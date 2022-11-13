Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Club and Kitchen 6656 U.S. 301

No reviews yet

6656 U.S. 301

Riverview, FL 33578

Order Again

Salads

Southwest Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, beans, corn, cilantro, tomatoes, tortilla chips, avocado lime dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Classic mixed greens with sliced tomatoes, chopped cucumber, grated cheese and crispy croutons

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Spinach mixed greens, sliced apples, grapes, strawberries and minced pecans

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with classic caesar dressing and croutons

Pastor Taco

$2.50

Asada Taco

$2.50

Ground Beef Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Loaded Steak Potato

$10.00

Loaded Shrimp Potato

$10.00

Side Chicken

$2.00

Side Steak

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$2.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Ceviche

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Chilli Nachos Nachos

$9.30

Tostada

$2.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Baked Chicken

$10.00

Lola's Flautas

$10.00

Tostada Plate

$10.00

Tamale Plate

$10.00

Tamale

$2.50

Taco Plate

$10.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Wing Plate

$10.00

Menudo

$10.00

Barbacoa

$10.00

Yogurt Bowls

Blueberry Superpower

$10.00

Greek yogurt with granola, kiwi, banana, blueberries, honey and chia seeds

Sweet Crunch

$10.00

Greek yogurt with granola, banana, strawberries, Nutella, honey and crushed nuts

Peanut Power

$10.00

Greek yogurt with granola, banana, strawberry, avocado, peanut butter, chocolate, honey and chia seeds

Bakery

Muffin

$3.00

Danish

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Toasted Avocado

$3.00

Light and tasty toast includes avocado, crushed red pepper, salt, pepper, cucumber, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Nachos

Gourmet Nachos

$14.99

Carne Asada on crispy nachos with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and jalapeños

Classic Nachos

$10.99

Crispy nacho chips with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese

Extras

Elote Cup

$6.00

Jarrito Refrescate

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Nachos & Cheese

$7.00

Candied Frut Bags

$10.00

Candied Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$25.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese

$1.50

Smoothies

Banana Berry

$4.00+

Cold, creamy and refreshing strawberry and banana blend

Berry Merry

$4.00+

Cucumber, blueberry, spinach with Greek yogurt or almond milk

Avolovit

$4.00+

Avocado, pineapple, lime, organic spinach and organic kale

Just Beet It

$4.00+

Beets, strawberry, banana and cranberry

Strawberry Banana

$4.00+

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Ulta

$6.00

Modelo Bucket

$36.00

Corona Bucket

$36.00

Ultra Bucket

$36.00

Bud Light Bucket

$36.00

Moscato 6oz

$6.00

Moscato 9oz

$8.00

Merlot 6oz

$6.00

Merlot 9oz

$8.00

Sangria Red

$6.00

Sangria White

$6.00

White Zin 6oz

$6.00

White Zin 9oz

$8.00

Cabernet 6oz

$6.00

Cabernet 9oz

$8.00

Pino Grigio 6oz

$6.00

Pino Grigio 9oz

$8.00

Misc.

$6.00

Michi

$7.50

Budlight Bucket Special

$23.25

Ultra Bucket Special

$23.25

Corona Bucket Special

$23.25

Modelo Bucket Special

$23.25

Cocktail

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Wine Cooler Peach

$4.00

Wine Cooler Watermelon

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Night club offers a variety of food, beverages, music and entertainment

6656 U.S. 301, Riverview, FL 33578

