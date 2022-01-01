Lola's Retro Row

RECREATIONAL COFFEE X LOLA’S BOX SET

$49.95 Out of stock

Lola's x Recreational Coffee Collaboration! The box set comes with a 12oz freshly roasted Mexican premium coffee from Finca Vista Hermosa Farm in Chiapas Mexico. Tasting notes are (Milk Chocolate, Almond, Cane Sugar, and Citrus). -Handmade ceramic iconic Lolas coffee mug. -Mexican Cinnamon -Piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar) The kit is ready for making Mexican cafe con canela. A very traditional style of coffee in Mexico.