wine

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Rose

$8.00

GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Canyon Road Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Bogle Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Storypoint Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Unconditional Pinot Noir

$11.00

Sterling Vintner's Merlot

$11.00

GLS Tinto Negro Malbec

$11.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Canyon Road Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Chateau Souverain Cabernet S

$9.00

GLS Boadside Cabernet

$11.00

CORK FEE

$30.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Wycliff Brut Rose

$20.00

BTL Billecart Salmon, Brut NV

$95.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Bogle Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Chateu Montelena Chardonnay

$84.00

BTL Storypoint Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Unconditional Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Sterling Vintner's Collection Merlot

$33.00

BTL TintoNegro Malbec

$33.00Out of stock

BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Canyon Road Cabernet S.

$22.00

BTL Broadside Cabernet

$29.00

BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet

$57.00

BTL Chateau Souverain Cabernet

$25.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2826 East Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

