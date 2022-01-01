Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Lola's - Signal Hill

No reviews yet

4140 Atlantic Ave

Signal Hill, CA 90807

Order Again

Popular Items

Green "Crack" Salsa
Enchiladas Suizas
Chips

Shared Plates

Cuetes

Cuetes

$10.95

Crispy bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with cheese, side of refried beans, and guacamole.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.95

Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.

Mexican Chorizo Nachos

$13.95Out of stock
Mexico City Street Corn

Mexico City Street Corn

$10.95

Toasted heirloom white corn, roasted garlic cream, chile dust, queso cotija, and cilantro.

Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla served with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Home made blend of queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, soyrizo, rajas, caramelized onions, pico, and avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto

Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto

$18.95

Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.

Sopes Trio

$12.95

Corn masa boats. Each sope is artfully created with carnitas, birria, and chicken tinga.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.95

Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija

Tinga Tostaditas

Tinga Tostaditas

$12.95

Pulled chicken, smoky chipotle, black bean puree, avocado, crumbled queso fresco, cream, and pickled onion.

ENSALADAS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95+

Savory broth, smokey chipotle, chicken, avocado, black beans, toated corn, jack cheese, cream, crispy tortilla strips. Cup or Boal

Avocado Mango Salad

Avocado Mango Salad

$13.95

Butter lettuce, toated pistachios, avocado, sweet mango, jalapeno bacon, asparagus, red onion, pico, queso fresco, pistachio vinaigrette

Baja Salad

$13.95

Crispy romaine, black beans, avocado, pico, queso cotija, toaste heirloom corn, pepita lime dressing

Citrus Crunch Salad

$13.95

PLATILLOS ESPECIALES

Birria Guadalajara

Birria Guadalajara

$17.95

Pork shoulder and veal, rubbed in our family adobo recipe, simmered for 6 hrs until fork tender. Served in borth, topped with onions, cilantro, side of garlicky whole beans, mexican rice, and lemons. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Carne Asada Toluca

$20.95

8 oz Point Reyes skirt steak, grilled tomatillo, mushrooms, onions, bacon, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, pico, mexican rice. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$17.95

Coca-cola glazed pork shoulder simmered for 4 hrs, served with mexican rice, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, and pico. Served with corn or flour tortillas.

Chile Relleno Casero

Chile Relleno Casero

$14.95

Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chile Verde Bowl

Chile Verde Bowl

$14.95

Tender pork shoulder, potatoes, roasted salsa tomatillo, mexican rice and fried egg. Corn or flour tortillas

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$17.95

Achiote rubbed pork shoulder, roasted in banana leaves for 6 hrs, garlicky black beans, pickled red onions, mexican rice, sweet plaintains, fire roasted salsa habanero. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mole Verde Bowl

Mole Verde Bowl

$14.95

Grilled chicken smothered in our delicious mole verde sauce, black beacns, calabacitas, toated sesame seeds

ENCHILADAS

Butternut Squash Enchiladas

Butternut Squash Enchiladas

$15.95

Two cheese stuffed enchiladas, butternut squash cream, on a bed of potatoes with fire grilled calabacitas

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.95

Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Birria Queso Enchiladas

$16.95

Two juicy birria enchiladas, salsa quajilo, melted queso. Served with Mexican rice, garlicky whole beans.

MOLES

Mole Negro

Mole Negro

$19.95

31 ingredients, complex deep flavors, epitome of true Mexican cuisine. Served over pan grilled chicken breast, sesame seeds, mexican rice, mexican squash, pickeld red onions. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$18.95

23 ingredients, guajillo chiles, mexican chocolate, toasted nuts, sweet savory sauce over grilled chicken, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, mexican rice and garlicky whole beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mole Verde

Mole Verde

$18.95

19 ingredients, toasted nuts, balanced savory sauce over grilled chicken, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, mexican rice, and garlicky whole beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mahi-Mahi con Mole Verde

$23.95

Pan grilled Mahi-Mahi, mole verde, drizzled salsa macha, Mexican rice, and calabacitas. Served with choice of corn or flour tortillas.

BURRITOS

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.95

Adobo marinated pork, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled pineapple, melted jack cheese, roasted salsa, onions and cilantro

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Grilled mexican shrimp, garlicky black beans, jack cheese, mexican rice, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle cream, and pico.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Refried beans and melted Jack cheese. Served wet or dry

Bixby Knolls Burrito

Bixby Knolls Burrito

$12.95

Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.95

A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.95

Tendor pork shoulder, potatoes, tangy chile verde, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, wrapped in foil

Mole Burrrito

$14.95

Grilled chicken, mexican rice, garlicky whole beans, smothered with your choice of mole, toasted sesame seeds, and pickled red onions

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$13.95

Calabacitas, soyrizo, black beans, melted vegan jack, roated tomatillo salsa, and avocado

STREET FOOD

Al Pastor Mulitas

$12.95

Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with al pastor pork, Monterrey jack cheese, garlicky black beans, onions, cilantro, charred pineapple, avocado crema, crema, and pico

Carne Asada Mulitas

$13.95

Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes angus steak, jack cheese, garlicky whole beans, onions, cilantro, pico, roasted tomatillo salsa, and crema

Quesadilla de Pulpo Y Camarón

$14.95

Creamy melted queso Oaxaca, spicy tender octous, sauteed shrimp, garlicky whole beans. Side of guacamole, pico and creama chipotle

TACOS

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.95

Two pacific cod tempura beer battered tacos, cabbage, white sauce, fire roasted red salsa, and pico. Served with garlicky black beans

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$14.95

Achiote rubbed pork shoulder, spicy black bean puree, red pickled onions, charred habanero salsa. Served with garlicky whole black benas, and plantains

El Trio

El Trio

$14.95

Three handmade tacos, chicken mole poblano, birria, and carnitas. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Jalisco Tacos

Jalisco Tacos

$14.95

Three grilled tortillas, salsa gaujillo, melted cheese, your choice of meat. Topped with queso cotija, pico, crema. Served with garlicky whole beans, guacamole, and sweet plantains

Spicy Octopus Tacos

Spicy Octopus Tacos

$16.95

Ancho chile rubbed tender octopus sauteed in butter, melted cheese, toasted garlic, chipotle cream, cabbage, pico, on flur tortillas. Served with garlicky black beans

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.95

Two Adobo marinated pork tacos, chopped white onion, cilantro, and charred pineapple. Served with garlicky whole black beans

Tijuana Tacos

Tijuana Tacos

$14.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes skirt steak, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans roasted salsa habanero, avocado. Mexican rice, and pico

VEGAN!

Vegan Enchiladas

Vegan Enchiladas

$16.95

Your choice of red salsa guajillo, or geen salsa de tomatillo, vegan chicken, melted vegan jack cheese and vegan sour cream. Served with black beans and cilantor rice

Vegan Crispy Tacos

Vegan Crispy Tacos

$14.95

Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice

Vegan Potato Taquitos

$10.95

Three hand rolled potato taquitos , fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, vegan crema and queso

Vegan Taco Trio

Vegan Taco Trio

$15.95

Your choice of three tacos: "chicken" taco slathered with mole verde, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, or "al pastor" taco with vegan green "crack" salsa, cilantro, onion, and grilled pineapple. Served with a side of vegan refried beans and cilantro rice

Side VEGAN CREAMA

$1.00

Side VEGAN COTIJA

$1.00

Side VEGAN JACK

$1.00

KIDS

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage

Kid Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Kids refried beans and cheese nachos. Served with choice of kids beverage

Kid Beans & Rice Plate

$9.95

Kids refried beans and Mexican rice plate. Served with choice of kids beverage

Kids Cheese Enchilada w/ Spanish Rice

$9.95

Kids cheese enchilada plate with a side of rice. Served with choice of kids beverage.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla. Served with choice of kids beverage.

Kids Chimis

$7.95

2 Mini Kids bean and cheese chimis. Served with choice of kids beverage.

A LA CARTE

1 Chile Relleno ALC

$8.00

1 Ensenada Fish Taco ALC

$6.50

1 Potato Taquito ALC

$3.50

1 Red Cheese Enchilada ALC

$3.50

1 Red Chicken Enchilada ALC

$4.00

1 Taco ALC

$3.00

1 Tijuana Style Taco ALC

$4.50

Birria Enchilada A La Carte

$5.00

Chicken Suiza A La Carte

$4.50

Cuete Alc

$1.50

SIDES

1/2 and 1/2 Tortillas

$1.00

2oz Pistachio Vinagrette

$0.75

4 Oz Side Consomme

$3.00

4oz Mole Negro

$4.00

Avocado Cream 2oz

$1.00

Chile Morita 2 oz

$0.75

Chips

$1.50+

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Garlic Tomato Salsa

$0.75+

Green "Crack" Salsa

$3.50+

Grilled Jalapeño

$1.00

Habanero Salsa

$1.00+

Jack Cheese

$0.75+

Mole Negro

$1.50+

Mole Poblano

$1.50+

Mole Verde

$1.50+

Pickled Onion

$1.50+

Pico De Gallo

$0.75+

Queso Cotija

$0.75+

Queso Fresco

$0.75+

Red Table Salsa

$0.75+

Salsa Guajillo

$0.75+

Side 8oz Vegan AL Pastor

$10.00

Side 8oz Vegan Carne Asada

$10.00

Side 8oz Vegan Chicken

$10.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00+

Side Calabasitas 8oz

$5.00

Side Cilantro-Infused Rice

$3.00+

Side Guacamole

$1.95+

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00+

Side Plantains

$5.00+

Side Refried Beans

$3.00+

Side Steak Filet

$12.00

Side Whole Beans

$4.50+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Suiza

$0.75+

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75+

Vegan Cheese

$1.00

Vegan Creama

$1.00

DESSERTS

Homemade Flan

Homemade Flan

$5.50
Churros & Ice Cream

Churros & Ice Cream

$9.00

Enjoy fresh made churros paired with Long Beach Creamery ice cream!

Large Plantains and Ice Cream

$12.95

Large Plantains And Ice Cream

$12.95

Cake Fee

$1.00

BIRRIA MANIA

Birria Queso Tacos

Birria Queso Tacos

$14.95

Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.

Birria Guadalajara

Birria Guadalajara

$17.95

Pork shoulder and veal, rubbed in our family adobo recipe, simmered for 6 hrs until fork tender. Served in borth, topped with onions, cilantro, side of garlicky whole beans, mexican rice, and lemons. Served with corn or flour tortillas

READY TO BAKE ENCHILADA PACKAGE

ENCHILADA BAR

$75.00

Family pack ready for any event, everything is packed separately for any dietary restrictions Comes with 20 enchiladas ready to bake, choice of chicken, cheese or vegan impossible meat, chips, our famous (2) salsas, choice of rice, and beans 4-6 GUESTS

TACO BAR PACKAGE

Family pack ready for any event, everything is packed separately for any dietary restrictions Comes with tortillas, choice of two taco filling options, chips, our famous (2) salsas, choice of rice, and beans, onions and cilantro. 4-6 GUESTS

TACO BAR

$85.00

Family pack ready for any event, everything is packed separately for any dietary restrictions Comes with tortillas, choice of two taco filling options, chips, our famous (2) salsas, choice of rice, and beans, onions and cilantro. 4-6 GUESTS

AGUAS AND SODAS

Blue Dream

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

Half house brewed ice tea and half fresh squeezed lemonade

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can of Diet coke served with a cup of ice

Horchata

$3.50

Spiced Mexican rice milk beverage

Horchata Cold Brew

$6.50

House made horchata and Stumptown Cold brew coffee

Iced Tea

$3.50

House brewed Iced tea

Jamaica

$3.50

House brewed iced Hibiscus tea

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Bottle Mexican Coke

$4.75

Ice cold bottle of Mexican Coke

Bottle Mexican Sprite

$4.75

Ice cold bottle of Mexican Sprite

The "Ochoa"

$3.50

Blend of fresh brewed iced tea and house made jamaica

Can of Sprite

$2.50

Can of Sprite served with a glass of ice

Strawberry Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill, CA 90807

