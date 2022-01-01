- Home
- /
- Long Beach
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Lola's - Retro Row
Lola's Retro Row
No reviews yet
2030 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SHARED PLATES
Cuetes
Crispy bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with cheese, side of refried beans, and guacamole.
Guacamole
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Mexico City Street Corn
Toasted heirloom white corn, roasted garlic cream, chile dust, queso cotija, and cilantro.
Queso Fundido
Home made blend of queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, soyrizo, rajas, caramelized onions, pico, and avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
Sopes Trio
Corn masa boats. Three different sopes each artfully created with carnitas, birria, and chicken tinga.
Taquitos
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Tinga Tostaditas
Pulled chicken, smoky chipotle, black bean puree, avocado, crumbled queso fresco, cream, and pickled onion.
ENSALADAS
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Savory broth, smokey chipotle, chicken, avocado, black beans, toated corn, jack cheese, cream, crispy tortilla strips. Cup or Boal
Avocado Mango Salad
Butter lettuce, toated pistachios, avocado, sweet mango, jalapeno bacon, asparagus, red onion, pico, queso fresco, pistachio vinaigrette
Baja Salad
Crispy romaine, black beans, avocado, pico, queso cotija, toaste heirloom corn, pepita lime dressing
Citrus Crunch Salad
PLATILLOS ESPECIALES
Birria Guadalajara
Pork shoulder and veal, rubbed in our family adobo recipe, simmered for 6 hrs until fork tender. Served in borth, topped with onions, cilantro, side of garlicky whole beans, mexican rice, and lemons. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Carne Asada Toluca
8 oz Point Reyes skirt steak, grilled tomatillo, mushrooms, onions, bacon, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, pico, mexican rice. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Coca-cola glazed pork shoulder simmered for 4 hrs, served with mexican rice, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, and pico. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Relleno Casero
Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Verde Bowl
Tender pork shoulder, potatoes, roasted salsa tomatillo, mexican rice and fried egg. Corn or flour tortillas
Cochinita Pibil
Achiote rubbed pork shoulder, roasted in banana leaves for 6 hrs, garlicky black beans, pickled red onions, mexican rice, sweet plaintains, fire roasted salsa habanero. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mole Verde Bowl
Grilled chicken smothered in our delicious mole verde sauce, black beacns, calabacitas, toated sesame seeds
ENCHILADAS
Butternut Squash Enchiladas
Two cheese stuffed enchiladas, butternut squash cream, on a bed of potatoes with fire grilled calabacitas
Enchiladas Suizas
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Birria Queso Enchiladas
Two juicy birria enchiladas, salsa quajilo, melted queso. Served with Mexican rice, garlicky whole beans.
MOLES
Mole Negro
31 ingredients, complex deep flavors, epitome of true Mexican cuisine. Served over pan grilled chicken breast, sesame seeds, mexican rice, mexican squash, pickeld red onions. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mole Poblano
23 ingredients, guajillo chiles, mexican chocolate, toasted nuts, sweet savory sauce over grilled chicken, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, mexican rice and garlicky whole beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mole Verde
19 ingredients, toasted nuts, balanced savory sauce over grilled chicken, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, mexican rice, and garlicky whole beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mahi-Mahi con Mole Verde
Pan grilled Mahi-Mahi, mole verde, drizzled salsa macha, Mexican rice, and calabacitas. Served with choice of corn or flour tortillas.
BURRITOS
Al Pastor Burrito
Adobo marinated pork, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled pineapple, melted jack cheese, roasted salsa, onions and cilantro
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Grilled mexican shrimp, garlicky black beans, jack cheese, mexican rice, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle cream, and pico.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and melted Jack cheese. Served wet or dry
Bixby Knolls Burrito
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
Chile Relleno Burrito
A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream
Chile Verde Burrito
Tendor pork shoulder, potatoes, tangy chile verde, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, wrapped in foil
Mole Burrrito
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, garlicky whole beans, smothered with your choice of mole, toasted sesame seeds, and pickled red onions
Vegan Burrito
Calabacitas, soyrizo, black beans, melted vegan jack, roated tomatillo salsa, and avocado
STREET FOOD
Al Pastor Mulitas
Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with al pastor pork, Monterrey jack cheese, garlicky black beans, onions, cilantro, charred pineapple, avocado crema, crema, and pico
Carne Asada Mulitas
Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes angus steak, jack cheese, garlicky whole beans, onions, cilantro, pico, roasted tomatillo salsa, and crema
Quesadilla de Pulpo Y Camarón
Creamy melted queso Oaxaca, spicy tender octous, sauteed shrimp, garlicky whole beans. Side of guacamole, pico and creama chipotle
TACOS
Baja Fish Tacos
Two pacific cod tempura beer battered tacos, cabbage, white sauce, fire roasted red salsa, and pico. Served with garlicky black beans
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
Achiote rubbed pork shoulder, spicy black bean puree, red pickled onions, charred habanero salsa. Served with garlicky whole black benas, and plantains
El Trio
Three handmade tacos, chicken mole poblano, birria, and carnitas. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Jalisco Tacos
Three grilled tortillas, salsa gaujillo, melted cheese, your choice of meat. Topped with queso cotija, pico, crema. Served with garlicky whole beans, guacamole, and sweet plantains
Spicy Octopus Tacos
Ancho chile rubbed tender octopus sauteed in butter, melted cheese, toasted garlic, chipotle cream, cabbage, pico, on flur tortillas. Served with garlicky black beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Two Adobo marinated pork tacos, chopped white onion, cilantro, and charred pineapple. Served with garlicky whole black beans
Tijuana Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes skirt steak, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans roasted salsa habanero, avocado. Mexican rice, and pico
VEGAN!
Vegan Enchiladas
Your choice of red salsa guajillo, or geen salsa de tomatillo, vegan chicken, melted vegan jack cheese and vegan sour cream. Served with black beans and cilantor rice
Vegan Crispy Tacos
Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice
Vegan Potato Taquitos
Three hand rolled potato taquitos , fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, vegan crema and queso
Vegan Taco Trio
Your choice of three tacos: "chicken" taco slathered with mole verde, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, or "al pastor" taco with vegan green "crack" salsa, cilantro, onion, and grilled pineapple. Served with a side of vegan refried beans and cilantro rice
Side VEGAN CREAMA
Side VEGAN COTIJA
Side VEGAN JACK
KIDS
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
Kid Bean and Cheese Nachos
Kids refried beans and cheese nachos. Served with choice of kids beverage
Kid Beans & Rice Plate
Kids refried beans and Mexican rice plate. Served with choice of kids beverage
Kids Cheese Enchilada w/ Spanish Rice
Kids cheese enchilada plate with a side of rice. Served with choice of kids beverage.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheese Quesadilla. Served with choice of kids beverage.
Kids Chimis
2 Mini Kids bean and cheese chimis. Served with choice of kids beverage.
A LA CARTE
SIDES
1/2 and 1/2 Tortillas
2oz Pistachio Vinagrette
4 Oz Side Consomme
4oz Mole Negro
Avocado Cream 2oz
Blood Orange Vinagrette 2 oz
Chile Morita 2 oz
Chips
Corn Tortillas
Egg
Flour Tortillas
Garlic Tomato Salsa
Green "Crack" Salsa
Grilled Jalapeño
Habanero Salsa
Jack Cheese
Mole Negro
Mole Poblano
Mole Verde
Pepita Lime Dressing 2oz
Pickled Onion
Pico De Gallo
Queso Cotija
Queso Fresco
Red Table Salsa
Salsa Guajillo
Side 8oz Vegan AL Pastor
Side 8oz Vegan Carne Asada
Side 8oz Vegan Chicken
Side Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Calabasitas 8oz
Side Cilantro-Infused Rice
Side Guacamole
Side Mexican Rice
Side Plantains
Side Refried Beans
Side Steak Filet
Side Whole Beans
Sour Cream
Suiza
Tomatillo Salsa
Vegan Cheese
Vegan Creama
DESSERTS
BIRRIA MANIA
Birria Queso Tacos
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Birria Guadalajara
Pork shoulder and veal, rubbed in our family adobo recipe, simmered for 6 hrs until fork tender. Served in borth, topped with onions, cilantro, side of garlicky whole beans, mexican rice, and lemons. Served with corn or flour tortillas
4 Oz Side Consomme
READY TO BAKE ENCHILADA PACKAGE
TACO BAR PACKAGE
AGUAS AND SODAS
ARNOLD PALMER
Half house brewed ice tea and half fresh squeezed lemonade
Can Diet Coke
Can of Diet coke served with a cup of ice
Horchata
Spiced Mexican rice milk beverage
Horchata Cold Brew
House made horchata and Stumptown Cold brew coffee
Iced Tea
House brewed Iced tea
Jamaica
House brewed iced Hibiscus tea
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Bottle Mexican Coke
Ice cold bottle of Mexican Coke
Bottle Mexican Sprite
Ice cold bottle of Mexican Sprite
The "Ochoa"
Blend of fresh brewed iced tea and house made jamaica
Can of Sprite
Can of Sprite served with a glass of ice
Strawberry Agua Fresca
Lola's Blanket
Lola's Virgin Mary Hoodie
Small Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
Medium Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
Large Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
XL Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
XXL Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
3XL Hoodie
Heavyweight zip up hoodie, La Virgen Series 2 colorway
Totes
Pray For Me Electric Blue Tee
Flan Tee
Small
A boxy cut on a classic cotton tee. Made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton. Exclusive Lola's design from artist @yayitzel
Medium
A boxy cut on a classic cotton tee. Made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton. Exclusive Lola's design from artist @yayitzel
Large
A boxy cut on a classic cotton tee. Made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton. Exclusive Lola's design from artist @yayitzel
XL
A boxy cut on a classic cotton tee. Made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton. Exclusive Lola's design from artist @yayitzel
Beach City Tee
Small
Exclusive Lola's 4th street design from artist @jon.sciano White premium soft feel unisex tee
Medium
Exclusive Lola's 4th street design from artist @jon.sciano White premium soft feel unisex tee
Large
Exclusive Lola's 4th street design from artist @jon.sciano White premium soft feel unisex tee
XL
Exclusive Lola's 4th street design from artist @jon.sciano White premium soft feel unisex tee
XXL
Exclusive Lola's 4th street design from artist @jon.sciano White premium soft feel unisex tee
Iconic Lola's Sugar Skull Tee
Small
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
Medium
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
Large
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
XL
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
XXL
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
Magic Green "Crack" Tee
Small
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
Medium
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
Large
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
XL
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
XXL
Short-sleeve 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a unisex fit for ease of wear. Features a subtle burnout finish
RECREATIONAL COFFEE X LOLA’S
RECREATIONAL COFFEE X LOLA’S BOX SET
Lola's x Recreational Coffee Collaboration! The box set comes with a 12oz freshly roasted Mexican premium coffee from Finca Vista Hermosa Farm in Chiapas Mexico. Tasting notes are (Milk Chocolate, Almond, Cane Sugar, and Citrus). -Handmade ceramic iconic Lolas coffee mug. -Mexican Cinnamon -Piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar) The kit is ready for making Mexican cafe con canela. A very traditional style of coffee in Mexico.
RECRETIONAL COFFEE X LOLA'S
12oz freshly roasted Mexican premium coffee from Finca Vista Hermosa Farm in Chiapas Mexico. Tasting notes are (Milk Chocolate, Almond, Cane Sugar, and Citrus).
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814