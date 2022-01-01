Lola imageView gallery

Lola

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Murphy Road

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Carajillo

$12.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00

Hierbas Ibisencas

$12.00

Manzana

$13.00

Lola Martini #2

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Reverse Manhattan

$14.00

Ace Of Cups

$16.00

Americano Cocktail

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Old Cuban

$12.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Spirits

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forester 1870

$16.00

Old Forester 1897

$16.00

Old Forester 1910

$17.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Old Forester Birthday 1oz

$25.00

Old Forester Birthday 2oz

$50.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Widow Jane 10y

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Lustau Sp. Reserve

$9.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$13.00

Hendrix

$13.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bas Armagnac 25y

$19.00

Forthave Amaro

$16.00

Forthave Apertivo

$14.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Quinta Do Tedo Port

$12.00

Matuselem Classico 10y

$9.00

Matuselem Plantino

$9.00

Bruich Port Charlotte Isley Barley

$19.00

Loch Lomand

$17.00

Ballantine's

$10.00

Cream Sherry

$12.00

Drysack

$10.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Azteca Azul

$9.00

Mal Bien Mezcal

$14.00

Lo Fi Verm.

$8.00

Padro Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Padro White Vermouth

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Titos

$10.00

Wine

Agarena Brut Cava

$11.00

Goulart Reserva

$15.00

Agarena Brut Cava NV

$44.00

E. Barnaut Grand Cru NV

$160.00

Raventos i Blanc NV

$68.00

Raventos i Blanc Rose 2018

$74.00

Recaredo Terrers Brut Nature Gran Reserva 2014

$110.00

Lenoble Grower's Champagne

$150.00

Goulart Reserva

$60.00

Manager's Selection White

$15.00

GL Mer White Blend

$14.00

GL Viura White

$13.00

Dandelion Albarino

$80.00

Emilio Moro Polvorete

$65.00

Face Mer White

$56.00

Justin Girardin Vire Classe

$76.00

Manager's Select White

$60.00

Sivi Pinot (Orange)

$56.00Out of stock

Viura

$52.00

Domain Yves Chardonnay

$56.00

Txakoli

$58.00

Gibault Sauv Blanc

$60.00

GL Capezzana

$14.00

GL Manager's Selection Red

$16.00

GL Vino de Montana

$14.00

GL Vivir Sin Dormir

$12.00

Biserno, Insoglio

$95.00

Capezzana

$56.00

Castello di Neive

$120.00

Chateau cap de Loustea

$85.00

I Pini

$84.00

II Poggione Rosso 2020

$76.00

Manager's Select Red

$64.00

Moillard Red Burgundy

$72.00

Muriel Gran Reserva 2012

$85.00

Numanthia

$140.00Out of stock

Pecina Reserva

$98.00

Petalos del Bierzo

$78.00

PSI Dominio de Pingus

$120.00

Scala Dei Priorat

$110.00

St. Joseph

$76.00

Vivir Sin Dormir

$48.00

Vizar 2009

$70.00

Vino de Montana

$56.00

Cavallotto Barolo Briccho Boschis 2013

$220.00

Chateau Pontet Canet 2013

$420.00

Flor de Pingus 2016

$310.00

II Poggione Brunello 2014

$210.00

Numanthia Termanthia 2013

$420.00

Baron Rose

$12.00

Baron Rose

$48.00

Moscato d'Asti

$10.00

Muscat

$12.00

Tokaji

$15.00

Beer

Estrella

$6.00

Flying Embers

$7.00

Hazy Snake IPA

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Mocktail Ginger Lime

$7.00

Mocktail Lavender Lemon

$7.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Mocktail - Apertivo Spritz

$9.00

Mocktail Cucumber Mint

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

HH Cosmo

$9.00

HH Gin & Tonic

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4401 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Lola image

Similar restaurants in your area

McCabe Pub, Inc.
orange star4.3 • 666
4410 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park
orange star4.5 • 483
4500 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Local Taco - Sylvan Park
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Murphy Road Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Black Dynasty Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40 Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Sylvan Supply
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Charlotte Ave #D120 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

McCabe Pub, Inc.
orange star4.3 • 666
4410 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park
orange star4.5 • 483
4500 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
Lockeland Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sylvan Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston