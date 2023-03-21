Restaurant header imageView gallery

LOL Burger Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2072 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BYOB
LOL Burger
LOL Lemonade

Signature Burgers

Burgers

LOL Burger

LOL Burger

$14.99

Signature burger with premium beef topped with Gouda Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Grilled Red and Green Peppers, and Onion. Served with fries.

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$15.99

OMG this burger is delicious! Premium beef burger topped with Gouda Cheese, LOL Sauce, Lettuce, Savory Pineapple and Applewood Bacon. Served with fries.

YOLO Burger

YOLO Burger

$15.99

You Only Live Once, So it may as well be today! You Only Live Once, So Why Not Today? Mouthwatering burger with premium beef topped with American cheese, BBQ Mayo, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, and Pickles. Served with fries.

NSFW Burger

NSFW Burger

$15.99

Careful. It's loaded and maybe Not Safe for Work. Loaded with American Cheese, Cheesy Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Bacon and LOL Sauce. Served with fries.

FOMO Burger

FOMO Burger

$14.99Out of stock

This poor little chicken has a serious case of FOMO. Fried Chicken Breast topped with Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.

OG Burger

OG Burger

$14.99

The original burger with premium beef topped with Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Lettuce, and LOL Sauce. Served with fries.

IDK Burger

IDK Burger

$14.99

IDK what it is, but it ain't meat! Vegan burger topped with Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, and LOL Sauce. Served with fries.

WTF Burger

WTF Burger

$15.99

WTF is Kimchi? A Korean inspired burger topped with American Cheese, Kimchi, and LOL Sauce. Served with fries. (Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, such as Napa cabbage and Korean radish. Can be a little spicy.)

BYOB

BYOB

$15.99

Build your own delicious burger with all of your favorite toppings. Served with fries.

KISS Burger

KISS Burger

$12.99

Keep It Simple Stupid. Classic burger with premium beef topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard. Served with fries.

BTW Menu

Wings

Served with carrots and celery, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
LOL Wings (6)

LOL Wings (6)

$7.99

Served with carrots and celery, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

LOL Wings (10)

LOL Wings (10)

$11.99

Served with carrots and celery, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

LOL Wings (20)

LOL Wings (20)

$22.99

Served with carrots and celery, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

LOL Wings (50)

LOL Wings (50)

$54.99

Served with carrots and celery, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Fries & Sides

LOL Fries

LOL Fries

$2.99

Delicious fries seasoned with our secret house seasoning or cajun style.

Cajun Fry

$2.99
Smiley Fries

Smiley Fries

$2.99

They're so cute, they make you smile. :) Perfect for kids and adults that are kids at heart.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Delicious, sweet and savory sweet potato fries.

Curlies

$2.99

Tots

$2.99
SCREWDRIVER FRIES

SCREWDRIVER FRIES

$2.99Out of stock

Here for a good time, not a long time! These delicious wedges are a guest to our menu and are only here for a limited time.

Mac & Say Cheese

Mac & Say Cheese

$4.99

Try a side of our delicious cheesy mac n cheese on and off your burger!

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.99

Korean dish that is tasty on and off your burger.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99

Mouthwatering baked beans that are delicious on and off your burger.

Coleslaw

$2.99

Kids

Served with LOL Smiley Fries

Lil' Baby

$9.99

Classic burger with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles. Served with LOL Smiley Fries

Lil' Chic

$7.99

6 Fried chicken poppers. Served with LOL Smiley Fries

Beverages

LOL Lemonade

LOL Lemonade

LOL Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Water

Water

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99
Watermelon Red Bull

Watermelon Red Bull

$2.99

Tropical Red Bull

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Wings, & Shakes

Website

Location

2072 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cross Creek Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
orange starNo Reviews
2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
DAS BBQ - Collier Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1203 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Krave - 1170 Collier Rd. NW Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Collier Rd NW #B Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Munster Cravings Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
TydeTate Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 18
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston