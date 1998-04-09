Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny

Restaurant info

All natural recipes that are full of exotic flavor. Let us Re-imagine dinner. One of a kind dishes made for your taste buds. In the Philippines, “Lola” means grandmother and to feed someone is a great honor. At Lola’s Fine Kitchen, we have fused our distinctive family recipes to create a meal that is exotic yet familiar, healthy and delicious, and 100% all natural. Our goal is to nourish and delight your taste buds in only the way that “Lola” can. Our one of a kind Filipino-Pakistani fusion has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of any diet or palate while still being true to our roots.

