  Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny
Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny

No reviews yet

1615 SW Main St Suite 106

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

SAUCES

MANGO CHUTNEY(16 oz)

$9.99

ADOBO SAUCE(16 oz)

$8.99

SWEET CHILI(16 oz)

$8.99Out of stock

FIRE SAUCE(8 oz)

$9.99

ACHAR(16 OZ)

$10.99

FROZEN ITEMS

LUMPIA-1 DOZEN

$15.00

Our signature lumpia frozen by the dozen. does NOT include sweet chili sauce

SPRING ROLLS(V)-DOZEN

$15.00Out of stock

Our signature spring rolls filled with noodles and cabbage mix come frozen by the dozen. Does NOT come with sweet chili.

FRITTERS(GF/V)-DOZEN

$19.99Out of stock

our hand-rolled signature fritters made with sweet potatoes, peas, potatoes, and our lentils. Does NOT include sauces.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

All natural recipes that are full of exotic flavor. Let us Re-imagine dinner. One of a kind dishes made for your taste buds. In the Philippines, “Lola” means grandmother and to feed someone is a great honor. At Lola’s Fine Kitchen, we have fused our distinctive family recipes to create a meal that is exotic yet familiar, healthy and delicious, and 100% all natural. Our goal is to nourish and delight your taste buds in only the way that “Lola” can. Our one of a kind Filipino-Pakistani fusion has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of any diet or palate while still being true to our roots.

Website

Location

1615 SW Main St Suite 106, 1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

