Signature Drinks

Alley Oop

$4.70+

Sea Salt Caramel + Vanilla + White Chocolate

White Kitty

$4.70+

Caramel + Vanilla

Golden Bean

$4.70+

Brown Sugar + Honey + Cinnamon Powder

Moosetracks

$4.70+

Chocolate + Peanut Butter + Vanilla

Moonpie High - CHO+MAR

$4.70+

Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow

Remedy

$4.70+

Honey + Lavender

Irish Spider Monkey

$4.70+

White Chocolate + Irish Cream + 6 Espresso Shots

Fan Favorites

Latté

$4.70+
Bean Freeze

$5.20+
Milk Shake

$7.00+

Energy

Lotus Energy

$5.00+
AK Redbull

$6.00+

Lemonades

Classic Lemonade

$3.50+
Electric Lemonade

$5.50+
Lemonade Whip

$5.00+
Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50+

Classics

Americano

$3.00+
Breve

$4.70+
Cold Brew

$5.50+
Brewed Coffee

$2.50+
Capuccino

$4.00+
Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+
Espresso Doppio

$3.25
Espresso

$2.50
Smoothie

$6.00+
Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+
Cocoa

$4.00+
Italian Soda

$2.50+
Affogato

$4.25

Espresso over icecream

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Teas

Chai Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

$5.00+
London Fog

$3.80+
Black Tea

$3.50+
Green Tea

$5.00+

Kids

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade and flavor

Lemon Whip

$3.00

Ice cream, lemonade, and flavor

Italian Soda

$3.00

Club soda and flavor

Milkshake

$3.00

Ice cream and flavor

Cocoa

$3.00

Steamed milk and flavor

Smoothie

$3.00

Wild berry, mango, strawberry

Food

Blueberry Muffins

$3.50
Gluten Free Muffins

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Scones

$3.50
Kolache

$5.75
Bacon Egg Bites

$4.95
Plain Egg Bites

$4.95
Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50
Pumpkin Muffins

$3.50

Other

Water

$0.00+

Pup Cup

Bag of Beans - 1lb

$16.99