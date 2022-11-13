Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Lola's Cafe Dundee

104 Reviews

$$

4952 Dodge St.

Omaha, NE 68132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Toastie
Grilled Halloumi Salad (GF)
Rosemary Ham

To-Go Breakfast

Lil Eggie

$4.50

Local organic hard-boiled egg, Prairie Breeze Cheddar, pickled onion on house-made sourdough brioche bun.

Toastie

$9.00

Farm fresh organic eggs scrambled on focaccia with prosciutto and parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Spinach Feta Frittata

$10.00Out of stock

Organic local eggs, onion, cream, milk, salt, spinach, and feta.

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

$5.00

Local greek yogurt, house-made gluten-free granola, and fruit compote.

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Gluten-free organic oats, oat milk, cinnamon, maple syrup. Topped with apples, raisins and granola.

Pastries/Sweets

Butter cookie with walnuts and powdered sugar

Morning Bun

$4.00

Sweet roll made from sourdough brioche, cinnamon, sugar, and orange zest.

Cardamom Pistachio Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Sourdough brioche rolled with cinnamon, cardamon, chopped pistachio, and golden raisins. *Contains Nuts*

Mandorla

$4.50

Brioche with jam and almond cream. Topped with sliced almonds.

Citrus Cake

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Thick slice of spiced banana bread. *No nuts*

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Knot

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche Danish

$4.50

Bomboloni con crema

$4.00
Double Chocolate Cake (slice)

Double Chocolate Cake (slice)

$7.00

Gf/Vegan Choc Cake

$6.00Out of stock

To-Go Soups & Salads

Soup - Soup of the day (V) (GF)

$7.00+

Grilled Halloumi Salad (GF)

$13.00

Grilled halloumi cheese served on organic quinoa, chickpeas, radish, parsley, red onion tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Served with square a focaccia bianca.* Request NO BREAD for gluten free *Salad is gluten free without focaccia

Quinoa (V) (GF)

$10.00

Organic quinoa, chickpeas, radish, parsley, red onion tossed in lemon vinaigrette. * Served with square a focaccia bianca. *Gluten free without focaccia

Kale Salad (GF)

$12.00

Organic local kale, jalapeno, spiced almonds tossed in a lemony caesar dressing. Served with focaccia bianca* *Salad is gluten free without focaccia

Farro Salad

$12.00

Organic farro, local organic kale, roasted delicata squash, pepitas, and feta cheese. Tossed in Simple Dressing.

Simple Greens (V) (GF)

$7.00

To-Go Sandwiches

Butternut Burrata

$11.00

Roasted butternut squash, burrata cheese, salsa verde and arugula. On sourdough ciabatta.

Rosemary Ham

$11.00

Rosemary ham, gruyere cheese, cornichon pickles, dijon, and arugula. Served on house-made sourdough ciabatta.

Prosciutto

$11.00

Prosciutto, parmigiano reggiano, arugula, and olive oil. Served on house-made sourdough ciabatta.

Speck

$11.00

Smoked prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula on house-made sourdough focaccia.

Roasted Carrot (V)

$11.00

Roasted organic rainbow carrots, hummus, arugula on house-made sourdough ciabatta.

To-Go Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Hummus w. bread

$7.00

Burrata and Prosciutto

$10.00
Double Chocolate Cake (slice)

Double Chocolate Cake (slice)

$7.00

To-Go Beverages

San Pellegrino Soda - Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

San Pellegrino (750ml)

$5.00

Acqua Panna (1L)

$5.00

White

10% off when you Mix and Match 6 bottles of Red, White, and Pink.

Frizzante Chardonnay, Monte del Fra, Veneto, IT (750mL)

$32.00

CHENIN BLANC, Tete au bois dormant, FR (750 mL)

$42.00

GRUNER VELTLINER, Brunn, Niederösterreich, AT (1 Liter)

$32.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, Hillersden, Marlborough, NZ (750mL)

$36.00

PICPOUL, La Chapelle du Bastion, Languedoc, FR (750mL)

$29.00

CHARDONNAY, R. Dutoit 'Les Vignes Vieilles', FR (750 mL)

$32.00

Greco, Cirò Biano DOC, Santa Venere, Calabria, IT

$38.00

Grenache Blanc, Bodegas Langa ‘Pi White’, Aragon ,SP

$42.00

AlbariÑo, Envidia Cochina, Rais Baixas, SP (750 mL)

$48.00

Kraemer Brut, FR (750 mL)

$24.00

Red

LAMBRUSCO, Cantina Settecani, Emilia-Romagna, IT (750mL)

LAMBRUSCO, Cantina Settecani, Emilia-Romagna, IT (750mL)

$22.00

Semi-sweet. Sparkling. Fruity with notes of Thyme and Rosemary.

SANGIOVESE, La Lecciaia, Montalcino (750 mL)

SANGIOVESE, La Lecciaia, Montalcino (750 mL)

$29.00

Full-bodied, Dark Fruits, Balanced Tannins. Pairs with red sauce, grilled meats, sauteed kale.

GAMAY, Domaine Guy Mardon, Loire, FR (750mL)

GAMAY, Domaine Guy Mardon, Loire, FR (750mL)

$32.00

Silky tannins. Cherry, raspberry and blackberry. Pair with chicken, lamb, grilled meats and cheeses.

Montepulciano, Il Cacciatore di Sogni Rosso Conero DOC, IT (750 mL)

$36.00

Etna Rosso, Tenuta delle Terre Nere (750 mL)

$39.00

Grignolino d'Asti, Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, IT (750 mL)

$42.00

Refosco, Fruili Colli Orientali Refosco, Friuli IT (750 mL)

$42.00

Aglianico, Iripinia DOC (750 mL)

$45.00
PINOT NOIR, Illahe, Willamette Valley, OR (750mL)

PINOT NOIR, Illahe, Willamette Valley, OR (750mL)

$59.00

Light bodied, silky tannins with notes of tamarind paste, violet, quince and baking spice.

Pink & Orange

BARDOLINO CHIARETTO, Monte del Fra, Veneto, IT (750mL)

BARDOLINO CHIARETTO, Monte del Fra, Veneto, IT (750mL)

$28.00

Natural Wine. Dry Rose. Red berry fruits and youthful acidity. Pair with Charcuterie or Fish

NEBBIOLO ROSATO, Valdinera, ‘Chiaro di Luna’, Piedmont, IT (750mL)

NEBBIOLO ROSATO, Valdinera, ‘Chiaro di Luna’, Piedmont, IT (750mL)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Ramato, Antonutti, IT (750 mL)

$36.00

CATARRATTO, Aldo Viola "Krimiso", Sicily, IT (750 mL)

$59.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lola's has adapted our model to accommodate our customers in this unusual time. We are currently offering pre-ordered Provisions and weekend Curbside Pre-orders are taken through Wednesday for Friday pickup or delivery. Curbside hours are Fri-Sun 9-3 You can count on a safe kitchen, strictly following CDC and WHO guidelines with 100% contactless delivery and pickup.

Location

4952 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68132

Directions

Gallery
Lola's Cafe image
Lola's Cafe image
Lola's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Lookin' - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
4919 Underwood Ave Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside on Center
orange star5.0 • 36
3528 Center St OMAHA, NE 68105
View restaurantnext
kitchen table
orange star4.6 • 941
1415 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Lula B's Breakfast Brunch & Bar - 902 Dodge Street # 101
orange starNo Reviews
902 Dodge Street # 101 Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
orange star4.1 • 611
610 N 12TH STREET Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
HomeStyle Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2822 North 88th Street Omaha, NE 68134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Omaha

Pageturners Lounge - 5004 Dodge St
orange star4.6 • 524
5004 Dodge St Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
West Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston