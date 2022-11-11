Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Lola's Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

3337 Penn Ave

Pgh, PA 15201

Popular Items

The Hangover Cure
Breakfast Eggrolls
Specialty Donuts

Mains

McSteamy

McSteamy

$9.75

THURSDAYS ONLYS A Griddlecake sando, with maple crystals-made from Paul Family Farms syrup- Melted American cheese blanketed over soft scrambled eggs, a 2 oz sausage Patty. Comes with a Hash-brown NO MODS, NO ADD ONS

The Taylor Gang

The Taylor Gang

$12.80

Yeaaahhhh! It's Taylor Gang, man. Our take on the beloved Jersey classic "Pork roll/Taylor ham". Lola's Everything Bagel, Two fried eggs, Two slices of American Cheese, 4 slices of shipped-in "Taylor Ham" with a tangy sauce. NO MODS.

Bagel with Spread

Bagel with Spread

$3.74

Bagels are made fresh daily, lightly toasted, then dressed with your spread of choice.

Chorizo Gravy Biscuit

Chorizo Gravy Biscuit

$8.50

Family recipe biscuit smothered in smokey, creamy pork chorizo gravy

Spam n' at

Spam n' at

$8.50

SPAMSILOG: Three slices of spam, Garlic rice, two fried eggs, topped with crispy garlic, scallions and banana ketchup.

The Bunny

The Bunny

$8.50

Rosemary bagel, smashed avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pickled reds, arugula No modifications please

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$12.00

House-made Bagel: capers, cucumber, pickled reds, tomato, Wild Caught Canadian Smoked Salmon.

The Hangover Cure

The Hangover Cure

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwich.

Mr. Bate Dacon

Mr. Bate Dacon

$9.50

Multigrain sourdough toast: smashed avocado, glazed bacon & Medjool dates, Goat Rodeo fresh Chèvre, herbed oil, micro-cilantro

Side Piece

Side of Spread

Side of Spread

$0.50

choose your side sauce!

lechon-kawali

lechon-kawali

$7.75Out of stock

Nostalgia Alert!! Quarter pound Crispy, Deep fried pork belly served with our soy-vinegar sauce.

Breakfast Eggrolls

Breakfast Eggrolls

$6.08

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheddar w/ sriracha aioli, 2 per order. No modifications. *Please note that this item is deep fried with other items that contain shellfish, soy and gluten

Lumpia

Lumpia

$6.08

A Filipino Classic, contains shrimp and pork, 6 per order

Giant Ube Cinna Roll

Giant Ube Cinna Roll

$7.48Out of stock

Ube jam and cinnamon sugar rolled up into some warm gooey goodness! Topped with ube cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.

Homefries

Homefries

$3.00

*Please note that this item is deep fried with other items that contain shellfish, soy and gluten

Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$1.50

CRISPY AF! *Please note that this item is deep fried with other items that contain shellfish, soy and gluten

Turon

Turon

$7.48

Sweet, citrusy Saba banana, juicy jackfruit slices, rolled mocha, hand rolled in a crunchy wrapper and drizzled with sweet caramel. Limited Quantities dependent seasonal ingredients.

Donuts

Donut Staples

Donut Staples

$3.00

The classic section of donut flavors you'll find weekly at the shop! *fried in the same deep fryer as products that contain soy, shellfish, dairy and gluten

Specialty Donuts

Specialty Donuts

$4.00

Rotating weekly specials. Limited quantities. *fried in the same deep fryer as other products that contain soy, shellfish, dairy and gluten

Fritters

$4.00

Cake Donuts

$4.00

Cakes

Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Beverages

Jarritos Soda Mandarin

Jarritos Soda Mandarin

$2.50Out of stock
Philippines Juice

Philippines Juice

$2.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Pittsburgh Juice Co, 8 oz

Vibrant Sunshine Kombucha

Vibrant Sunshine Kombucha

$5.00
Canned Latte

Canned Latte

$3.50

Nitro latte from La Colombe

(sparkling) water

(sparkling) water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
Butterfly Iced Tea

Butterfly Iced Tea

$3.00

This week we have good old Turner's premium 50/50 tea.

Hot Coffee

$2.50

La Colombe

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

La Colombe

House-Made Iced Chai

House-Made Iced Chai

$3.50

House-made, 16oz

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15201

Directions

