- Home
- /
- Andover
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Lola's Tex-Mex
Lola's Tex-Mex
367 Reviews
$$
300 Lakeside ave
Hopatcong, NJ 07821
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Fresh homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Guacamole for sharing
guacamole with tostones
Rio Grande Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Wings
Mexican Chorizo
Authentic Mexican chorizo with melted poblano jack cheese.
10 Mini Empanadas
Served with a side of green sauce.
Avocado Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh shrimp cooked to perfection. Mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in a lime juice. Topped with avocado.
Tex-Mex Sampler
A mix of chopped grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and potatoes. Topped with pico de gallo.
Fried Calamari
Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Chicken quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and steak. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and shrimp. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and mixed vegetables. Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken.
Cheese quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
Skirt steak & shrimp quesadilla
Black bean & sweet potato quesadilla
Rio nachos w/chicken
Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Rio nachos w/steak
Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Rio nachos w/shrimp
Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Rio nachos w/ground beef
Seafood mix ceviche
Fresh mixed seafood (octopus, calamari shrimp, & scungilli) with diced green and red peppers in a light lemon garlic olive oil dressing.
Lola's Botana
Mix platter of mini empanadas, mild chicken wings, chicken flautas, mini cheese quesadilla, & shrimp ceviche.
Carne asada fiesta fries
French fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, jalapeño, & melted cheese.
Elote loco
Corn on the cob smothered with mayo, Tajin spice, and queso fresco.
Fiesta Botana
Birria Pizza
Michelada ceviche
queso dip
Tacos & Enchiladas
Tacos
Traditional Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions. (Fish & shrimp tacos topped with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo). 3 tacos per order. Served with Mexican rice & black beans, and a side of guac sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas topped with choice of green or red sauce, fresh queso, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chimichangas
Chicken chimichanga
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.
Steak chimichanga
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.
Pork carnitas chimichanga
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.
Shrimp bacon chimichanga
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.
Veggie chimichanga
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Fried.
Ground beef chimichanga
Shrimp chimichanga (no bacon)
Skirt steak chimichanga
Burritos
Chicken burrito
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak burrito
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Pork carnitas burrito
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp bacon burrito
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Veggie burrito
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Ground beef burrito
Shrimp burrito (no bacon)
Skirt steak burrito
Burrito bowl
Steak bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Chicken bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Shrimp bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Pork carnitas bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Grilled veggies bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Ground beef bowl
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Skirt steak bowl
Skirt steak and shrimp burrito bowl
All veggie
Lola's Entrees
Molcajete
Marinated chicken, steak, pork, veggies, chiles, and oaxaqueno cheese.
Carne Asada
Juicy thin grilled steak served with chorizo, Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.
Mar y Tierra
Grilled shrimp and skirt steak. Served with Mexican rice, cornbread, and mixed vegetables (zucchini, carrots, and broccoli).
Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak served with Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.
Churrasquito combo
Small skirt steak and 1 chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice, black beans, and pico de gallo
Tony's BBQ Ribs
Slow cooked, fall of the bone ribs, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.
Chicken Cantina
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade creamy white sauce & pico de gallo. Served with rice, mix vegetables, and cornbread
Salmon
Fresh salmon topped with our homemade creamy white sauce served with rice & vegetables.
Stuffed salmon
Baked salmon stuffed with red peppers, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with cream sauce, purple cabbage, and a shrimp skewer. Served with Mexican rice
Pollo tropical
Chicken breast in a tomato sauce, topped with onions, mushroom, and tropical cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
Pechuga a la parrilla
Bistec Tropical
Grilled steak topped with queso tropical, onions, and mushrooms in red sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans,
Bistec Ranchero
Beef steak stew with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and fried sweet plantain.
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled steak and onions served with Mexican rice and salad
Pargo Frito
Fried whole red snapper served with Mexican rice and salad
Camarones al ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce served with Mexican rice and fried sweet plantain
Flautas
Rolled, crispy tortilla with choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Enchilada style burrito
Burrito topped with red sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, and black beans. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
Quesataco
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef & melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream & guacamole.
Lola’s parrillada
Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Lola's combo
Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice and grilled corn
Surf & Turf
Enchitaco
Two chicken enchiladas and one hard shell ground beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Breaded fried shrimp
Served with French fries and fried sweet plantain
La Tampiquena
Skirt steak topped with green sauce, spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Parillada Mixta
Sautéed chicken, steak, shrimp, red & green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese and ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Surf & Turf pineapple stir fry
Shrimp & chicken pineapple stir fry
Skirt steak & chicken pineapple stir fry
Seafood paella
Seafood molcajete
chiles rellenos
Viva Mexico
Fajitas
Salads & Soups
Mexican Caesar
Romaine lettuce, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips. Tossed in Cesar dressing.
Shrimp and Bacon Salad
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese. Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, corn, avocado. Tossed in a citrus lime & passion fruit dressing.
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, mixed cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips. Tossed in a tequila-lime cilantro dressing.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon seared with traditional spices. Served over our classic cesar salad.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
shredded chicken, corn, black beans, simmered in a tomato base. Topped with tortilla strips.
Seafood soup
Saturday & Sunday only mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, and fish in a tomato broth
Burgers
Chipotle BBQ Burger
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Lola's Burger
Grilled burger topped with Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle mayo.
Americana Burger
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, crunchy potato crisps, and mayo.
Double Loco Burger
Double grilled burgers topped with melted cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.
Pork Carnitas Sandwich
Carnitas, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.
Carne Asada Sandwich
Carne asada, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and mayo.
Cuban sandwich
Grilled ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard
Quesobirria sandwich
slow cooked Mexican beef stew with melted cheese. Served with French fries
Sides
Mexican Rice
Beans
French Fries
Salad
Vegetables
Side of avocado
Grilled Corn
Jalapeno Cornbread
Mac & Cheese
Pico de Gallo to-go
Sour cream to-go
guacamole to-go
red sauce to-go
chipotle mayo to-go
bang bang to-go
chimichurri to-go
sweet chili to-go
green sauce to-go
Side of chips
Side of salsa
Jalapeno
Tortillas
Fried sweet plantain
Refried black beans
Side of grilled chicken
Side of grilled steak
Side of grilled shrimp
Side of shredded cheese
Tostones
sour cream dine-in
guacamole dine-in
Queso dip
Kids Menu
Desserts
Smoothies
Flavored Lemonades
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Tamarind
Ginger ale
Fresh Squeezed Orange juice
Red Bull
Seltzer
Shirley temple
milk
chocolate milk
Apple juice
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Cranberry juice
Horchata
Virgin blue Hawaiian
Iced Tea
Coffee & tea
Beer
Blue moon draft
Dos XX Amber draft
Michelob Ultra draft
Bud Light Draft
Blue Point Toasted Lager draft
Stella draft
Dog Fish Head IPA draft
Goose Island IPA draft
Kona Big Wave draft
Dos XX bottle
Corona
White Claw
Yuengling Bottle
Corona light bottle
Twisted Tea
Modelo draft
Heineken bottle
Heineken light bottle
michelada
Budweiser bottle
Models bottle
Coors light bottle
Corona premium bottle
Samuel Adams
Presidente bottle
coronita
Summer shandy draft
Mango Cart draft
Pacifico ber
Bottled water
Cocktails
Sex on the beach
Cosmopolitan
Laguna Azul
Long island iced tea
Titos
Captain Morgan
Cuba Libre
Hennessy
Bloody Mary
Malibu Bay breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Altos tequila blanco, orange juice, grenadine.
Dirty martini
Moscow mule
Tito's handmade vodka, lime, sugar, ginger beer
Caipirinha
Screw driver
Amaretto sour
Fresh spiked lemonade
Tito's handmade vodka, fresh squeezed lemonade.
The Lola
Casamigos reposado tequila, blackberry syrup, lime juice, sugar, ginger beer.
Tropical mimosa
Altos tequila blanco, sparkling wine, guava.
Hacienda Lola
Tito's handmade vodka, tequila, cranberry juice, guava nectar, lime juice.
Old Fashioned
The glenlivet carribean reserve cask, pineapple syrup, angostura bitters, sugar.
Mango sour
Manhattan
Bulleit bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters.
Mimosa
Mexican mule
Green tea shot
Lemon drop shot
French Martini
Bloody Maria
Spiced cranberrry margarita
Cantarito
Lola's Daiquiri
Mango Colada
Cosmopolitan
Titos passion
Mexican mule
Lakeside spritz
Peach whiskey sour
Tiramisu shot
Chocolate martini
La Passion
Tennessee. Mule
Margaritas
Lola's Margarita
Altos tequila blanco, jalapeño, tamarind, lime, triple sec.
Blue margarita
Virgin margarita
Banana margarita
Coconut margarita
Jalapeno margarita
Lime margarita
Strawberry margarita
Mango margarita
Passionfruit margarita
Spicy margarita
Skinny margarita
Sangria margarita
Grand margarita
margarita flight
Halloween tóxica
Pitcher margarita
32 OZ TO-GO MARGARITA
Casa Lola's
Special $5 margarita
Mojito
Lime mojito
Coconut mojito
Passionfruit mojito
Strawberry mojito
Mango mojito
Old Mexican mojito
Casamigos anejo tequila, muddled mint, lime juice, sugar, club soda.
Spicy maracuya mojito
Captain Morgan original, spiced rum, passionfruit, mint leaves, sugar, club soda.
Spicy mora mojito
Virgin mojito
Guava mojito
Tamarindo Mojito
Blackberry mojito
Grand mojito
Pina colada
Sangria
Red glass sangria
White glass sangria
Passionfruit glass sangria
Pitcher red glass sangria (no ice sangria more sangria
glass Lola's Sangria
Pitcher Lola's Sangria
TO-GO 32 oz red sangria
TO-GO 32 oz white sangria
TO-GO 32 oz passion fruit sangria
Lola’s sangria glass
Whisky
Wine
Cabernet
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Joel Gott Cabernet bottle
Joel gott Pinot Noir bottle
Seaglass Chardonnay bottle
Folie Deux Merlot bottle
Seaglass Pinot Grigio bottle
White Zinfandel glass
Conundrum white bottle
Caymus Cabernet bottle
Seaglass sauvignon blanc
Champagne/prosecco
St. Patrick's Day Drinks
Saturday happy hour
Appetizers*
Guacamole
Fresh homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Rio Grande Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Wings
Mexican Chorizo
Authentic Mexican chorizo with melted poblano jack cheese.
10 Mini Empanadas
Served with a side of green sauce.
Avocado Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh shrimp cooked to perfection. Mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in a lime juice. Topped with avocado.
Tex-Mex Sampler
A mix of chopped grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and potatoes. Topped with pico de gallo.
Fried Calamari
Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Chicken quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and steak. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and shrimp. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled skirt steak & shrimp, monterrey jack cheese, onions, and peppers.
Skirt steak & shrimp quesadila
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and mixed vegetables. Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken.