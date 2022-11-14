Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
American

LoLa Burger | Seaport

review star

No reviews yet

11 Fan Pier Boulevard

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Double Stack
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

STARTERS

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Black Beans, Cheddar, Corn, Pico, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Fried Dill Pickles

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.00

Secret Sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Buffalo or BBQ with Blue Cheese, Carrots & Celery

SOUPS & SALADS

Vegetarian Chili

$11.00

Black & Kidney Beans, Tomato, Scallions

Homemade Clam Chowder

Homemade Clam Chowder

$11.00

Fresh Clam, Crispy Bacon, Oyster Crackers

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Parmesan, Herb Croutons, Lemon

Tomato Burrata Salad

Tomato Burrata Salad

$16.00

Baby Kale, Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Apple, Basi, & White Balsamic VInaigrette

CLASSIC BURGER

All Burgers are Served with Simple Fries
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

5oz Patty

Double Stack

Double Stack

$21.00

(2) 5oz Patties

SPECIALTY BURGERS

All Burgers are Served with Simple Fries
LoLa Burger

LoLa Burger

$25.00

8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce

50/50 Burger

50/50 Burger

$20.00

50%Beef, 50%Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

LoLa Vegan Burger

LoLa Vegan Burger

$21.00

Beyond Burger, Vegan Bun, Chipotle Aioli, Pistou, Vegan Cheese

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$17.00Out of stock

House Made Falafel, Arugula, Cucumber Yogurt

OTHER OPTIONS

All Sandwiches are Server with Simple Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

6oz Fried Chicken Breast ,LoLa Spicy Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce

Cheese Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Herb-Marinated Beef, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese

Wagyu Hot Dog

Wagyu Hot Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Yellow Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onion, Buttery Toasted Bun

Grilled American Cheese

Grilled American Cheese

$12.00

Buttery Brioche

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod, Yuzu Remoulade, Togarashi Slaw

FRIES

Simple Fries

Simple Fries

$3.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.00
LoLa Spicy Sauce Fries

LoLa Spicy Sauce Fries

$4.00
Foie Gras Gravy Fries

Foie Gras Gravy Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

SIDES

Side Spicy Sauce

$2.00

Side Secret Sauce

$2.00

Side Foie Gras Sauce

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$2.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard

$2.00

Side Wasabi Mayo

$2.00

Side Harissa Sauce

$2.00

Side Sriracha

$2.00

Side Cucumber Yogurt

$2.00

Side Onion Compote

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Creamy Feta

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Pickles

$2.00

Side Works

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

RedBull Lime Rickey

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

BTL Saratoga Still Water

$7.00
Bottle Saratoga Sparkling

Bottle Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

Sparkling mineral natural water, 1L

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$10.00

24oz

Strawberry Shake

$10.00

24oz

Mint Shake

$10.00

24oz

Vanilla Shake

$10.00

24oz

Coffee Shake

$10.00

24oz

Raspberry Shake

$10.00

24oz

Black&White Shake

Black&White Shake

$10.00

24oz

Chocolate Mint Shake

$10.00

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.00

Subdae W/ Vanilla Ice Cream

Sundae W/ Choc Ice Cream

$11.00

Ice Cream

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale burger joint with superior quality food at affordable prices.

Website

Location

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
LoLa Burger Boston image
LoLa Burger Boston image
LoLa Burger Boston image
LoLa Burger Boston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Viga Catering
orange starNo Reviews
133 Pearl St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Flight Club Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
60 Seaport Blvd #215 Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Sorelle–Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Deli of Course
orange starNo Reviews
451 D. Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

honeygrow - Seaport
orange star4.7 • 4,860
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Drink - Boston, Mass
orange star4.2 • 2,423
348 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Chickadee
orange star4.9 • 2,345
21 Dry Dock Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Yoki Express
orange star4.4 • 222
53 Boston Wharf Rd Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Alma Gaucha
orange star4.8 • 116
_401 D St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston