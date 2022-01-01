Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola's Beach Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

4035 East Oceanview Ave.

Suite 100

Norfolk, VA 23518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Omelets

Steak Lovers

$15.00

Marinated steak pieces, caramelized onions, and roasted red bell peppers. Served with melted Pepper jack cheese.

Cowboy

$16.00

Fresh chorizo, pork steak pieces, jalapeño slices, chopped tomatoes, caramelized onions, and melted blended cheddar cheese, covered in a spicy salsa verde.

Margarita

$14.00

Egg white omelet with spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, topped with avocado slices and avocado cream.

Shrimp & Crab

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp and lump crab meat topped with melted Swiss cheese, Hollandaise sauce, and a dash of old bay.

Chicken

$15.00

Shredded chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and spinach topped with melted cheddar jack cheese.

BYO Omelet

$13.00

French Toast

Lola’s French Toast

$13.00

Topped with honey butter, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup.

Reese’s

$15.00

Topped with sweet chocolate butter, fresh whipped cream, chocolate peanut butter chips, and crumbled Reese’s. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Fruity Pebbles

$14.00

Topped with honey butter, fresh whipped cream, + strawberry slices. Drizzled with a raspberry and white chocolate glaze.

Classic Waffle

$13.00

Topped with honey butter and fresh whipped cream. Served with maple syrup.

Chicken-n-waffles

$16.00

4 Tender chicken strips fried to perfection served on top of waffles with honey butter, whipped cream maple syrup, and Lola’s pink sauce for dipping .

Egg Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two eggs over easy, salsa diabla, black beans, + Spanish rice. Topped with avocado slices, queso fresco + 3 flour tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Choice of pulled pork or chicken, slow braised with salsa colorada, Poblano peppers, and caramelized onions. Served over crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with 2 eggs any style, queso fresco, avocado and sour cream side of home fries.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$14.00

2 eggs any style, house made chorizo, black beans, topped with queso fresco. Served with 3 flour tortillas and home fries.

Eggsagna

$15.00

Layers of eggs, hashbrowns, pork bacon, sausage, country gravy, and pepper jack cheddar mix. Topped with country gravy and crispy applewood smoked bacon.

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted shaved pork shoulder black forest ham pickle slices mustard spread and scrambled eggs served with homefries.

Lola’s Sandwich

$14.00

2 fried eggs, pork bacon, grilled tomato slice, avocado, and thin cucumber slices on a toasted baguette with avocado cream.

Southwest Cantina Burger

$16.00

Beef patty, jalapeño + Lola’s sazon blend, grilled to order, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, 1 egg over easy, served on a brioche bun with honey chipotle aioli and garnished with a jalapeño popper. Served with home-fries.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Two eggs any style served with a grilled ham steak, home fries and choice of toast.

Steak-n-eggs

$25.00

Tender 8oz ribeye steak topped with caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, and cilantro chipotle butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and jalapeno cornbread with a honey spread.

Lola’s Chimichanga Grande

$16.00

12’ flour tortilla filled with chicken, chorizo, carnitas, caramelized onions, green chiles, avocado chunks, and pepper jack cheese. Topped with queso sauce, salsa verde, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of home fries.

Smoked Salmon & Avocado

$17.00

3 toasted baguettes topped with mascarpone avocado spread, smoked salmon, pistachio dust, and honey tequila glaze. Served with two eggs any style and home fries.

Shrimp-n-grits

$25.00

6 jumbo shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic, chopped tomatoes, and Dos Equis Saffron broth. Served over jalapeno cheesy grits and a side of cornbread.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Filled with melted cheddar jack cheese, two scrambled eggs, & pork bacon. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & sour cream

Healthy Sandwich

$15.00

Egg whites, tomato slices, turkey bacon, and sauteed kale and spinach on multigrain toast with chimichurri.

Breakfast Sides

Pork Bacon

$3.00

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

1/2 Waffle

$5.00

1 Plain French Toast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

4 Chicken Tenders with choice of fries, rice, or beans

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids 2 Chkn Tacos

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Drinks (Copy)

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Draft List

Beernut Butter

$9.00

Frogman Lager

$8.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Lagunita IPA

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Beer

Yeungling

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

DFH 60 Min

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Corona LT

$7.00

XX Amber

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Corona

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Geistboot Lager

$12.00

Kung Fu Kittens Hzy

$12.00

Estrella

$7.00

Seltzers

Wt Claw Cherry

$6.00

Coastal Cranberry

$9.00

Ciders

Blue Toad Blackberry

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

Banana Bread Old Fashion

$15.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cucumber Margarita

$15.00

El Patron

$18.00

Gingle 100

$16.00

Guava Crush

$14.00

Lola's Punch

$14.00

Watermelon Mule

$14.00

Cocktails A - Z

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dirty Martini

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua n Cream

$7.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$7.99

Margarita Frozen

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Paloma

$3.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

RCKS Marg

$3.00

Grand Ma Float

$4.00

Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern, Beachy feel with authentic Mexican Cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4035 East Oceanview Ave., Suite 100, Norfolk, VA 23518

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

COVA BREWING COMPANY
orange starNo Reviews
9529 Shore Drive Norfolk, VA 23518
View restaurantnext
Captain Groovy's
orange starNo Reviews
8101 Shore Drive Norfolk, VA 23518
View restaurantnext
Pie-o-neer Pizza - 1170 Amphibious Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Amphibious Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23459
View restaurantnext
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Tidewater Drive
orange starNo Reviews
8370 Tidewater Drive Norfolk, VA 23503
View restaurantnext
HK on the Bay - Chic's Beach
orange star4.3 • 1,550
4600 Lookout Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston