Lola's Tacos Phoenix, AZ

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

880 East Lone Cactus Drive

Phoenix, AZ 85024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tacos
3 Taco Combo w/Drink
Big Ass Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. *
Burrito Potato w/Chorizo

Burrito Potato w/Chorizo

$9.00

Option of beef or soy chorizo and potatoes.

Burrito Chorizo w/Eggs

Burrito Chorizo w/Eggs

$9.25

Option of beef or soy chorizo and eggs.

Burrito Carne Asada, Eggs & Potato

$9.99

Burrito Chicken, Eggs & Potato

$9.75

Tacos

Tacos of carne asada or chicken on a hand pressed corn tortilla topped with guac salsa, cilantro, onions and spicy or mild salsa.
Tacos

Tacos

3 Taco Combo w/Drink

$15.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday (Chicken Tacos)

$3.00

Jalapeno Tacos

Jalapeno stuffed with cheese topped with carne asada or chicken on a hand pressed corn tortilla topped with guac salsa, cilantro, onions and spicy or mild salsa.

Jalapeno Tacos

Quesadilla

12'' flour tortilla with cheese and choice of carne asada or chicken. Topped with guac salsa, cilantro, onions and choice of spicy or mild salsa.

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

Quesadilla w/Meat

$11.25

Big Ass Burrito

Burrito with crispy grilled cheese, beans, rice, carne asada or chicken, guac salsa, cilantro, onions and spicy or mild salsa.

Big Ass Burrito

$15.25

Burrito con Carne (w/Meat)

Burrito con Carne (w/Meat)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese burrito with a side of spicy or mild salsa.

Bean Burrito with Cheese

$8.75

Drinks

Soda Cans (12oz)

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Teas (16.9oz)

$2.90

Water

$1.50

16 oz Agua Fresca bottled

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tacos, Quesadillas & More! Feeding One Panza at a Time!

Location

880 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Directions

Lolas Tacos image

