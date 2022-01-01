Main picView gallery

Lola’s 3312 Esplanade Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3312 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SEAFOOD
MEAT
FLAN

TAPAS

GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.00

GARLIC BRUSSELS

$11.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$11.00

GRILLED CALAMARI

$12.00

ANTIPASTO

$22.00

MUSSELS IN VINAIGRETTE

$14.00

CRAB MEAT

$20.00Out of stock

CEVICHE

$15.00

TO GO FEE

$3.75

SOUPS

GAZPACHO

$9.00

The original one, a blend of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olive oil, and garlic, served chilled

MARISCOS

$11.00

Spanish-style seafood soup with shrimp, calamari, scallops, and vegetables

LENTIL

$9.00

Vegetarian soup seasoned with garlic and ginger

AJO BLANCO

$10.00

Traditional Andalusia almond soup with red grapes, served cold

FABADA

$9.00

Celtic white bean stew with ham, sausage, and greens

GARLIC SOUP

$8.00

Garlic cloves sautéed in olive oil and paprika, simmered in chicken broth with egg yolk

SALADS

CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with croûtons and our creamy Caesar Dressing | Add Chicken +$6.00 | Add Shrimp +$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Red and green leaf lettuce with broccoli, peppers, cucumber, zucchini, and green olives, and feta cheese served with our homemade vinaigrette dressing and your choice of: Chicken+$6.00 or Avocado +$3.00

TOMATO BASIL

$12.00

Ripe tomato slices, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil leaves, olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Sesonal Salad

$10.00Out of stock

PAELLA

This is Lola's signature dish. It is a Traditional Spanish rice dish filled with vegetables, herbs and your choice of protein.

SEAFOOD

$26.00+

Shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, and vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

MEAT

$20.00+

Chicken, pork, sausage, and fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

VEGGIE

$18.00+

A seasonal variety of fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

COMBINATION

$26.00+

Includes all ingredients in the meat & seafood paella

FIDEUA

This is Lola's signature dish. It is a Traditional Spanish Angel hair nest pasta dish filled with vegetables, herbs and your choice of protein.

SEAFOOD

$26.00+

Shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, and vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

MEAT

$20.00+

Chicken, pork, sausage, and fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

VEGGIE

$18.00+

A seasonal variety of fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs

COMBO

$26.00+

Includes all ingredients in the meat & seafood paella

MAIN COURSE

CALDERETA

$28.00

Andalusia lamb stew with bell peppers, onions, garlic, carrots, wine, hot peppers, and spices

DUCK

$25.00

Roasted duck breast cooked to order and served with fig reduction sauce, mash potatoes and asparagus

GARLIC CHICKEN

$20.00

Chicken tenderloin, sautéed in red pepper, garlic, and olive oil. served with rice and veggies

PISTO

$20.00

Portabella mushroom stuffed with a vegetarian Castilian dish served w/ black beans, rice & asparagus

PORK LOIN

$22.00

Grilled pork loin marinated in paprika, citrus, and herbs. Served with rice and veggies.

SALMON

$24.00

Grilled to your taste and served w/ lemon pepper sauce. Served with basmati rice and veggies.

SHRIMP PASTA

$24.00

Fresh shrimp cooked in a spicy tomato seafood sauce with garlic, mushrooms and herbs, served with angel hair pasta

SPINACH LINGUINE

$22.00

Artichokes pitted kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes served with homemade pesto

YELLOWFIN TUNA

$25.00

Yellowfin tuna grilled served with spicy mojo sauce, basmati rice, and veggies

RACK OF LAMB

$36.00

The whole rack marinated in romesco, grilled, and served with gorgonzola cheese sauce

Trout

$26.00

Ruby rainbow trout

DESSERT

FLAN

$7.00

Traditional Spanish custard with caramel

CHUFLAN

$10.00

flourless chocolate cake

ALMOUND NOUGAT ICE CREAM

$9.00

Homemade ice-cream

COMBINATION

$22.00

all three desserts ;)

DESSERT FEE

$10.00

Bring your own dessert!

SIDES

Ali-Oli

$0.75

MOJO

$0.75

RICE

$4.00

MASH POTATOES

$4.00

PISTOLETTE

$0.50

AVOCADO

$3.00

PASTA

$4.00

DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

EXPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Rice

$5.00

Kids Shrimp

$5.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Perrier

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold brew

$4.00

Draft Beers

Abita Amber

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Estrella

$7.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Holy Roller

$7.00

Jucifer

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

NOLA Blonde

$7.00

Paradise Park

$7.00

Seasonal

$7.00

TINTO

Alberto Orte

Larchago Tempranillo

Vina Real Crianza

Flaco

Cosos

Abeja Malbec

Coster Dels Olivers

Martinet Bru

$90.00

Loess

A Portela

Altimira Family

$96.00

VAV

Coster Dels Olivers (Copy)

Destinea

Abeja Cab

BLANCOS

Barbadillo

Gaintza Txakolina

Lagar de Indra albarino

Castelo Do Papa

Larchago Blanco

Bourgogne Tonnere

Godello

Vignoble Chablis

Bodegas Care

ROSE

GLS Larchago rosado

$10.00

BTL Larchago rosado

$40.00

Espumoso

Cune Cava

Alice

CORKAGE FEE

Cork fee size

$10.00+

SANGRIA

White Sangria

$25.00+

Red Sangria

$25.00+

Cocktails

Agua de lolas

$14.00

Blackberry Basil

$11.00

Caiprinha

$14.00

Cucumber Collins

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Hot mango mezcal

$15.00

Lavender 75

$13.00

Lolas Margarita

$12.00

Lotus Margarita

$12.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Seasonal drink

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.50

Honey suckle vodka

$10.00

Ketel one

$10.00

Svedka

$6.00

Titos

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Cachaca

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Tequila

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Mezcal

$14.00

Milagro

$10.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet

$9.50

Crown

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Glenlivet

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Laphroig

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Arak Brun

$12.00

Baileys

$10.50

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Coffee Liqueur

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo

$13.50

Pimms

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Taste of Spain

Location

3312 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Oak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 209
900 N Carrollton St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4327 BIENVILLE AVE NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
orange star4.5 • 42
420 N Scott New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
orange star4.4 • 1,236
4323 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Felipe's - Mid-City
orange starNo Reviews
411-1 N Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Ralph's on the Park - 900 City Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
900 City Park Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston