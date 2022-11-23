Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lola Beans Lola Beans

No reviews yet

1105 McDonald Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Brews

Dark Horse

$2.45+

House Blend

$2.45+

Decaf House

$2.45+

Single Origin

$2.45+

Moon Pie

$2.45+

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Hot Latte

Regular Hot Latte

$3.50+

Decaf Hot Latte

$3.50+

Espresso Shot(s)

Regular Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Decaf Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Breve

Regular Breve

$4.50

Decaf Breve

$4.50

Cappuccino

Regular Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

Regular Hot Americano

$2.75+

Decaf Hot Americano

$2.75+

Machiatto

Regular Machiatto

$3.50

Decaf Machiatto

$3.50

Dark Horse Cold Brew

Dark Horse Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Palomino

Nitro Palomino

$5.75

Iced Latte

Regular Iced Latte

$3.50+

Decaf Iced Latte

$3.50+

Americano

Regular Iced Americano

$2.75+

Decaf Iced Americano

$2.75+

Frappe

Regular Frappe

$4.50+

Decaf Frappe

$4.50+

Cream Frappe

$4.50+

AK Red Bull Special

Kenai Colada

$4.75+

Pipeline Punch

$4.75+

Starburst

$4.75+

Summer Soul

$4.75+

Watermelon Sugar High

$4.75+

Moon Walk

$4.75+

Lola Cola

$4.75+

Cotton Candy

$4.75+

Make Your Own

$4.75+

Swaggin' Dragon

$4.75+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Slush

Slush

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa Lola

$3.50+

Hot Double Trouble Cocoa

$3.50+

Hot Marshmallow Cocoa

$3.50+

Hot Peppermint Double Cocoa

$3.50+

Hot Peppermint White Cocoa

$3.50+

Hot Salted Caramel Cocoa

$3.50+

Hot White Cocoa

$3.50+

Custom Hot Chocolate

$2.90+

Steamer

Vanilla Cream Steamer

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice Cream Steamer

$3.50+

Custom Steamer

$2.90+

Hot Black Tea

Hot Black Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

London Fog

$3.75+

Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$1.50+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Flavored Chai Tea Latte

Flavored Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Hot Matcha Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Raspberry Black Tea

Iced Raspberry Black Tea

$3.50+

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.50+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Teas' Tea Ice-steeped Green Tea Cold Brew, Served over Ice

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Flavored Iced Chai Tea Latte

Flavored Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$3.45+

Lola's Hot Latte

Espresso, Milk, Milk Foam, Flavors, Whip Cream

Barcode

$4.00+

Christmas Crack

$4.00+

Coastal Classic

$4.00+

Double Trouble

$4.00+

Blah blah blah

Joyride

$4.00+

Mister Snicker

$4.00+

Moonpie High

$4.00+

Moose Tracks

$4.00+

Smoky Moon

$4.00+

Superfly

$4.00+

White Kitty

$4.00+

The Golden Bean

$4.00+

Hot Apple Pie

$4.00+

Lola's Iced Latte

Barcode

$4.00+

Christmas Crack

$4.00+

Coastal Classic

$4.00+

Double Trouble

$4.00+

Blah blah blah

Joyride

$4.00+

Mister Snicker

$4.00+

Moonpie High

$4.00+

Moose Tracks

$4.00+

Smoky Moon

$4.00+

Superfly

$4.00+

White Kitty

$4.00+

The Golden Bean

$4.00+

Little Pink Cupcake

$4.00+

Granny's Pumpkin Pie

$4.00+

Signature Frappe

Espresso, Milk, Flavors, Frostline. Served Blended and topped with Whip Cream.

Barcode

$5.25+

Christmas Crack

$5.25+

Coastal Classic

$5.25+

Double Trouble

$5.25+

Blah blah blah

Joyride

$5.25+

Mister Snicker

$5.25+

Moonpie High

$5.25+

Moose Tracks

$5.25+

Smoky Moon

$5.25+

Superfly

$5.25+

White Kitty

$5.25+

Monkey Bizness

$5.25+

Serious Monkey Bizness

$5.25+

Who Dat

$5.25+

Dreamsicle

$5.25+

Alabama Worley

$5.25+

Cherry Crush

$5.25+

Blackberry Haze

$5.25+

White Zombie

$5.25+

Lil' Pink Cupcake

$5.25+

Cupid's Choice

$5.25+

Golden Bean

$5.25+

CSB

PLAIN - West Coast Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

BACON- West Coast Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Rembrandt's

Almond Biscotti

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Cheese Danish

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$2.00

Double Chocolate Scone

$2.75

SPEK

Artisinal Sausage Burrito

$6.15

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.95

Artisinal Sausage Biscuit

$4.25

Tasty Donuts

Donut Hole Medley

$2.75

Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.00

Voodoo Chips

$1.00

Smooth Monday Mornings

Wildberry Smoothie Special

$3.50

Strawberry Smoothie Special

$3.50

Mango Smoothie Special

$3.50

Tuesday Tea

Iced Raspberry Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tropical Green Tea

$2.50+

Hot Green Tea

$1.50+

Hot Black Tea

$2.50+

AK Red Bull Special Special

Regular Red Bull

$2.75+

SF Red Bull

$2.75+

SPEK Weekend Biscuits

SPEK Sausage Biscuits

$4.25

COMBO!

Chicken Salad Combo

$8.95

Lolas Hot Latte

Love Struck

$4.00+

Lolas Iced Latte

Love Struck

$4.00+

Bean Freeze

Love Struck

$5.25+

Cream Freeze

Love Struck

$5.25

Dark Horse Cold Brew

Bow & Arrow

$4.50+

AK Redbull

Passion Potion

$4.75+

Retail

Stickers

$1.50

T-Shirt

$16.00

Pot o coffee

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$24.00

LB Mug

$10.00

LB Trucker Hat

$18.00

Employee Hat Price

$10.00

Bag of Beans

$13.75

Hoodie

$30.00

Coffee Airpot

$15.00

Lucky Lola Frappe

Lucky Lola Frappe

$4.25+

Lucky Lola Cream Frappe

CUSTOMER SPECIALS!!!!

Mr Tracy Special

$2.75

Mrs. Lisa Special

$4.50

Mr David Special

$3.00

Casey Special

$7.00

Ms Karin Special

$4.70

The Brian Special

$9.50

The Jameson Special

$4.45

The Cindy Special

$4.50

Ms Rachel Special

$5.00

Mr. Ronny Special

$2.60

Ms Jennifer Special

$5.25

Anna Special

$4.00

Johnna Special

$4.00

Henri Special

$3.50

Brooke Special

$4.50

Derek Special

Austin Special

$4.00

Staci Special

$4.50

Reagan Special

$4.00

Mr. Mike Special

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Chattanooga's newest Drive-Thru Coffee shop! We can't wait to serve you and showcase local food and coffee vendors!

1105 McDonald Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421

