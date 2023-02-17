Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lolita Dessert Club

review star

No reviews yet

17840 West Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bundles

Bon Bon/Macaron/Bite (12)

$35.00

BonBons:Dark Choco Coconut, Dark Choco, White Choco, Milk Choco, Pink Choco Macarons: Almond, Pistachio, Raspberry, Lemon, Salted Caramel

Bon Bon/Macaron/Bite (6)

$18.00

BonBons:Dark Choco Coconut, Dark Choco, White Choco, Milk Choco, Pink Choco Macarons: Almond, Pistachio, Raspberry, Lemon, Salted Caramel

Box of 12 Bonbons

$35.00

Flavors: Dark Choco Coconut, Dark Choco, White Choco, Milk Choco, Pink Choco

Box of 12 Cookies

$45.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc.

Box of 12 Donuts

$45.00

Donut: Pink Sq, Red Velvet Filled, Cocoa Hazelnut, Oreo

Box of 12 Macarons

$35.00

Macarons: Almond, Pistachio, Raspberry, Lemon, Salted Caramel

Box of 6 Bonbons

$18.00

Flavors: Dark Choco Coconut, Dark Choco, White Choco, Milk Choco, Pink Choco

Box of 6 Cookies

$23.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc.

Box of 6 Donuts

$23.00

Donut: Pink Sq, Red Velvet Filled, Cocoa Hazelnut, Oreo

Box of 6 Macarons

$18.00

Macarons: Almond, Pistachio, Raspberry, Lemon, Salted Caramel

Cookies/Donuts (12)

$45.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc. Donut: Pink Sq, Red Velvet Filled, Cocoa Hazelnut, Oreo.

Cookies/Donuts (6)

$23.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc. Donut: Pink Sq, Red Velvet Filled, Cocoa Hazelnut, Oreo.

Gluten-Free Bites (12)

$35.00

Flavors: Pistachio, Fig, Dates, Oreo

Gluten-Free Bites (6)

$18.00

Flavors: Pistachio, Fig, Dates, Oreo

Pastel de Nata (6)

$18.00

Thick outer layer of flaky pastry dough, filled with yellow custard

Macarons

Chocolate Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and a Chocolate filling

Pistachio Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and a Pistachio filling

Almond Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and an almond filling

Lemon Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and a Lemon filling

Raspberry Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and a Raspberry filling

Caramel Macaron

$3.50

French pastry composed of two shells and a Caramel filling

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$4.50

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$4.50

Black & White Cookie

$4.50

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$4.50

Birthday Party Cookie

$4.50

S'mores Cookie

$4.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.50

Vegan Cookie

$5.00

Mini Cookies Assortment (12)

$24.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc. *Comes Assorted, Unless Special Order*

Mini Cookies Assortment (6)

$12.00

Cookies: S'mores, Black + White , Birthday Party, Triple Choc, Vegan, Choc Chip Walnut , Choc Chip, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Raisin, Macadamia White Choc. *Comes Assorted, Unless Special Order*

Pistachio Cookie

$5.00

Donuts

Design donut

$5.00

Cronut

$4.50

Pastries

Babka

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Plain Croissant

$6.00

Baby Rogola (5)

$8.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Baby Rogola

$2.00

Gluten-Free Bites

Oreo Bites GF

$3.50

Dark Chocolate Fig Truffle Bites (Gf,V)

$3.50

Pistachio White Chocolate (GF)

$3.50

Truffle Coconut Bite

$3.50

Dates Bite

$3.50

Carrot Cake Bites (Gf,V)

$3.50

BonBons

BonBon: Milk Chocolate

$3.50

BonBon: Dark Chocolate

$3.50

BonBon: Pink Chocolate

$3.50

BonBon: White Chocolate

$3.50

Other Goodies

Crepe Brulee

$11.00

Special homemade crepes, filled with banana pudding. Topped with a smooth, creamy custard, a chocolate cream cookie, Lolita waffle cookie, and finished with a mouthwatering caramelized sugar.

Crepe Cheesecake

Crepe Cheesecake

$11.00

Special homemade crepes, filled with banana pudding. Topped with our refreshing homemade cheesecake filling, tea cookies, and berry jam.

Nutella Crepe

$11.00

Special homemade crepes, filled with banana pudding or ice cream. Topped with smooth vanilla cream, strawberries, tea cookies, and Nutella drizzle.

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Light and Fluffy Vanilla Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafers, Topped with a Lolita Waffle Cookie

Cookie Shot

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Cookies & Ice Cream

$8.00

Cake Pop

$3.50

Cold Drinks

Passion Fruit Boba

$9.00

Pink Ice Tea Boba

$9.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Shot of Espresso, With Choice of Milk Base. Iced.

Rose Lemonade

$6.50

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Creamy, earthy drink with a matcha tea base. Iced and unsweetened.

Fiji

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.75

Evian

$3.25

Pink Ginger Lemonade

$6.50

Hot Drinks

Cappucino

$5.50

The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam

Latte

$5.50

Espresso with your choice of milk and light foam.

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Choice of milk with a melted Hershey's chocolate bar, topped with whipped cream, Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, & marshmallows

Americano

$4.50

Espresso, with water

Double Espresso

$5.50

Double shot of espresso

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 2020, we opened our doors in March 2021. The club is inspired by the European origins of the owners and seeks to satisfy our customers sweetest desires. We are grateful to bring the most decadent cookies, authentic macarons, and other indulgent treats to North Miami Beach and beyond!

Location

17840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Directions

