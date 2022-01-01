  • Home
Lolis Mexican Cravings

1824 N Westshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33607

Popular Items

TACO CHICKEN
TACO CARNE ASADA
TACO PASTOR

TACOS

TACO CARNE ASADA

$3.39

TACO CAMPECHANO

$3.24

TACO CHICKEN

$2.99

TACO CARNITAS

$2.99

TACO PASTOR

$2.99

TACO LENGUA

$3.69

TACO FISH

$3.99

TACO SHRIMP

$3.99

TACO VEGETARIAN

$2.99

Taco Chorizo

$2.99

SOPES

SOPE CARNE ASADA

$4.99

SOPE CAMPECHANO

$4.79

SOPE CHICKEN

$4.34

SOPE PASTOR

$4.34

SOPE CARNITAS

$4.34

SOPE CHORIZO

$4.34

SOPE LENGUA

$4.50

SOPE SHRIMP

$5.09

SOPE FISH

$5.09

SOPE VEGETARIAN

$4.29

TAMALES

CHICKEN TAMALES

$5.34

PORK TAMALES

$5.34

CHILI RELLENO TAMALES

$5.34

VEGETABLE TAMALES

$5.04Out of stock

QUESADILLA

GRINGA

$5.49

QUESADILLA CARNE ASADA

$10.25

QUESADILLA CAMPECHANO

$11.20

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$9.95

QUESADILLA CARNITAS

$9.79

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$9.79

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$9.79

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$10.79

QUESADILLA FISH

$11.74

QUESADILLA SHRIMP

$11.74

QUESADILLA VEGETABLE

$9.30

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$7.09

BOWLS

BOWL CARNE ASADA

$11.50

BOWL CHICKEN

$10.50

BOWL CARNITAS

$11.50

BOWL PASTOR

$10.50

BOWL LENGUA

$11.25

BOWL SHRIMP

$12.75

BOWL FISH

$12.75

Bowl Chorizo

Bowl Chorizo

$10.50

SIDES

CHIPS

$1.50

CHIPS AND GUAC (4oz)

$4.25

CHIPS AND GUAC (8 oz)

$6.50

GUACAMOLE (4oz)

$2.75

GUACAMOLE (8oz)

$4.99

ELOTES

$3.99

ESQUITES

$4.99

BLACK BEANS

$2.90

MEX RICE

$2.90

BLACK BEANS & RICE

$2.90

AVOCADO PICO

$1.90

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

AVOCADO SLICES

$1.25

MEXICAN SOUR CREAM

$1.25

Lettuce

$0.23

Xtra Limes

$0.25

Salsa Taquera 4 Oz

$1.50

SALSAS

Extra Salsa Taquera

$0.25

Extra Avocado Sauce

$0.25

Extra Salsa Asada

$0.25

Extra Chile De Arbol Sauce

$0.25

Extra Habanero Sauce

$0.25

MISC

NO UTENSILS

N/A BEV

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.79

ICED TEA

$2.79

AGUA DE FRESA

$4.25+

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$4.25+

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$2.99

JARRITOS

$2.99

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$4.25+

Bottle Water

$2.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Known for our authentic Mexican food, we provide the best tacos, sopes, bowls, and tamales in the Tampa Bay area. Voted best tacos in Tampa Bay 5 years running and best tamales in Florida by Yelp.

1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

