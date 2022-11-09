Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Bistro 1335 Palm Blvd

1335 Palm Blvd

Brownsville, TX 78520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small Plates

BLT SANDWICH

$14.00

Swiss Cheese + Pesto Mayo + Rosemary Fries

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Sourdough + Radish + Arugula + Cherry Tomatoes

LAMB MEATBALLS

$10.00

Calabrian Chili Sauce + Jocoque + Naan Bread

QUICHE LORRAINE

$12.00

Arugula Salad + House Vinaigrette

SMOKED SALMON FLATBREAD

$13.00

Naan Bread + Cream Cheese + Dill Lemon Vinaigrette + Capers + Red Onion

TUNA WONTONS

$14.00

Jasmine Rice + Seared Tuna + Wasabi Mayo + Sweet Soy Sauce

Soup & Salad

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$10.00

Crispy Goat Cheese + Basil Oil

PEAR SALAD

$14.00

Butter Lettuce + Roasted Pear + Gorgonzola + House Vinaigrette + Pecan

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

$13.00

Creamy Dressing + Parmesan + Crispy Pancetta + Lemon Herb Crumbs

BURRATA SALAD

$14.00

Burrata + Heirloom Tomatoes + Basil Oil + Rustic Bread Chunks

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Beet Slices + Goat Cheese + Spinach + Citrus

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Main Dishes

RISOTTO

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms + Arborio Rice + Parmesan

CHICKEN PICCATA

$17.00

Lemon Caper Sauce + Creamy Mashed Potatoes + Broccolini

STEAK & FRITTES

$24.00

Grilled Sirloin (8oz) + French Fries + Chimichurri Aioli

PEPPER STEAK

$30.00

enter Cut Beef Tenderloin (6oz) + Peppercorn Sauce + Creamy Mashed Potatoes Grilled Vegetables

SALMON/LENTILS

$22.00

MAHI

$18.00

Pan Seared 8 Oz Mahi Lemon Butter Sauce + Grilled Vegetables

GREEK TUNA STEAK

$21.00

Cucumber Cream + Avocado Mousse + Israeli Couscous

KATAIFI SHRIMP

$18.00

JIcama & Cucumber Slaw + Chipotle Mayo + Sweet Soy Sauce

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$17.00

Wagyu Beef (8oz) + Brioche Bun + Sharp Cheddar Cheese + Secret Sauce + French Fries

PAN PARA MESA

Extras

Bacon

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Egg (2)

Extra Ham

$2.00

Extra Pecans

$2.00

Extra Pickles

$2.00

French Fries

$5.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Toast (2)

$2.00

Kids Menu

CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

SPAGHETTI BUTTER

$7.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$7.00

Early Birds

HOMEMADE BISCUITS

$8.00

European Butter, Berries Marmalade

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$12.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Sourdough + Radish + Arugula + Cherry Tomatoes

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$17.00

CHILAQUILES VERDES & LENGUA DE RES

$17.00

HUEVOS AHOGADOS

$14.00

Two Poached Eggs, Salsa De Chile Morita, Grilled Panela Cheese, Ciabatta

THE SIMPLE BREAKFAST

$14.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

Late Birds

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

$13.00

Creamy Dressing + Parmesan + Crispy Pancetta + Lemon Herb Crumbs

SALMON FLATBREAD

$16.00

Naan Bread, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Dill & Lemon Vinaigrette, Capers, Red Onion

OYSTER PO’BOY SANDWICH

$17.00

Coleslaw, Rosemary Fries, Lemon Garlic Aioli

PATTY MELT

$17.00

Texas Toast Bread, Grilled Onions, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Special Sauce, Coleslaw, French Fries

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Brioche Bun, Spicy Battered Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, French Fries

STEAK & FRIES BRUNCH

$30.00

Served With Herbed Butter, Parmesan Fries, House Salad

Waffles

WAFFLE PLAIN

$10.00

BUTTER ADN MAPLE SYRUP

WAFFLE STRAWBERRIES

$12.00

BUTTER ADN MAPLE SYRUP & CACAO NIBS

WAFFLE BANANA

$12.00

BUTTER ADN MAPLE SYRUP

Sweets

HOMEMADE BISCUITS

$8.00

European Butter, Berries Marmalade

BERRIE PARFAIT

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Homemade Granola, Honey

CINNAMON ROLL

$7.00

Pecans – Lavender Glaze

Extras

AVOCADO

$4.00

BACON

$2.00

CUP OF BERRIES

$6.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$1.00

EXTRA EGG (2)

Extra Gravy

$2.00

EXTRA HAM

$2.00

EXTRA PECANS

$2.00

EXTRA PICKLES

$2.00

Extra Smoke Salmon

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

LENGUA DE RES

$5.00

PARMESAN FRIES

$5.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

TOAST

$2.00

Kids

Kids Breakfast

$9.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

DESSERT

Creeme Brulee

$8.00

Apple Tart

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

S’mores Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Raspberry Meringue Shards

Iced Cream

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

AMERICANO

$4.00

BREWED COFFEE

$3.00

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

DOBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

FRENCH PRESS COFEE

$12.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED AMERICANO

$6.00

ICED COFFEE

$6.00

ICED COFFEE + FLAVOR

$6.50

ICED LATTE

$6.00

LATTE (HOT)

$6.00

Sodas & Others

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

AQUA PANNA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

EXTRA CHAMPAGNE JUICE

$6.00

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$5.00

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER

$5.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PEACH ICED TEA

$3.50

PELEGRINO

$4.00

PERRIER

$4.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

REDBULL

$6.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

Wines

Abadia Retuerta

$65.00

Alexander Valley

$40.00

Altos Las Hormigas

$32.00

Austin Hope

$40.00

Bonterra Organic

$9.00

Boogle

$7.00

Catena

$40.00

Decoy

$38.00

Doña Paula Los Cardos

$7.00

Felino

$10.00

Joel Gott No 815

$38.00

Norton Reserva

$37.00

Pesquera

$80.00

Robert Mondavi BB

$8.00

Saldo

$58.00

Susana Balbo

$40.00

The Prisioner

$90.00

The Seakers

$7.00

Troblemaker

$8.00

Viña Real

$9.00

A to Z

$32.00

Borgo

$9.00

Conundrum

$9.00

Decoy

$42.00

Elana

$7.00

La Crema

$10.00+

Sea Sun

$7.00+Out of stock

Villa Viva

$7.00+

Rufino

$8.00+

Turbullen

$10.00+

Mum Napa

$10.00+

KORBEL BRUT

$10.00+

DECOY CUVEE

$38.00

BENACCETO

$10.00+

Beer

Easy Peasy IPA

$4.00

El Chingon IPA

$4.00

Mosaic IPA

$4.00

Native Texas

$4.00

Neato Bandito

$4.00

Seasonal Beer

$4.00

Craft Beer NM

$4.00

Bud Ligth

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Cocktails

Affogato 43

$10.00

Amelia

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bellini

$6.00

Berry Sanders

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Carajillo 43

$9.00

Carajillo Poblano

$9.00

Clama Cheve

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

El Diablo

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Fruit Mimosa

$6.00

Gin and Tonic Berries

$9.00

Gin and Tonic Citrus

$9.00

Glychee

$9.00

Grapeful Dead

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Bottle

$40.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$40.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peach Smash

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Poblano Escobar

$9.00

Popsicle Champagne

$8.00

Q-cumber 75

$9.00

Ruby Bullet

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sergent Pepper

$9.00

Special Drink

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Tom and Cherry

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Clamato

$8.00

Margarita Bonita

$9.00

Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Lolas Pasion

$9.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Dripping Spring

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hendrix

$9.00

Sdevka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Austin Reserve

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gunpowder Irish

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

The Botanist

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Zacapa

$9.00

Agavales

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Casa Dragones 2oz

$13.00

Don Julio 70 2 oz

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 2 oz

$38.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Tres Generaciones

$9.00

818 Resposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel 2oz

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Mitchers

$8.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Sierra Norte B

$9.00

Sierra Norte W

$9.00

Sierra Norte Y

$9.00

Suntoyi Toki

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Buchanas 12

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Macalan 12

$9.00

Yuu Baal Joven 2 oz

$15.00

Yuu Baal Reposado 2 oz

$15.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal 2oz

$12.00

Gracias a Dios M

$8.00

Gracias a Dios Reposado

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

Aperol

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Bayleys 2oz

$7.00

Hennessy Cognac

$8.00

Martell Cognac

$7.00

Martini Rosso

$7.00

Pisco Porton

$8.00

Rumchata

$7.00

SALSAS

AL CHILE SALSA 9 oz

$9.00

AL CHILE SALSA 17 oz

$12.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1335 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

