CAFELOMBIA LINDEN 1915 East Elizabeth Ave
1915 East Elizabeth Avenue
Linden, NJ 07036
Cafelombia Desayunos (Breakfast)
Desayunos
Calentado con Huevos Pericos y Carne a la Plancha
Refried beans, scrambled eggs, and beef steak
Calentado
Refried beans and your choice of meat
Huevos Revueltos con Arepa con Queso
Scrambled eggs and corn cake with cheese
Arepa de Choclo con Queso, Huevos Pericos & Chorizo
Sweet corn cake, scrambled eggs and chorizo
Arroz con Huevos Revueltos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with ham and a side of rice
Arepa Toast
Corn cake topped with guacamole and whole egg
Carne Molida Arroz Huevos Pericos
Shredded beef, scrambled eggs and rice
Huevos pericos
Arepa con queso
CAFELOMBIA FOOD
Aperitivos (Appetizers)
Beef Empanada
Chicken Empanada
Empanaditas
Mini empanadas (10)
Alitas de Pollo
Chicken wings
Tostones con Guacamole
Green plantain with guacamole
Picadita
Grilled steak, crunchy pork cracklings, Colombian chorizo, and green fried plantain
Chicharron con Arepita
Fried pork cracklings with fried corn cake
Chicharron con Guacamole
Fried pork cracklings with guacamole
Vegan Arepa
Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions
Cafelombia Sampler
4 mini beef empanadas, 4 chicken wings, chorizo, chicharrón, tostones & shrimp cocktail
Maduro con Queso
Whole sweet plantain with melted cheese
Chorizo con Arepita
Colombian sausage with fried corn cake
Camarones al Ajillo y Toston
Garlic shrimp and green plantain
Montaditos con Churrasco
4 green plantains topped with guacamole and churrasco steak and ketchup mayo sauce
Montaditos de Pollo
4 green plantains topped with guacamole, grilled chicken and ketchup mayo sauce
Morcilla con Arepita
Blood sausage with fried corn cake
Carne Asada Fiesta Fries
French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled steak, chorizo, pork cracklings and ketchup mayo sauce
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail with green plantains
Ensaladas (Salads)
Sandwiches
Sandwich de Pescado
Breaded fish filet sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sandwich de Carne
Grilled steak sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sandwich de Pollo
Grilled chicken sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sandwich Jamon y huevo
Acompañantes (Sides)
Pollo (Chicken)
Pechuga a la Plancha o Empanizada
Grilled chicken breast, choice of 2 sides
Mar y Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp, choice of 2 sides
Pechuga Encebollada
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides
Pechuga Hawaiiana
Grilled chicken breast topped melted cheese, ham and sweet pineapple sauce with a choice of 2 sides
Pechuga en Crema de Mariscos
Grilled chicken topped with colombian seafood casserole sauce topped with shrimp and calamari, choice of 2 sides
Pechuga en Salsa Champinones
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cream sauce, mushrooms, and a choice of 2 sides
Arepa con Pollo
Corn cake topped with guacamole and grilled chicken
Pechuga con Vegetales
Grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables
Arroz con Pollo
Shredded chicken and yellow rice and a choice of 2 sides
Cerdo (Pork)
Lomo a la Plancha
Grilled pork loin and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo Empanizado
Breaded pork loin and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo en Crema Blanca y Champinones
Pork loin topped with mushrooms, white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo Hawaiiano
Pork loin topped with melted cheese, ham, sweet pineapple sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Carnes (Meats)
Bandeja Paisa
Traditional colombian platter (steak, fried pork belly, chorizo, avocado, rice & beans, sweet plantain, and fried corn cake)
Mini Paisa
Churrasco
16oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 2 sides
Churrasquito
12oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 1 side
Arepa con Churrasquito
Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak
El Asado
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, colombian chorizo, garlic shrimp, grilled corn and rice
Carne Molida
Shredded steak and a choice of 2 sides
Mar y Tierra
12oz grilled skirt steak topped with grilled shrimp and a choice of 1 side
Carne Asada
Grilled beef steak and a choice of 2 sides
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled beef steak topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides
Bistec a Caballo
Grilled beef steak topped with tomato stew, sunny side up eggs and a choice of 2 sides
Mar (Seafood)
Arroz con Camarones
Sautéed rice with shrimp and a choice of 2 sides
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled salmon with a choice of 2 sides
Filete al Ajillo
Grilled fish filet in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Filete y Camarones en Crema Blanca
Grilled fish filet and shrimp topped with white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Salmon con Camarones en Salsa Blanca
Grilled salmon and shrimp in white cream sauce with a choice of 2 sides
Camarones Empanizado
Breaded shrimp and a choice of 2 sides
Filete Empanizado con Champinones
Breaded fish filet in white cream sauce and mushroom with a choice of 2 sides
Pargo Frito
Fried red snapper and a choice of 2 sides
Niños (Kids)
Postres (Desserts)
Bakery
Buñuelos
Corazones
Pastel de caramelo
Pan de jamon y queso
Pan de coco
Pan de bono
Churros Rellenos De Caramelo
Pan de queso
Empanadas cambray
Arepa con queso
Arepa de choclo
Arepa de choclo con queso
Pan de queso grande
Chicharron de guava
Palitos de queso
Palitos de guava y queso
Pan de leche
Pan de guava
Pan Con Queso Mediano
CAFELOMBIA DRINKS
Bebidas
Jugo de Naranja
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Limonada
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Milo
Avena Fria
Oatmeal Cold
Avena Caliente
Oatmeal Hot
Aguapanela con Limon Fria
Panela water with lime juice cold
Aguapanela con Limon Caliente
Panela water with lime juice hot
Cafe con Leche Small
Cafe con Leche 12oz
Cafe Negro Small
Cafe Negro 12oz
Latte 12 oz
Cappuccino 12oz
Hot Tea Small
Hot Tea 12oz
Kids orange juice
Espresso Single
Espresso Doble
Chocolate caliente
Vanilla latte can
Smoothies
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1915 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036