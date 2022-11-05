Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Lolita's Mexican 8181 Arista Pl. #150

8181 Arista Pl. #150

Broomfield, CO 80021

Salsa

Tomato Salsa

$4.00

Tomato Pico

$5.00

Tomatillo Verde

$4.00

Spicy de Arbol

$4.00

Fruit Salsa

$4.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Salsa Sampler

$9.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Skirt steak, onion, cilantro, grilled tomatillo salsa verde, crema, roasted garlic lime aioli

Achiote Chicken Taco

$5.00

Cilantro slaw, queso fresco, pickled fresno aioli, garnish pickled fresno

Baja Fried Snapper Taco

$6.00

Fried Snapper, cilantro slaw, queso fresco, spicy de Arbol salsa, fruit salsa

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Pineapple, onion, cilantro, lime

Calabasitas Taco

$5.00

Cilantro slaw, queso fresco, garnish with chili lime tortilla strips

Shared Plates

Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Asadero cheese and choice of chicken, carne asada, shrimp or carnitas, made with flour tortilla and served with traditional red salsa and house made crema

Queso Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican jack and heirloom cherry tomato pico

Chicharon Gigante

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy de Arbol, queso fresco, chili lime, cilantro

Flautas

$13.00Out of stock

Choice of chicken or carne asada, Lolita's guacamole, chili lime crema, grilled tomatillo salsa

Queso Fundito

$9.00

Asadero & Montery Jack, grilled peppers and house made flour tortilla's

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Chimichurri, charred lime aioli and candied pepitas

Mini Tostadas

$15.00Out of stock

Four tostadas with boracho beans, cilantro slaw, cotija with the choice of Achiote chicken, carnitas or calabacitas

Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Pork green chili, Montery jack, queso, boracho beans, heirloom pico, crema, pickled jalapenos and choice of carne asada, chicken or carnitas

Queso Dip (Copy)

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican jack and heirloom cherry tomato pico

Mariscos

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

Heirloom cherry tomato pico, avocado, tortilla strips and roasted garlic aioli

Red Snapper Ceviche

$13.00

Seasonal fruit salsa, avocado, tortilla strips

Hamachi Crudo

$15.00

Charred tomatillo agua chile, toasted pine nuts, pickled fresno and lime supremes

Big Plates

Skirt Steak

$45.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, served with tortillas, choice of two sides and two salsas

Achiote Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled 1/2 Chicken served with tortillas, choice of two sides and two salsas

Whole Fish

$45.00

Grilled or Fried Red Snapper served with tortillas, choice of two sides and two salsas

Fajitas

$35.00Out of stock

Chicken, steak, shrimp or veggie served with tortillas, choice of two sides and two salsas

Enchiladas

$40.00

Chicken or rajas, choice of salsa suiza or de arbol and serves two people. Comes with tortillas, choice of two sides and two salsas

Salads

Grilled Caesar

$14.00

Grilled Romaine, house made croutons, caesar dressing and grana padano

Mexican Chopped Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, chipolte ranch, chili lime tortilla strips

Lolita's Ensalada

$14.00

Local mixed greens, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved pickled red onion, local radish and cilantro lime vinaigrette

Sides

Street Corn

$7.00

Chili lime crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Frijoles Borachos

$6.00

Pinto beans, garlic, cervesa and queso fresco

Black Beans

$5.00

Garlic, onion, spices and queso fresco

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Tomato, carrots, onions

White Rice

$4.00

Cilantro, lime

Potatoes Bravas

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Fingerling potatoes, charred lime aioli, spicy de Arbol, cotija

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Chicken & Cheese Taco

$7.00

Nachos

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Churros

$4.00

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Mexican Coke Float

$5.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Vanilla custard, dulce de leche and candied plantain chips

Churros

$8.00

House made churro, pilloncio & cajeta

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, corn flakes, strawberry compote

Mexican Coke Float

$8.00

Served with traditional Mexican coke bottle and vanilla ice cream

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Beer

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

Q Grapefruit Soda

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Mango Mocktail

$8.00

Mockarita

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Lalolita's Margarita

$15.00

Man Go To Chili

$17.00

Fuego-Rita

$16.00

Daiquiri Al Pastor

$13.00

Highlands Ranch Water

$12.00

Sage Advice

$13.00

Cocktails

Michelada

$8.00

Michelada with Mezcal

$14.00

Spirits

LALO Blanco

$13.00

LALO Blanco - Double

$26.00

123 Uno Organic Blanco

$15.00

123 Uno Organic Blanco - Double

$30.00

123 Dos Organic Reposado

$19.00

123 Dos Organic Reposado - Double

$28.00

123 Tres Organic Anejo

$21.00

123 Tres Organic Anejo - Double

$42.00

123 Organic Extra Anejo

$100.00

123 Organic Extra Anejo - Double

$200.00

1800 Milenio Anejo

$66.00

1800 Milenio Anejo - Double

$132.00

Arette Blanco - Clasica

$6.00

Arette Blanco - Clasica - Double

$12.00

Arette Reposado - Clasica

$7.00

Arette Reposado - Clasica - Double

$14.00

Arette Blanco - Suave

$16.00

Arette Blanco - Suave - Double

$32.00

Arette Reposado - Suave

$18.00

Arette Reposado - Suave - Double

$36.00

Arette Anejo - Suave

$27.00

Arette Anejo - Suave - Double

$54.00

Arette Extra Anejo - Gran Clase

$50.00

Arette Extra Anejo - Gran Clase - Double

$100.00

Cazcanes Blanco

$35.00

Cazcanes Blanco - Double

$70.00

Cazcanes Reposado

$40.00

Cazcanes Reposado - Double

$80.00

Cazcanes Still Strenth

$45.00

Cazcanes Still Strength - Double

$90.00

Cenote Blanco

$12.00

Cenote Blanco - Double

$24.00

Cenote Cristalino Anejo

$24.00

Cenote Cristalino Anejo - Double

$48.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Corralejo Blanco - Double

$18.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Correlejo Reposado - Double

$22.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Blanco - Double

$32.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$18.00

Don Fulano Reposado - Double

$36.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$24.00

Don Fulano Anlejo - Double

$48.00

Don Fulano Fuerte

$25.00

Don Fulano Fuerte - Double

$50.00

Don Fulano Imperial Exra Anejo

$65.00

Don Fulano Imperial Extra Anejo - Double

$130.00

Dona Loca

$20.00

Dona Loca - Double

$40.00

Dos Primos Blanco

$11.00

Dos Primos Blanco - Double

$22.00

Dos Primos Reposado

$12.00

Dos Primos Reposado - Double

$24.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco - Double

$32.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado - Double

$36.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$11.00

Gran Centenario Plata - Double

$22.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Gran Centenario Reposado - Double

$22.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$12.00

Gran Centenario Anejo - Double

$24.00

La Gritoria

$27.00

La Gritoria - Double

$54.00

La Higuera Sotol Texanum

$15.00

La Higuera Sotol Texanum - Double

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante - Double

$18.00

Maestro Dobel Extra Anejo

$44.00

Maestro Dobel Extra Anejo - Double

$88.00

Rancho Tepua Bacanora Blanco

$21.00

Rancho Tepua Bacanora Blanco - Double

$42.00

Rancho Tepua Palmilla Blanco

$28.00

Rancho Tepua Palmilla Blanco - Double

$56.00

Rancho Tepua Lechuilla Blanco

$35.00

Rancho Tepua Lechuilla Blanco - Double

$70.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco - Double

$32.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado - Double

$36.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$19.00

Siete Leguas Anejo - Double

$38.00

Wild Common Blanco

$25.00

Wild Common Blanco - Double

$50.00

Wild Common Still Strength

$35.00

Wild Common Still Strengdth - Double

$70.00

400 Conejos

$8.00

400 Conejos - Double

$16.00

Derrumbes Tamaulipa

$22.00

Derrumbles Tamaulipa - Double

$44.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas

$17.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas - Double

$34.00

Dona Loca Tepeztate

$40.00

Dona Loca Tepeztate - Double

$80.00

La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra Occ.

$22.00

La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra Occ. - Double

$44.00

La Venenosa Tabernas (White)

$13.00

La Venenosa Tabernas (White) - Double

$26.00

Lagrimas de Dolores - Verde

$50.00

Lagrfimas de Dolores - Verde - Double

$100.00

Madre Espadin

$12.00

Madre Espadin - Double

$24.00

Chawar Blanco

$15.00

Chawar Blanco - Double

$30.00

Chawar Reposado

$18.00

Chawar Reposado - Double

$36.00

Brugal Especial Extra Dry

$7.00

Brugal Especial Extra Dry - Double

$14.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

Brugal Anejo - Double

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$8.00

Flor de Cana - Double

$16.00

Family Jones Gin

$4.00

Family Jones Gin - Double

$8.00

Gracias a Dios

$16.00

Gracias a Dios - Double

$32.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

St. George Botanivore - Double

$24.00

Chopin

$8.00

Chopin - Double

$16.00

Family Jones Vodka

$4.00

Family Jones Vodka - Double

$8.00

St. George Green Chili

$12.00

St. George Green Chili - Double

$24.00

Boulder

$16.00

Boulder - Double

$32.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch - Double

$22.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$4.00

Four Roses Yellow Label - Double

$8.00

Stranahan Blue Peak

$12.00

Stranahan Blue Peak - Double

$24.00

Draft

Ska Mexican Logger

$9.00Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Oskar Blues Mama's Pils

$9.00

Upslope Citra Pale Ale

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Can/Bottle

Pacifico

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Superior

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

Victoria

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$9.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$7.00

Wine

Marques de Caceres

$18.00

Ben Marco Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

CYT Marques Casa Carmenere

$14.00

Locations E

$16.00

Natura Malbec

$8.00

Sangria

$10.00

Casa Magoni

$18.00

Natura Rose

$8.00

Alma Negra Brut

$17.00

Lunaria Pinot Grigio Spumante

$18.00

MiraMe Cava Brut

$12.00

Felice Moscato

$18.00

Crios Torrontes

$10.00

CYT Marques Casa Chardonnay

$14.00

Martin Codax Albarino

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Elevated classic Mexican food with chef driven menu and a focus on technique and local ingredients.

Location

8181 Arista Pl. #150, Broomfield, CO 80021

Directions

