Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lola's Tex-Mex

367 Reviews

$$

300 Lakeside ave

Hopatcong, NJ 07821

Popular Items

Tacos
Guacamole
Enchiladas

Appetizers

Guacamole

$13.00

Fresh homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Guacamole for sharing

$20.00

guacamole with tostones

Rio Grande Nachos

$10.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Mexican Chorizo

$6.00

Authentic Mexican chorizo with melted poblano jack cheese.

10 Mini Empanadas

10 Mini Empanadas

$11.00

Served with a side of green sauce.

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh shrimp cooked to perfection. Mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in a lime juice. Topped with avocado.

Tex-Mex Sampler

$19.00

A mix of chopped grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and potatoes. Topped with pico de gallo.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Steak quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and steak. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Shrimp quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and shrimp. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and mixed vegetables. Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken.

Cheese quesadilla

$8.00

Fajita Quesadilla

Skirt steak & shrimp quesadilla

$20.00

Black bean & sweet potato quesadilla

$13.00

Rio nachos w/chicken

$14.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.

Rio nachos w/steak

$15.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.

Rio nachos w/shrimp

$15.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.

Rio nachos w/ground beef

Rio nachos w/ground beef

$14.00
Seafood mix ceviche

Seafood mix ceviche

$20.00

Fresh mixed seafood (octopus, calamari shrimp, & scungilli) with diced green and red peppers in a light lemon garlic olive oil dressing.

Lola's Botana

$20.00

Mix platter of mini empanadas, mild chicken wings, chicken flautas, mini cheese quesadilla, & shrimp ceviche.

Carne asada fiesta fries

$15.00

French fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, jalapeño, & melted cheese.

Elote loco

$6.00

Corn on the cob smothered with mayo, Tajin spice, and queso fresco.

Fiesta Botana

Fiesta Botana

$20.00

Birria Pizza

$20.00

Michelada ceviche

$20.00Out of stock

queso dip

$5.00

Tacos & Enchiladas

Tacos

Tacos

Traditional Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions. (Fish & shrimp tacos topped with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo). 3 tacos per order. Served with Mexican rice & black beans, and a side of guac sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas topped with choice of green or red sauce, fresh queso, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Chimichangas

Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken chimichanga

$13.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.

Steak chimichanga

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.

Pork carnitas chimichanga

$15.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.

Shrimp bacon chimichanga

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.

Veggie chimichanga

$11.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.

Ground beef chimichanga

$14.00

Shrimp chimichanga (no bacon)

$15.00

Skirt steak chimichanga

$22.00

Burritos

Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Steak burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Pork carnitas burrito

$15.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Shrimp bacon burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Veggie burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Ground beef burrito

$14.00

Shrimp burrito (no bacon)

$15.00

Skirt steak burrito

$22.00

Burrito bowl

Steak bowl

$17.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Chicken bowl

$14.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Shrimp bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Pork carnitas bowl

Pork carnitas bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Grilled veggies bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Ground beef bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.

Skirt steak bowl

$22.00

Skirt steak and shrimp burrito bowl

$25.00

All veggie

Black bean & sweet potato quesadilla

$11.00

Sweet potato, avocado, black beans, red peppers, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.

Lola's Entrees

Molcajete

Molcajete

$30.00

Marinated chicken, steak, pork, veggies, chiles, and oaxaqueno cheese.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$22.00

Juicy thin grilled steak served with chorizo, Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$32.00

Grilled shrimp and skirt steak. Served with Mexican rice, cornbread, and mixed vegetables (zucchini, carrots, and broccoli).

Churrasco

$32.00

Grilled skirt steak served with Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.

Churrasquito combo

Churrasquito combo

$25.00

Small skirt steak and 1 chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo

Tony's BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Slow cooked, fall of the bone ribs, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.

Chicken Cantina

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade creamy white sauce & pico de gallo. Served with rice, mix vegetables, and cornbread

Salmon

$19.00

Fresh salmon topped with our homemade creamy white sauce served with rice & vegetables.

Stuffed salmon

$28.00

Baked salmon stuffed with red peppers, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with cream sauce, purple cabbage, and a shrimp skewer. Served with Mexican rice

Pollo tropical

$18.00

Chicken breast in a tomato sauce, topped with onions, mushroom, and tropical cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

Pechuga a la parrilla

$15.00

Bistec Tropical

$20.00

Grilled steak topped with queso tropical, onions, and mushrooms in red sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans,

Bistec Ranchero

Bistec Ranchero

$20.00

Beef steak stew with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and fried sweet plantain.

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Grilled steak and onions served with Mexican rice and salad

Pargo Frito

$22.00

Fried whole red snapper served with Mexican rice and salad

Camarones al ajillo

$17.00

Shrimp in garlic sauce served with Mexican rice and fried sweet plantain

Flautas

$15.00

Rolled, crispy tortilla with choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Enchilada style burrito

Enchilada style burrito

Burrito topped with red sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, and black beans. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.

Quesataco

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef & melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream & guacamole.

Lola’s parrillada

Lola’s parrillada

$28.00

Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Lola's combo

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice and grilled corn

Surf & Turf

$34.00
Enchitaco

Enchitaco

$15.00

Two chicken enchiladas and one hard shell ground beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Breaded fried shrimp

$17.00

Served with French fries and fried sweet plantain

La Tampiquena

La Tampiquena

$28.00

Skirt steak topped with green sauce, spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Parillada Mixta

$33.00

Sautéed chicken, steak, shrimp, red & green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese and ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Surf & Turf pineapple stir fry

$45.00

Shrimp & chicken pineapple stir fry

$30.00

Skirt steak & chicken pineapple stir fry

$32.00

Seafood paella

$35.00

Seafood molcajete

$36.00

chiles rellenos

$17.95

Viva Mexico

$18.95

Fajitas

Choice of meat sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.

Fajitas

Choice of meat sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.

Salads & Soups

Mexican Caesar

Romaine lettuce, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips. Tossed in Cesar dressing.

Shrimp and Bacon Salad

Shrimp and Bacon Salad

$18.00

Shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese. Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, corn, avocado. Tossed in a citrus lime & passion fruit dressing.

Taco Salad

Romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, mixed cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips. Tossed in a tequila-lime cilantro dressing.

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.00

Fresh salmon seared with traditional spices. Served over our classic cesar salad.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

shredded chicken, corn, black beans, simmered in a tomato base. Topped with tortilla strips.

Seafood soup

$18.00

Saturday & Sunday only mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, and fish in a tomato broth

Burgers

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$13.00

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Lola's Burger

$13.00

Grilled burger topped with Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle mayo.

Americana Burger

$13.00

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, crunchy potato crisps, and mayo.

Double Loco Burger

$16.00

Double grilled burgers topped with melted cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$13.00

Carnitas, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.

Carne Asada Sandwich

$13.00

Carne asada, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.

Cuban sandwich

$13.00

Grilled ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Quesobirria sandwich

Quesobirria sandwich

$18.00

slow cooked Mexican beef stew with melted cheese. Served with French fries

Sides

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Salad

$5.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Side of avocado

$4.50

Grilled Corn

$1.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pico de Gallo to-go

$0.75

Sour cream to-go

$2.00

guacamole to-go

$1.50

red sauce to-go

$0.75

chipotle mayo to-go

$0.75

bang bang to-go

$0.75

chimichurri to-go

$0.75

sweet chili to-go

$0.75

green sauce to-go

$0.75

Side of chips

$3.00

Side of salsa

$3.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Fried sweet plantain

$4.00

Refried black beans

$4.00

Side of grilled chicken

$6.00

Side of grilled steak

$6.00

Side of grilled shrimp

$6.00

Side of shredded cheese

$2.00

Tostones

$5.00

sour cream dine-in

$2.00

guacamole dine-in

$3.00

Queso dip

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks w/fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/fries

$8.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & cheese w/ground beef

$11.00

Mac & cheese w/bacon

$11.00

Kids tacos

$12.00

3 hard shell ground beef tacos with cheese

Desserts

Chocolate volcano

$8.00
Tres leches

Tres leches

$8.00
Flan

Flan

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock
Caramel filled churros

Caramel filled churros

$8.00

Chocolate filled Churros

$8.00

Birthday sundae

$8.00

Popsicles

$5.50

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.50

Smoothies

Mango smoothie

$6.00

Soursop smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry smoothie

$6.00

Passion smoothie

$6.00

Blackberry smoothie

$6.00

Papaya smoothie

$6.00

Flavored Lemonades

Original frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange juice

$5.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

milk

$2.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Virgin blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Iced Tea

Sweetened

$3.00

Unsweetened

$3.00

Coffee & tea

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso single

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Mexican coffee

$8.00

Espresso double

$5.00

Beer

Blue moon draft

$4.00

Dos XX Amber draft

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra draft

$4.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager draft

$4.00

Stella draft

$4.00

Dog Fish Head IPA draft

$5.00

Goose Island IPA draft

$5.00

Kona Big Wave draft

$5.00

Dos XX bottle

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Corona light bottle

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Modelo draft

$4.00

Heineken bottle

$5.00

Heineken light bottle

$5.00

michelada

$2.00

Budweiser bottle

$5.00

Models bottle

$5.00

Coors light bottle

$4.00

Corona premium bottle

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Presidente bottle

$5.00

coronita

$3.00

Summer shandy draft

$4.00

Mango Cart draft

$4.00

Pacifico ber

$5.00

Bottled water

Bottle water

$2.00

Cocktails

Sex on the beach

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Laguna Azul

$12.00

Long island iced tea

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Malibu Bay breeze

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Altos tequila blanco, orange juice, grenadine.

Dirty martini

$12.00

Moscow mule

$10.00

Tito's handmade vodka, lime, sugar, ginger beer

Caipirinha

$11.00

Screw driver

$11.00

Amaretto sour

$11.00

Fresh spiked lemonade

$12.00

Tito's handmade vodka, fresh squeezed lemonade.

The Lola

$16.00

Casamigos reposado tequila, blackberry syrup, lime juice, sugar, ginger beer.

Tropical mimosa

$10.00

Altos tequila blanco, sparkling wine, guava.

Hacienda Lola

$12.00

Tito's handmade vodka, tequila, cranberry juice, guava nectar, lime juice.

Old Fashioned

$11.00

The glenlivet carribean reserve cask, pineapple syrup, angostura bitters, sugar.

Mango sour

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Bulleit bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters.

Mimosa

$7.00

Mexican mule

$13.00

Green tea shot

$7.00

Lemon drop shot

$7.00

French Martini

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Spiced cranberrry margarita

$15.00

Cantarito

$12.00

Lola's Daiquiri

$14.00

Mango Colada

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Titos passion

$13.00

Mexican mule

$13.00

Lakeside spritz

$14.00

Peach whiskey sour

$15.00

Tiramisu shot

$9.00

Chocolate martini

$12.00

La Passion

$13.00

Tennessee. Mule

$13.00

Margaritas

Lola's Margarita

$16.00

Altos tequila blanco, jalapeño, tamarind, lime, triple sec.

Blue margarita

$12.00

Virgin margarita

$6.00

Banana margarita

$12.00

Coconut margarita

$12.00

Jalapeno margarita

$12.00

Lime margarita

$11.00

Strawberry margarita

$12.00

Mango margarita

$12.00

Passionfruit margarita

$12.00

Spicy margarita

$12.00

Skinny margarita

$14.00

Sangria margarita

$13.00

Grand margarita

$17.00

margarita flight

$20.00

Halloween tóxica

$25.00

Pitcher margarita

$45.00

32 OZ TO-GO MARGARITA

$25.00

Casa Lola's

$45.00

Special $5 margarita

$5.00

Mojito

Lime mojito

$10.00

Coconut mojito

$11.00

Passionfruit mojito

$11.00

Strawberry mojito

$11.00

Mango mojito

$11.00

Old Mexican mojito

$15.00

Casamigos anejo tequila, muddled mint, lime juice, sugar, club soda.

Spicy maracuya mojito

$12.00

Captain Morgan original, spiced rum, passionfruit, mint leaves, sugar, club soda.

Spicy mora mojito

$12.00

Virgin mojito

$8.00

Guava mojito

$11.00

Tamarindo Mojito

$11.00

Blackberry mojito

$11.00

Grand mojito

$20.00

Pina colada

Virgin pina colada

$10.00

Pina colada W/coconut rum

$11.00

Virgin Miami vice

$11.00

Miami vice

$12.00

Virgin blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Blue hawaiian

$12.00

kids blue hawaiian

$6.00

Sangria

Red glass sangria

$11.00

White glass sangria

$11.00

Passionfruit glass sangria

$12.00

Pitcher red glass sangria (no ice sangria more sangria

$35.00

glass Lola's Sangria

$14.00

Pitcher Lola's Sangria

$34.00
TO-GO 32 oz red sangria

TO-GO 32 oz red sangria

$24.00

TO-GO 32 oz white sangria

$24.00

TO-GO 32 oz passion fruit sangria

$26.00

Lola’s sangria glass

$11.00

Whisky

BUCHANNA 12

BUCHANNA 18

CHIVAS REGAL 12

RED LABEL

BLACK LABEL

GOLD LABEL

DOUBLE BLACK LABEL

BLUE LABEL

OLD PARR

GLENLIVET 12

MAKERS MARK

CROWN ROYAL

SOUTHERN COMFORT

DEWARS 12

JACK DANIELS

CANADIAN CLUB

OLD FORESTER

WILD TURKEY 101

BUSHMILLS

SEAGRAMS NO.7

JAMESON

JIM BEAN

MACALLEN 12

CHIVAS ULTIS

FIRE BALL

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Joel Gott Cabernet bottle

$45.00

Joel gott Pinot Noir bottle

$45.00

Seaglass Chardonnay bottle

$35.00

Folie Deux Merlot bottle

$45.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio bottle

$35.00

White Zinfandel glass

$8.00

Conundrum white bottle

$36.00

Caymus Cabernet bottle

$165.00

Seaglass sauvignon blanc

$35.00

Champagne/prosecco

Espumanti bottle

$35.00

Prosecco glass

$7.00

Other

Sambuca

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

jagermeister

$9.00

Aguardiente

Aguardiente shot

$7.00

Aguardiente bottle

$120.00

St. Patrick's Day Drinks

Irish Paloma

$7.00

Jameson Strawberry Mule

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Green tea shot

$5.00

Daiquiri

Lola’s daiquiri

$14.00

daiquiri (virgen)

$9.00

daiquiri

$11.00

Onda

onda lime

$5.00

onda grapefruit

$5.00

onda pineapple

$5.00

onda mango

$5.00

Onda bucket

$24.00

Saturday happy hour

Margarita special

$5.00

Sangria special

$5.00

Cumbe bottle

$80.00

COQUITO

COQUITO GLASS

$8.00

COQUITO 33 OZ

$33.00

