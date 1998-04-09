Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
All natural recipes that are full of exotic flavor. Let us Re-imagine dinner. One of a kind dishes made for your taste buds. In the Philippines, “Lola” means grandmother and to feed someone is a great honor. At Lola’s Fine Kitchen, we have fused our distinctive family recipes to create a meal that is exotic yet familiar, healthy and delicious, and 100% all natural. Our goal is to nourish and delight your taste buds in only the way that “Lola” can. Our one of a kind Filipino-Pakistani fusion has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of any diet or palate while still being true to our roots.
1615 SW Main St Suite 106, 1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny, IA 50023