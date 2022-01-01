Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Bistro

289 Reviews

$$

2145 N. Collective Lane

Wichita, KS 67206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2145 N. Collective Lane, Wichita, KS 67206

Directions

Gallery
Lola's Bistro image
Lola's Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Heartland Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2770 North Webb Road Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Bradley Fair
orange starNo Reviews
2132 N Rock Road Wichita, KS 67206
View restaurantnext
First Mile Kitchen - Bradley Fair
orange starNo Reviews
2141 n Bradley Fair pkwy suite 111 Wichita, KS 67206
View restaurantnext
Mulligans Pub - 8343 E 32nd St N
orange starNo Reviews
8343 E 32nd St N Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Jimmies Diner - Rock Road
orange starNo Reviews
3111 N. Rock Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wichita

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wichita
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston