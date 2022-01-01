Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Lakehouse

2,313 Reviews

$$

318 E Lake Street

Waconia, MN 55387

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Mac & Cheese
D.I.Y
Margherita

Starters

Blackened Beef Fondue

$19.00

Blackened tenderloin tips, sourdough croutons, granny-smith apples, smoked gouda cheese sauce

Truffle Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed with black truffle salt. Topped with crispy bacon and Parmesan cheese

Lakehouse Wings

$15.00

A pound of wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of buffalo Asian sweet chili, BBQ, or our house dry rub

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Blue crab, grilled artichokes, scallions, parmesan, cream cheese. Baked with mozzarella cheese and served with warm naan bread

Firecracker Shrimp

$19.00

Flash fried tempura shrimp tossed in Sriracha aioli. Over mixed greens with fresh cilantro and lime

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Extra Toast Points

$4.00

Salads

Baguette

$4.00

Served with Chimichurri whipped butter

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan crisp

Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

House Salad

$10.00

Baby greens, parmesan, cucumber, grape tomato, herb vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$6.00

Lunch Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Blend of crisp romaine and mixed green lettuces tossed in our house vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken breast, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and green onions

Steak Salad

$20.00

Filet Mignon, baby greens, bacon onion jam, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, egg, balsamic vinaigrette, side of horseradish cream

Squash&Kale Salmon Salad

$20.00

Shredded kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with local goat cheese and balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing

Sandwiches & Burgers

Big Stag

$18.00

2-4oz patties, American cheese, pickles, bacon onion jam, dijon mustard, onion straws

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Herb marinated chicken, bacon, white cheddar, basil aioli, lettuce, tomato

Fish Tacos

$19.00Out of stock

3 Fresh fish tacos, napa cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, lime, cilantro

Lola's Beef Burger

$14.00

8oz Angus burger done your way!

Rachel

$17.00

Turkey, pepper dijon, kraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss on marble rye

Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef, pepper dijon, kraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss on marble rye

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Sriracha aioli, spinach, white cheddar, avocado, red onion

Oven Roasted Turkey

$17.00

Turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on cranberry wild rice bread

Bearnaise Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Flat top grilled American Wagyu burger topped with white cheddar, garlic buttered mushrooms, crispy onion strings & Bearnaise sauce

Walleye Sandwich

$19.00

Battered walleye, tomato, lettuce, tartar, soft roll

Specialties

Adult Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Battered fried Atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$28.00

Pesto Salmon

$21.00

Grilled asparagus, autumn hash. Finished with basil pesto

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, house BBQ sauce, red onion, fresh Jalapenos, bacon, mozzarella, cilantro

D.I.Y

$15.00

Build Your Own

Mediterranean

$18.00

Garlic olive oil, tomato, artichoke, pepper, onion, kalamata olives, spinach, mozzarella and feta cheese

Lobster, Spinach & Artichoke

$23.00

Maine lobster, roasted artichokes, fresh spinach, lemon cream sauce, mozzarella

Margherita

$17.00

Garlic olive oil, roasted tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers

$19.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Cheese served with chips or french fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.95

Battered Atlantic cod served with chips or french fries and tartar sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

3 to 4 tenders served with chips or french fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids cheeseburger served with chips or french fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Corn dogs served with chips or french fries

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice/Soda

$2.00

Kids Sundae

$3.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Plain vanilla cheesecake, choice of caramel, chocolate or strawberry topping

Choc Torte

$10.00

Flourless decadent torte, served with raspberry coulis and raspberry sorbet *Gluten Free

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Delicate shortcake topped with champagne macerated strawberries, Chantilly cream, sweet balsamic, fresh mint

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce, hot fudge and pecans

Warm Waffle Sundae

$10.00

Two chocolate chip waffles served hot from the oven, salted caramel ice cream, caramel, powdered sugar

Kids Sundae

$3.95

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Mini Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Please see the host for your order. Thank you for your patronage.

Website

Location

318 E Lake Street, Waconia, MN 55387

Directions

Gallery
Lola's Lakehouse image
Lola's Lakehouse image
Lola's Lakehouse image
Lola's Lakehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soulful Smoothies - 44 west 1st st suite E
orange starNo Reviews
44 west 1st st suite E Waconia, MN 55387
View restaurantnext
Restaurant - Al & Alma's - 5201 Piper Road
orange starNo Reviews
5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Charter Boats - Al & Alma's
orange starNo Reviews
BOATS - 5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Shorewood
orange starNo Reviews
23480 highway 7 Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurantnext
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
orange starNo Reviews
287 Water Street #100 Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurantnext
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
orange star4.3 • 306
30 Water Street Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waconia
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston