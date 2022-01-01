Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

No reviews yet

9 Main Street

Natick, MA 01760

Popular Items

Italian
Turkey Club
Chipotle Chicken Panini

Cold Subs

Caprese

$10.95

Basil pesto (contains nuts), fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic salt, olive oil

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed -chicken breast, mayo, celery, red onion, garlic salt & black pepper

Cold Vegitalian

$10.95

Italian

$10.95

Mortadella, salami, hot ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hots, garlic salt, oregano, olive oil & red vinegar

Off The Boat

$11.95

Proscuitto di Parma, mortadella, salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic salt, oregano, olive oil & red vinegar

Proscuitto

$11.95

Proscuitto di Parma, basil pesto (contains nuts), fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic salt, and olive oil

The Big Ant

$10.95

Chicken salad, american cheese, bacon, lettuce

Tuna Salad

$10.95

White albacore tuna, mayo, horesradish sauce, elery, red onion, pickles, garlic salt, black pepper, & red pepper flakes

Turkey Club

$10.95

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Dessert

Small Plain Cannoli

$2.50

Large Plain Cannoli

$3.00

Small CC Cannoli

$2.75

Large CC Cannoli

$3.25

GF Cannoli

$5.95

GF CC Cannoli

$6.20

FREE Sm CC Cannoli

FREE Sm Plain Cannoli

FREE GF CC Cannoli

FREE GF Plain Cannoli

Fried Food

Chicken Bites

$8.95

Battered chicken nuggets

Corn Fritters - 10pc

$3.95

French Fries

$4.95

Battered french fries

SM Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce

LG Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.95

SM Chicken Fingers

$8.95

White meat chicken fingers

LG Chicken Fingers

$12.95

SM Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Breaded raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese & marinara sauce on the side

LG Fried Ravioli

$10.95

SM Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Battered mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce on the side

LG Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Battered mac & cheese bites

Onion Rings

$5.95

Battered onion rings

Wing Ding Platter

$11.95

5 fried chicken with wings & a mix of french fries and onion rings

Wing Dings 10 pc

$12.95

5 fried wings

Gluten Free

GF Angry Turkey

$13.95

GF Anthony's Chicken

$13.95

GF Big Ant

$14.95

GF BLT

$14.95

GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Grilled

$13.95

GF Caprese

$14.95

GF Chicken Caesar Sub - No Croutons

$13.95

GF Chicken Caprese

$14.95

GF Chicken Club - Grilled

$15.95

GF Chicken Parm - Grilled

$14.95

GF Chicken Philly

$14.95

GF Chicken Salad

$14.95

GF Chicken Salad Melt

$14.95

GF Chicken Wrap - Grilled

$13.95

GF Chipotle Chicken Panini - Grilled

$13.95

GF Cold Vegitalian

$14.95

GF Godfather - Grilled

$15.95

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

GF Hot Vegitalian

$14.95

GF Italian

$14.95

GF Off The Boat

$15.95

GF Pastrami

$15.95

GF Primo - Grilled

$13.95

GF Proscuitto

$15.95

GF Simon

$13.95

GF Steak & Cheese

$15.95

GF Steak Bomb

$17.95

GF Steak Tips & Cheese

$16.95

GF Tuna Melt

$13.95

GF Tuna Salad

$14.95

GF Turkey Club

$14.95

GF Tuscan

$13.95

GF Waist Watcher

$13.95

Hot Subs

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken Caprese

$11.95

Grilled chicken, basil pesto (contains nuts), fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic salt, olive oil

Chicken Club

$11.95

Chicken cutlets, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

Chicken cutlets, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan - Cannot Be Made GF unless Grilled Chicken option is selected.

Chicken Philly

$11.95

Grilled chicken, red & green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms & american cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan - Cannot be Made GF

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan - Cannot Be Made GF

Pastrami

$13.95

Pastrami, swiss cheese & honey mustard

Steak & Cheese

$12.95

Shaved steak & american cheese w/ salt & pepper

Steak Bomb

$14.95

Shaved steak, grilled mushrooms, red & green peppers, caramelized onions, chopped/grilled salami, american cheese, salt & pepper

Steak Tips & Cheese

$13.95

Steak tips & american cheese

The Godfather

$11.95

Chicken cutlets, Proscuitto di Parma, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana

$15.95

Veal cutlet, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan

Hot Vegitalian

$10.95

Grilled artichokes, mushrooms, red & green peppers, caramelized onions, sliced mozzarella

Panini

Angry Turkey

$10.95

Ciabatta bread, sliced turkey breast, american cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, lettuce, chipotle mayo

Anthony's Chicken

$10.95

Focaccia bread, grilled chicken, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.95

Ciabatta bread, chicken salad, swiss cheese

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$10.95

Ciabatta bread, chicken cutlets, provolone, bacon, chipotle mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Focaccia bread, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, caramlized onion

Primo

$10.95

Ciabatta bread, chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.95

Ciabatta bread, tuna salad, swiss cheese

Tuscan

$10.95

Focaccia bread, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil pesto (contains nuts)

Pasta Dishes

Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$15.95

Chicken Parm w/ Ziti

$15.95

Eggplant Parm w/ Spaghetti

$15.95

Eggplant Parm w/ Ziti

$15.95

Meatballs w/ Spaghetti

$15.95

Meatballs w/ Ziti

$15.95

Spaghetti Plain

$8.95

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$8.95

Spaghetti w/ Butter

$8.95

Veal Parm w/ Spaghetti

$17.95

Veal Parm w/ Ziti

$17.95

Ziti Plain

$8.95

Ziti w/ Sauce

$8.95

Ziti w/ Butter

$8.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian cold cut roll (mortadella, salami, hot ham, provolone), egg frittata

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, black pepper

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cobb Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Chef Salad

$9.95

Special

Bahn Mi

$11.95Out of stock

Buff Chick Panini

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.95Out of stock

Dom Bomb

$13.95Out of stock

Super Chipotle Chicken Panini

$11.95Out of stock

Gnocchi Special

$10.95Out of stock

Gnocchi Special W/ Provolone

$11.95Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$11.95Out of stock

Olivers Chicken Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger Special

$13.95Out of stock

Super Chipotle Chicken Panini

$11.95Out of stock

The Paulie Special

$11.95Out of stock

Erics BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.95Out of stock

Teriyaki Steak & Cheese

$11.95Out of stock

Tuscan 2.0

$11.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Special

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

The Super Soprano

$12.95Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Big Ben Special

$12.95Out of stock

Cheese Lasagna

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Ziti Special

$10.95

Pesto Chicken Parm

$10.95Out of stock

The Morty

$9.95Out of stock

Greek Wrap Special

$11.95Out of stock

Eggplant Bolognese Special

$13.95Out of stock

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

White or wheat wrap, chicken cutlets, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

White or wheat wrap, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, lettuce, caesar dressing

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

White or wheat wrap, chicken cutlets, provolone, honey mustard, lettuce

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Greek Wrap No Chicken

$6.00

The Simon

$10.95

Waist Watcher

$10.95

White or wheat wrap, sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers

Custom

Custom Sandwich

$9.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Bringing people together - the Italian way! Family owned & operated Italian restaurant making all of our food from scratch with care!

Location

9 Main Street, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

