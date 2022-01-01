Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Lola's Garden

27 Reviews

$

Saint Georges Rd

Ardmore, PA 19003

Popular Items

French Fries
Classic Caesar Salad
Pumpkin Salad

Bites

Arancini

$12.00

Crispy risotto cakes, Calabrian chile, marinara sauce.

Chickpea Polenta Fries

$8.00

herb pesto

Country Terrine

$12.00

Crispy Potato Latkes

$11.00

herbed creme fraiche, smoked salmon, chives

French Fries

$7.00

roasted garlic aioli

Grilled Flatbread

$14.00

spinach, grilled artichoke, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, cream cheese, prosciutto.

Lola's Cheese Board

$18.00

chef’s selection of three local cheeses, seasonal accompaniments, lost bread co. table bread

Mini Crab Cakes

$17.00

Roasted jalapeño-lime aioli, baby lettuces, piment d’espelette.

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Loin

$16.00

Avocado mousse, pickled jalapeño, cucumber, crispy shallots, taro root chips.

Potato Soup

$9.00

Za'atar spices.

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Toasted pepitas.

Salads

Pumpkin Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuces, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, dried cranberries, spiced cider vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan crisps, herbed croutons, classic caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Double smoked bacon, shaved fennel, local mushrooms, sliced apple, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Nashville hot sauce, cole slaw, bread and butter pickles, brioche bun.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

6 oz. impossible vegan patty, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, special sauce, aged cheddar, seeded milk bun

Seven Hills Burger

$14.00

6 oz. seven hills beef patty, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, special sauce, aged cheddar, seeded milk bun

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

smoked mozzarella, calabrian chile relish, arugula, pickled red onions, baguette

Roast Beef Melt

$17.00

Caramelized onions, arugula, provolone, horseradish aioli, sourdough.

Entrees

Crispy Confit Duck Leg

$29.00

gigante beans, tomato, broccoli rabe, mustard jus, herbed bread crumbs

Grilled Chicken Provencal

$18.00

Grilled chicken thighs, herbes de Provence, eggplant ratatouille, garlic confit, olives, sauce rouille.

Local Mushroom Lasagne

$22.00

Roasted local mushrooms, braised leeks, ricotta, porcini ragu, rosemary, parmigiano-reggiano.

Russet Potato Gnocchi

$22.00

Seared potato gnocchi, garlic conserva, spanish octopus bolognese, blue bay mussels, herbed bread crumbs, spinach.

Seared Skuna Bay Salmon Roulade

$27.00

Herb stuffing, celery root purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, lemon-dill sauce.

Braised Beef Shortrib

$29.00

Baby turnips, glazed carrots, braised kale, red wine jus, rosemary gremolata.

Dessert

Peach Cake

$8.00

Local peaches, toasted almonds, whipped cream.

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$8.00

Fresh raspberries, raspberry coulis, chocolate shortbread cookies.

Kiwi Cake

$8.00

Papaya syrup, coconut cream, coconut tuile.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.

Location

Saint Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003

Directions

