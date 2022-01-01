Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

LOLA Pizza

166 Reviews

$

243 Fair Street

Kingston, NY 12401

N/A Beverages

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

Saratoga Still Water

$7.00

Tonic

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

S. Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Sparkling Lemon Beverage

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

N/A Cider

$9.00

Sprite

$3.00

2022 LINE

WHITE HOODIE/BLACK WRITING

$63.00

BLACK HOODIE/WHITE WRITING

$63.00

BLACK HOODIE/COLOR WRITING

$63.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Lola is your destination for wood-fired pizza, house made pastas and seasonal vegetables in uptown Kingston. Lola features an all natural wine list, craft cocktail program as well as small batch craft beers. Lola also has the largest covered outdoor patio for year round al fresco dining.

243 Fair Street, Kingston, NY 12401

