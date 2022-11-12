American
Lola's Cafe Poughkeepsie
621 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson
Location
131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Gallery