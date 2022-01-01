Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Doughnuts

6732 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90043

Order Again

Single

Vanilla Bean Glazed

Vanilla Bean Glazed

$3.85

Our tangy, from scratch brioche dough drenched in vanilla bean glaze

Chocolate Glazed

Chocolate Glazed

$4.00

Our tangy glazed brioche topped with decadent dark chocolate glaze

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$4.25Out of stock

Your Grandfather's Fritter - Brioche, Cinnamon, Fresh, Hand Diced Granny Smith Apples - Classic

Boston Creme

Boston Creme

$4.50

Our Rich and Flavorful Brioche Meets Our Luscious Vanilla Pastry Cream, Balanced by Our Decadent Dark Chocolate Glaze

Berries and Cream

Berries and Cream

$4.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich, and Tangy Brioche Layered in Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Roll-Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Roll-Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.50Out of stock

Our Rich and Tangy Cinnamon Swirl Brioche topped with Loads of Decadent Cream Cheese Frosting. Take that CinnaBon!

Fat Elvis Fritter

Fat Elvis Fritter

$4.50Out of stock
Double Chocolate Sea Salt

Double Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.50
Devil's Food Brioche

Devil's Food Brioche

$4.00
Birthday Spinkles

Birthday Spinkles

$4.25

A Childhood Favorite - Tangy Brioche, Birthday Cake Icing, Rainbow Sprinkles- Celebrate Everyday with This One

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$4.50

Our Rich and Tangy Brioche, and Luscious Vanilla Pastry Cream meet Caramelized Sugar - So Good You’ll Think You’re in France!

Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Birthday Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Glazed Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Half-Dozen

Half-Dozen Box

$23.00

Dozen

Dozen Box

$39.95

Tiramisu

Tiramisu Slice

$8.00

Tiramisu Whole 9x9

$45.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Gourmet, hand crafted, made fresh multiple times per day from the finest ingredients.

6732 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043

