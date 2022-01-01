Pizza
LOLA Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Lola is your destination for wood-fired pizza, house made pastas and seasonal vegetables in uptown Kingston. Lola features an all natural wine list, craft cocktail program as well as small batch craft beers. Lola also has the largest covered outdoor patio for year round al fresco dining.
243 Fair Street, Kingston, NY 12401
