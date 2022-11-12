Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Lola's Cafe Poughkeepsie

621 Reviews

$$

131 Washington St

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Popular Items

Caprese
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Chicken Bruschetta

Specials

Smashed 8oz burger tossed in caramelized onions, smacked up and flipped with melted cheddar cheese & Lola's sauce on toasted Italian bread

Muffuletta Sandwich

$13.95

Sliced ham, salami, provolone, and olive salad on a toasted kaiser roll with baby greens

Caprese

$13.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet, melted mozz, tomatoes and mixed greens on a toasted brioche roll with pesto mayo and balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Pita

$14.95

grilled ahi tuna served rare, Asian slaw, sesame-wasabi mayonnaise, baby greens

Black Bean Burger

$11.95

homemade black bean and corn patty, diced red pepper, avocado, tomato, baby greens, chipotle mayonnaise, on a toasted brioche bun

BLAT

$11.95

bacon, baby greens, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, chipotle mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread

Hot Chicken

$12.95

buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in chili oil, homemade pickles, shredded romaine, sriracha ranch served on a toasted brioche bun

Lola's Burger

$12.95

half pound house blend burger, melted American cheese, sliced homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.95

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise rolled in a warm pita

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$13.95

braised short ribs, cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, spicy tomato chutney on grilled sourdough bread

Po' Town Chopped Cheese

$12.95

A half pound burger patty chopped up and flipped around with cheddar jack, spicy pepper relish, chopped onions, and garlic aioli on grilled rye bread

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.95

crispy chicken fritters tossed in spicy peanut sauce, sesame seeds, chopped romaine, Asian slaw, peanuts, fried chow mein noodles, cilantro lime dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

crispy fried chicken tossed in Lola's buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, diced celery, diced carrots, BBQ ranch dressing

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.95

grilled chicken, fried Brussel sprouts, red onion, cranberries, blue cheese, bacon, and candied walnuts over mixed greens with a rosemary vinaigrette

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.95

chopped romaine, grilled chicken breast, garlic croutons, lemon, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

South Beach Salad

$14.95

sautéed shrimp, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh herb vinaigrette

Southwest Cobb

$12.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, corn, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, hard-boiled egg, red onion, horseradish ranch dressing

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, sliced apples, candied walnuts, lemon, creamy apple cider vinaigrette

Lola's House Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Wraps

Autumn Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.95

Lola's chicken salad with dried apricot, dried cranberry, celery, onion, baby greens, tomato, citrus aioli

Baja Chicken Wrap

$12.95

herbed chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, romaine, baja ranch dressing

Red Fox Wrap

$12.95

crispy chicken tenders, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, cole slaw, romaine, BBQ sauce

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.95

herbed chicken breast, Asian slaw, spicy peanut sauce, romaine

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.95

sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch

Panini

Chicken Bruschetta

$12.95

herb chicken breast, pesto mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Chipotle Turkey

$12.95

sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.95

sliced tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, baby greens, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic reduction

Turkey Brie

$12.95

sliced turkey breast, berry compote, melted brie, baby greens on a whole wheat panini

Bowls

Spicy Peanut Noodle Bowl

$10.95

linguini noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Asian slaw, scallions, sesame seeds

Southwest Bowl

$10.95

farro and quinoa, black beans and corn, avocado, tomato, hardboiled egg, cilantro, ancho chili vinaigrette

Sticky Bowl

$10.95

ginger rice, broccoli, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, scallions, sticky sauce

*NEW* Vegan Bowl

$10.95

Tempura battered sweet potatoes over sushi rice with ponzu carrots and edamame, ginger carrot vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Soup/ Chili

Soup

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Sides

Side Of French Fries

$3.00

Black Bean & Corn - Qt

$14.00

Black Bean & Corn - Pt

$7.00

Black Bean & Corn - Cup

$4.00

Pesto Pasta Salad - Qt

$14.00

Pesto Pasta Salad - Pt

$7.00

Pesto Pasta Salad - Cup

$4.00

Spicy Peanut Noodles - Qt

$14.00

Spicy Peanut Noodles - Pt

$7.00

Spicy Peanut Noodles - Cup

$4.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken Fritters

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.95

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$1.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.00

Bella's Biscotti

$2.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Pepsi Product

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Harney & Sons Tea

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Boylan

$2.50

Harney Peach

$2.50

Brisk 2L

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson

Website

Location

131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Directions

