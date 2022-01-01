Lolita's RVA imageView gallery

Lolita's RVA 2929 West cary

2929 West cary

Richmond, VA 23220

Aperitivos

Guacamole Fresco

$10.00

Elote de la Calle

$7.00Out of stock

Esquites

$8.00

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$12.00

Queso Fundido con Hongo y Nopal

$12.00

Salsa & Tostadas

$5.00

Tuna Tostada

$7.00

Pork Belly Bowl

$10.00

Frescos & Crudos

Aguachile Amarillo (shrimp)

$16.00Out of stock

Herbal Crudo (shrimp)

$16.00Out of stock

Rojo Crudo (fish)

$16.00

Vegan Ceviche

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tostada

$7.00

Tuna Tostada

$7.00

Soup/Ensaladas

Kale Beet

$12.00

Cured Nopal Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Romaine

$13.00

Azteca soup

$8.00

Tacos De la Calle

Taco Asada

$12.00

Taco Pastor

$10.00

Taco Pollo

$10.00

Taco Carnitas

$12.00Out of stock

Thiago Pez A Y F

Lolita's Tacos

Pork Belly Pibil Taco

$12.00Out of stock

Cabo Shrimp or Fish

$12.00Out of stock

Baja Fish or Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura Mushroom

$12.00

Rajas

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan taco of the day

$10.00Out of stock

Soy Chorizo avocado taco

$10.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$15.00

Quesadilla Pastor

$15.00

Quesadilla Carnitas

$15.00Out of stock

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$15.00

Quesadilla Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Quesadilla Mushroom

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Mexican rice

$4.00

Bean

$4.00

Papas Mexicanas

$4.00

side salad

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Shredded cheese/Queso rayed (de quesadilla)

$2.00

Mexican Crema

$2.00

Fruit

$4.00

Tostadas (5)

$1.00

tortillas (2)

$3.00

Salsa trio

$3.00

single salsa

$1.00

Orden De Carne

$10.00

Orden De Pescado

$8.00

Side Of Guacamole

$3.00

Chile Salt

$7.00

Dessert

Pan De Muerto

$12.00Out of stock

Pastel De Calabaza

$12.00

Cutting Cake Fee

$3.00

Flan

$12.00

Sharing Plates

Pork Belly Calabaza

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Branzino A La Matcha

$32.00

Soda

Mexican sugar cane Coca Cola

$4.50

Jarrito Pina

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.50

Topo chico

$4.50

fresh lemonade

$4.50

Fresh OJ

$4.50

Ginger Soda

$3.00

Mineragua

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

$3.00

Cafe

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Coconut Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Seasonal

$4.00

Mocktails

Hibiscus mocktail

$7.00

Passion fruit mocktail

$7.00

Guava Mocktail

$7.00

Spicy Prickly Pear Margarita N\A

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Guava Margarita Non A

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Prickly Margarita Non A

$8.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Marg

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Corona light Bottle

$6.00

Colima (can)

$5.00Out of stock

Draft beer

Port City Optimal

$6.00Out of stock

Stone Buenavesa Lager

$6.00

Bryants Dry Cider

$7.00

Bingo Free Space IPA

$9.00

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Potters Craft Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Three Notchd Pineapple Gose

$9.00Out of stock

Three Notch'd Passion Fruit

$8.00

El Guapo

$6.00Out of stock

Lolitas Cocktails

Como La flor

$14.00

Santa Muerte

$14.00

Lolita's Classica

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Jardin

$14.00

804 Manhattan

$14.00

Fall Sangria

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

To Go Classica

$22.00

To Go Como La Flor

$28.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Lolita's Espresso martini

$13.00Out of stock

Paloma Martini

$12.00

Espiritu Negroni

$13.00Out of stock

Lavander Isle

$14.00Out of stock

Pink Summer

$13.00

Horchata Ice Coffee

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Grill Peach Negroni

$13.00

Toci Tiki

$14.00

Mango Rosita

$13.00

Nube Verde

$14.00

Milpa

$14.00

Pimiento Fresco

$13.00

Chile Valiente

$13.00

Corazon de Frita

$13.00

Julio Naranja

$14.00

Oax Old Fashioned

$14.00

Gin & Tonics

$13.00

Lolita's shooter

Lunazul Shooter

$9.00

Cirrus Shooter

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$18.00

Bottle Clase Azul

$450.00

Cabo Waco blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Chinaco Añejo

$22.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Clase Azul reposado

$40.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$15.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$17.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$45.00

Don Julio 70 anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Añejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Primavera reposado

$45.00

Don Julio Real anejo

$80.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

El Mayor

$8.00

El tesoro Añejo

$22.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Luna Azul Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

LunaAzul blanco

$7.00

Maestro Dobel cristallino extra anejo

$40.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro select reserve blanco

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Ocho Plata

$15.00

Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Santo Blanco

$15.00

Skelly Blanco Tequila

$20.00

Teremana blanco

$9.00

Teremana reposado

$10.00

Terremana Reposado

$10.00

Tesoro anejo

$22.00

Herradura silver

$15.00

Herradura reposado

$16.00

Herradura anejo

$17.00

Maestro Dobel diamante

$14.00

Mezcal

Banhez

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

creyente joven

$13.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$10.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.00

Dos Hombres joven

$22.00

El bujo Espadín/tobala

$25.00

El silencio espadín

$10.00

illegal mezcal anejo

$25.00

illegal mezcal joven

$10.00

illegal mezcal reposado

$17.00

Jolgorio Espadín

$35.00

Jolgorio tepeztate

$30.00

los amantes joven

$13.00

Los amantes reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Madre

$9.00

Marca Negra Espadín

$17.00

marca negra toba

$30.00

Maximo

$10.00

Meteoro

$12.00

Mezcal Vago elote ( White)

$21.00

Mezcal vago ensamble en barro ( Red)

$25.00

Monte Lobos espadin

$12.00

Vago Espadin Emigdio ( Blue)

$16.00

Vida Mezcal espadin blanco

$12.00

Yola

$17.00

Vida Chichicapa blanco

$18.00

Real Minero karwinski

$40.00

Whiskey

Makers mark

$10.00

Basil Haydens

$13.00

Woodford reserved double oak

$16.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00Out of stock

bulleit bourbon

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

Genlivet 12 yrs

$16.00

Johnnie Walker black

$9.00

Macallan

$18.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Gin

Empress

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

hendricks gin

$11.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Virago Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Sevilla orange

$9.00

Malfy rosa pink grapefruit

$9.00

Vodka

cirrus

$8.00

grey goose

$10.00

ketel one

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi Blanco

$6.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Leblon Cachaca

$5.00

Paranubes

$14.00

Uruapan

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum

$11.00

Diplomatico Planas Rum

$9.00

aperitifs/digestif

sweet/dry Vermouth

$5.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

green chartreuse

$15.00

yellow chartreuse

$15.00

sambvca white

$8.00

Moon shine

belle isle lemon/lavender

$7.00

belle isle habanero moonshine

$7.00

liqueurs

gran marnier

$12.00

chambord

$10.00

Bailey

$8.00

Godiva chocolate

$8.00

peach schnaps

$5.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Ancho Reyes rojo

$9.00

Ancho Reyes verde

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

frangelico

$10.00

licor 43

$8.00

Absinthe

$12.00

Creme Violette

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Canton Ginger

$5.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$8.00

Peach tree

$4.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

creme de cacao

$13.00

Sambuca Romana

$8.00

Belle Isle Moonshine lavender

$6.00

st elder

$5.00

amaretto disaronno

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny walker black

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 year

$14.00

McCallan 12 year

$14.00

cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Henessy VS

$12.00Out of stock

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Christian brothers

$5.00

Sotol

Sotol por siempre

$14.00Out of stock

Sotol Hacienda platinum

$16.00

Sotol Hacienda extra anejo

$27.00

Red

Rioja GL

$10.00

Optum Rioja BTLE

$38.00Out of stock

Fortified Malbec

$16.00

Sangria Pitcher 5 Glasses

$40.00Out of stock

Lapostolle Carmenere GL

$12.00

lapostolle Carmenere BTLE

$45.00

TEMBO, PINOT NOIR CALIFORNIA Gls

$11.00

TEMBO, PINOT NOIR CALIFORNIA BTL

$42.00

Malbec Encubierto Btl

$50.00

Encubierto Malbec Gl

$13.00

White

Verdejo GL

$10.00

Verdejo BTLE

$38.00

Felino Chardonnay GL

$11.00

Felino Chardonnay BTLE

$42.00

Tilia Torrontes GL

$7.00

Tilia Torrontes BTLE

$30.00

Bacaro Pinot Grigio Gl

$8.00

Bacaro Pinot Grigio Btl

$30.00

Sauvingon Blanc Gl

$9.00

Sauvingon Blanc Bt

$36.00

Rose

Faisao Rose GL

$7.00

Faisao Rose BTLE

$30.00

Lafage Miraflor GL

$11.00

Lafage Miraflor BTLE

$40.00

RAMON CANALS CANALS, CAVA ROSÉ

$12.00

RAMON CANALS CANALS, CAVA ROSÉ BTL

$45.00

Sparkling

Emile Paris Champagne

$69.00

Emile Chapagne

$18.00

RAMON CANALS CANALS, CAVA ROSE GL

$12.00

Prosecco Gl

$10.00

Proseco Btl

$38.00

cork fee

cork fee

$20.00

Wine

Torrontes BL

$17.00

Rose BL

$17.00

Verdejo BL

$17.00

Rioja BL

$17.00

Carmenere BL

$17.00

lunch drinks

Pink Summer

$12.00

Lolita's lunch classica

$6.00

como la flor

$14.00

Gin & Tonics

$13.00

Lolita's spritz

$12.00

food

Avocado toast

$14.00

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Parfait

$9.00

Romaine Salad

$13.00

Azteca Soup

$8.00

French Toast

$13.00

Molletes

$14.00

Pumpkin Coconut Crumble

$12.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

Mimosa GL

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$28.00

Michelada

$9.00

Lolitas Carajillo

$12.00

Lolitas Classica

$10.00

Horchata Ice Cafe

$12.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Sangria

Out of stock

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Green Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$10.00

branzino

Branzino

$32.00

specials

Pan de Muerto

$10.00Out of stock

Milpa

$14.00

Mango Rosita

$13.00

Chile valiente

$13.00

Experto Mezcalero

EXPERTO -El Jolgorio Tepeztate/Ensamble En Barro/Real Minero

$49.00

Puro Espadin

Puro ESPADIN Vago Espandín / El Jolgorio / Marca Negra Espandi

$37.00

Variado Oaxaqueño

Variado OAX Marca Negra Tobala / Vago Elote / Yola Espadin

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2929 West cary, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Lolita's RVA image

