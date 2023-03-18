CAFELOMBIA LINDEN 1915 East Elizabeth Ave

  • Home
Cafelombia Desayunos (Breakfast)

Desayunos

Calentado con Huevos Pericos y Carne a la Plancha

$10.95

Refried beans, scrambled eggs, and beef steak

Calentado

$8.95

Refried beans and your choice of meat

Huevos Revueltos con Arepa con Queso

$8.95

Scrambled eggs and corn cake with cheese

Arepa de Choclo con Queso, Huevos Pericos & Chorizo

$10.95

Sweet corn cake, scrambled eggs and chorizo

Arroz con Huevos Revueltos con Jamon

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with ham and a side of rice

Arepa Toast

$9.95

Corn cake topped with guacamole and whole egg

Carne Molida Arroz Huevos Pericos

$9.95

Shredded beef, scrambled eggs and rice

Huevos pericos

$6.00

Arepa con queso

$4.00

CAFELOMBIA FOOD

Aperitivos (Appetizers)

Beef Empanada

$1.50

Chicken Empanada

$1.50

Empanaditas

$9.00

Mini empanadas (10)

Alitas de Pollo

$9.95

Chicken wings

Tostones con Guacamole

$9.00

Green plantain with guacamole

Picadita

$14.95

Grilled steak, crunchy pork cracklings, Colombian chorizo, and green fried plantain

Chicharron con Arepita

$6.50

Fried pork cracklings with fried corn cake

Chicharron con Guacamole

$10.95

Fried pork cracklings with guacamole

Vegan Arepa

$8.00

Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions

Cafelombia Sampler

$18.95

4 mini beef empanadas, 4 chicken wings, chorizo, chicharrón, tostones & shrimp cocktail

Maduro con Queso

$6.95

Whole sweet plantain with melted cheese

Chorizo con Arepita

$3.95

Colombian sausage with fried corn cake

Camarones al Ajillo y Toston

$10.95

Garlic shrimp and green plantain

Montaditos con Churrasco

$13.95

4 green plantains topped with guacamole and churrasco steak and ketchup mayo sauce

Montaditos de Pollo

$10.95

4 green plantains topped with guacamole, grilled chicken and ketchup mayo sauce

Morcilla con Arepita

$3.50

Blood sausage with fried corn cake

Carne Asada Fiesta Fries

$13.95

French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled steak, chorizo, pork cracklings and ketchup mayo sauce

Coctel de Camarones

$15.00

Shrimp cocktail with green plantains

Ensaladas (Salads)

Ensalada Mango y Fresa

$10.95

Green salad with mango and strawberry and your choice of meat

Cesar Salad

$10.95

With your choice of meat

Ensalada Verde

$9.95

With your choice of meat

Ensalada 3 Parceros

$18.95

Grilled chicken, shrimp and skirt steak

Sandwiches

Sandwich de Pescado

$9.95

Breaded fish filet sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sandwich de Carne

$10.95

Grilled steak sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sandwich de Pollo

$9.95

Grilled chicken sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sandwich Jamon y huevo

$9.95

Acompañantes (Sides)

Arroz Blanco

$2.95

Frijoles Rojos

$2.95

Tostones

$2.95

Maduros

$2.95

Yuca Frita

$2.95

Papa Fritas

$2.95

Papa con Guiso

$2.95

Ensalada Verde Side

$2.95

Mazorca Herbida

$2.95

Chips de Platano

$2.95

Side aguacate

$4.50

1 Arepita

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$8.00

Pollo (Chicken)

Pechuga a la Plancha o Empanizada

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, choice of 2 sides

Mar y Pollo

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp, choice of 2 sides

Pechuga Encebollada

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides

Pechuga Hawaiiana

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast topped melted cheese, ham and sweet pineapple sauce with a choice of 2 sides

Pechuga en Crema de Mariscos

$16.95

Grilled chicken topped with colombian seafood casserole sauce topped with shrimp and calamari, choice of 2 sides

Pechuga en Salsa Champinones

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cream sauce, mushrooms, and a choice of 2 sides

Arepa con Pollo

$13.95

Corn cake topped with guacamole and grilled chicken

Pechuga con Vegetales

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables

Arroz con Pollo

$15.95

Shredded chicken and yellow rice and a choice of 2 sides

Cerdo (Pork)

Lomo a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled pork loin and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo Empanizado

$16.95

Breaded pork loin and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo en Crema Blanca y Champinones

$17.95

Pork loin topped with mushrooms, white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo Hawaiiano

$17.95

Pork loin topped with melted cheese, ham, sweet pineapple sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Carnes (Meats)

Bandeja Paisa

$19.95

Traditional colombian platter (steak, fried pork belly, chorizo, avocado, rice & beans, sweet plantain, and fried corn cake)

Mini Paisa

$14.95

Churrasco

$28.95

16oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 2 sides

Churrasquito

$21.95

12oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 1 side

Arepa con Churrasquito

$16.95

Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak

El Asado

$21.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, colombian chorizo, garlic shrimp, grilled corn and rice

Carne Molida

$15.95

Shredded steak and a choice of 2 sides

Mar y Tierra

$28.95

12oz grilled skirt steak topped with grilled shrimp and a choice of 1 side

Carne Asada

$15.95

Grilled beef steak and a choice of 2 sides

Bistec Encebollado

$16.95

Grilled beef steak topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides

Bistec a Caballo

$17.95

Grilled beef steak topped with tomato stew, sunny side up eggs and a choice of 2 sides

Mar (Seafood)

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Sautéed rice with shrimp and a choice of 2 sides

Salmon a la Plancha

$17.95

Grilled salmon with a choice of 2 sides

Filete al Ajillo

$15.95

Grilled fish filet in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Filete y Camarones en Crema Blanca

$17.95

Grilled fish filet and shrimp topped with white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.95

Shrimp in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Salmon con Camarones en Salsa Blanca

$21.95

Grilled salmon and shrimp in white cream sauce with a choice of 2 sides

Camarones Empanizado

$16.95

Breaded shrimp and a choice of 2 sides

Filete Empanizado con Champinones

$16.95

Breaded fish filet in white cream sauce and mushroom with a choice of 2 sides

Pargo Frito

$25.00

Fried red snapper and a choice of 2 sides

Niños (Kids)

Niños Tiritas de Pollo Asadas/Fritas

$9.00

Grilled or fried chicken strips with french fries

Niños Alitas de Pollo

$9.95

Chicken wings with french fries

Niños Salchipapas

$7.95

Fried hot dog bits with french fries

Postres (Desserts)

Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Churros Rellenos De Caramelo

$4.50

Churros Relleno de Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate/Caramel filled

Chocolate Volcano

$4.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Vaso de mango

$5.00

Bakery

Buñuelos

$2.00

Corazones

$2.00

Pastel de caramelo

$2.00

Pan de jamon y queso

$2.50

Pan de coco

$2.00

Pan de bono

$1.60

Churros Rellenos De Caramelo

$4.50

Pan de queso

$1.60

Empanadas cambray

$2.00

Arepa con queso

$4.00

Arepa de choclo

$2.00

Arepa de choclo con queso

$3.00

Pan de queso grande

$4.50Out of stock

Chicharron de guava

$2.00

Palitos de queso

$2.00

Palitos de guava y queso

$2.50

Pan de leche

$2.00

Pan de guava

$2.50

Pan Con Queso Mediano

$3.50

CAFELOMBIA DRINKS

Bebidas

Jugo de Naranja

$6.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Limonada

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Milo

Avena Fria

$5.00

Oatmeal Cold

Avena Caliente

$5.00

Oatmeal Hot

Aguapanela con Limon Fria

$3.50

Panela water with lime juice cold

Aguapanela con Limon Caliente

$3.50

Panela water with lime juice hot

Cafe con Leche Small

$2.00

Cafe con Leche 12oz

$3.00

Cafe Negro Small

$1.50

Cafe Negro 12oz

$2.50

Latte 12 oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.50

Hot Tea Small

$1.50

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.50

Kids orange juice

$3.00

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Doble

$3.00

Chocolate caliente

Vanilla latte can

$4.50

Smoothies

Maracuya

$5.00

Mora

$5.00

Fresa

$5.00

Lulo

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Piña

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Guayaba

$5.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

manzana

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.00

Pony Malta

$3.00

Jugo Hit

$2.50

Bretaña

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

manzana 2 litros

$4.00

colombiana 2 litros

$4.00

coca cola 2 litros

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1915 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

