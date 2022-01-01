Lolita Fort Point imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lolita Fort Point

review star

No reviews yet

253 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Speed

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$13.00

tomato, roasted serrano, red onion, cilantro, lime

Hot Queso Dip

$14.00

Lolita

$15.00

Diablo

$15.00

Spicy Cucumber

$15.00

Broken Heart

$15.00

White Lie

$15.00

Pacifico BTL

$7.00

Pacifico Lager

$8.00

Corona BTL

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Rancho Alegre

$12.00

Reyka

$12.00

Tito's

$14.00

Mojito Fresca

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Mojito

$15.00

Tres Cocos

$15.00

Havana Club

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Blackberry Sangria GLS

$15.00

Strawberry Sangria GLS

$15.00

Ginger Peach Sangria GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Frolita

$15.00

Strawberry Frolita

$15.00

Granita

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Rebellious Revelry. Tacos. Tequila. Lolita is a bustling neighborhood cantina serving playfully authentic interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine. The dramatic space is dark and rustic, loud with laughter and intimately lit by Murano glass chandeliers, custom stained glass and flickering candles. Bold colors, luxurious leather, graffiti art and a ceiling adorned with skulls are set against an elegant venetian backdrop. House-made flour tortillas wrap flavorful tacos and hand-crafted margaritas grace an elegant, Mexican-crafted bar. The vibrant and youthful ambiance is sexy, seductive and tailored for a night of rebellion and all out revelry.

Website

Location

253 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Lolita Fort Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yellow Door Taqueria South End
orange star4.2 • 349
350 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
412 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boloco Boston Common - Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
176 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02216
View restaurantnext
Cosmica
orange starNo Reviews
40 Berkeley St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria - Boston Common
orange star4.6 • 1,203
80 Boylston St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

honeygrow - Seaport
orange star4.7 • 4,860
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Drink - Boston, Mass
orange star4.2 • 2,423
348 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Chickadee
orange star4.9 • 2,345
21 Dry Dock Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Yoki Express
orange star4.4 • 222
53 Boston Wharf Rd Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Alma Gaucha
orange star4.8 • 116
_401 D St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston